The German company is selling enterprises on a single operating layer for external work, from intake and scoping to compliance and payment.

Sherpa is treating AI agents as a workforce-management problem, not only an automation feature. If that framing sticks, enterprise buyers will need governance, payment and compliance systems built around mixed human and software labor.

Tristan Deschler, Tim Altpeter and Max Lang's Sherpa has raised a $2.2 million pre-seed round for a bet that enterprise workforce software needs to treat AI agents as another category of labor to be requested, governed, measured and paid.

Sherpa published a pre-seed announcement on its site. Tech.eu reported the financing on July 9, naming Seedcamp, DN Capital, Activant Capital and Brighteye as co-leads, with participation from unnamed operator angels. Sherpa has not disclosed a valuation, customer names, revenue, headcount or the number of angels in the round.

That absence matters because Sherpa is making a category-level claim at company-formation stage. Deschler, Altpeter and Lang are not pitching another narrow contractor database. Sherpa says it is building an AI operating system for external workforce management, covering the lifecycle of work from request to payment. Its target users are enterprises and managed service providers that already coordinate contractors, freelancers, consultants, service providers and outsourced work, and now have to decide where AI agents fit into the same control structure.

Deschler framed the thesis in operational terms rather than labor-market rhetoric. Organizations are managing workforces that combine employees, contractors, service providers and AI agents, he told Tech.eu, while many existing systems were built for a simpler model. He said customers need work to be "requested, governed, delivered, and measured" whether the worker is human or software.

A seed round for the control layer

Sherpa is entering a market where the old software categories do not map neatly onto the way large companies are starting to buy work. Procurement systems handle vendors. HR systems handle employees. Vendor management systems handle contingent labor. Managed service providers often sit between a company and its external workforce. Sherpa's argument is that AI agents create another worker type, and enterprises will need a shared governance model instead of another disconnected tool.

According to Tech.eu and the company's positioning, the platform manages the full lifecycle of external work, from request to payment, and provides a unified model for onboarding, compliance, performance management and oversight across contractors, freelancers, consultants, service providers and AI agents. The provided materials do not name customers, publish case studies or list specific enterprise integrations.

The pitch centers on payment and compliance boundaries: Sherpa wants to manage contingent labor, independent professionals, supplier-delivered projects and AI agents from one platform. That puts it in the path of VMS, MSP and procurement workflows that enterprises already use. The near-term business is likely to be won or lost on whether Sherpa can replace or sit alongside those existing workflows.

What backers are betting on

Sherpa's announcement cites large market estimates for external work and for external workforce software but does not show sources for those figures.

Still, the investor lineup shows what backers think the opening could become. Seedcamp is a European seed-stage venture fund; DN Capital, Activant and Brighteye round out the pre-seed syndicate. Four co-leads on a $2.2 million round is a heavy cap-table signal at pre-seed: Sherpa is buying distribution, category advice and investor credibility before it has disclosed the proof points usually used to judge enterprise software traction.

Sherpa says the money will go toward expanding enterprise deployments, strengthening integrations with enterprise platforms and advancing compliance initiatives. Each of those phrases points to the same underlying problem. Large companies will not let a new workflow layer touch contractors, budgets, data access, supplier contracts and payment without controls. Sherpa's sale is as much about trust and auditability as it is about automation.

Why the founders' framing matters

With no verified public background available for Deschler, Altpeter or Lang beyond their founder roles and LinkedIn profiles, the product itself carries the founder story. They are choosing a hard wedge: external workforce management is slow-moving enterprise infrastructure, and AI agents make the governance burden more visible rather than easier to ignore.

The founders' phrase for the category is "work orchestration." That is company language, but it captures why the financing is larger than a conventional HR-tech pre-seed headline. If enterprises use agents to do real work, they will need records of what was requested, who approved it, what data the agent touched, what output was delivered, what compliance checks applied and how the work was measured. Those are the same questions companies already ask of contractors and service providers, only with less settled process and more technical risk.

Sherpa is trying to position itself before that buying category hardens. The risk is that incumbents in procurement, HRIS, VMS and service management can add AI-agent governance faster than a new company can win enterprise trust. The opening for Sherpa is that incumbents often treat external work as a compliance workflow first and a productivity workflow second. Sherpa is betting that enterprises will buy a new control layer if it makes the first request as easy as sending a message and keeps the audit trail intact after the work moves across humans, suppliers and agents.

The $2.2 million round gives Deschler, Altpeter and Lang enough room to prove whether that wedge exists. The next evidence will not be Sherpa's market estimates. It will be named deployments, integrations that survive enterprise procurement, and proof that AI agents can be managed inside the same operating model as people without turning the product into another system employees route around.