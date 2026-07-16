Sierra Space has won a $798 million total-potential-value Space Development Agency contract to design, manufacture and deliver 18 missile warning and missile-tracking satellites for the U.S. military's Accelerated Missile Defense Tranche 3 tracking layer, Sierra Space announced on July 13.

For Fatih and Eren Ozmen, who created Sierra Space in 2021 by separating Sierra Nevada Corporation's space capabilities into a standalone commercial space business, the award pushes Sierra Space further into the part of space that is being bought on government timelines and defense budgets. Sierra Space's early public focus centered on Dream Chaser and expandable habitat concepts. The July 13 award is a different kind of proof point: a government customer is paying Sierra Space to be a prime contractor in the Pentagon's missile warning and tracking network.

The contract is a firm-fixed-price Other Transactional Agreement from SDA. Sierra Space says the 18 satellites will support the Accelerated Missile Defense Tranche 3, or AMDT3, tracking layer and will be based on Horizon, a spacecraft in Sierra Space's Eclipse satellite family. The same Horizon platform is being used for Sierra Space's Tranche 2 Tracking Layer program, where Sierra Space says it has completed all 18 space-vehicle structure builds and is preparing for qualification testing of a nine-satellite launch configuration this summer, followed by system verification testing later this year.

SDA's own July 13 award notice shows Sierra Space is one of two AMDT3 winners. SDA awarded roughly $1.75 billion across 36 additional space vehicles: $798 million to Sierra Space for 18 missile warning and missile-tracking variant satellites across two orbital planes, and about $955 million to L3Harris Technologies for 18 HBTSS-like missile defense variant satellites across two orbital planes. SDA says those satellites are expected to be available for launch by the end of 2028.

That split matters. SDA is buying a proliferated architecture, meaning many satellites across multiple orbital planes, and spreading work across vendors rather than relying on one exquisite spacecraft or one contractor. Sierra Space's role is the warning and tracking half of this particular AMDT3 buy. L3Harris gets the missile-defense sensor variant. The award gives Sierra Space another slot in the sensing layer that feeds the broader Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture, the low-Earth-orbit constellation SDA is building for fast military data transport, missile warning, missile tracking and targeting.

A second SDA win changes Sierra Space's defense story

Sierra Space first entered SDA's Tracking Layer as a prime vendor in January 2024, when SDA awarded three prototype agreements for 54 Tranche 2 satellites. L3Harris, Lockheed Martin and Sierra Space each received 18-satellite awards, with Sierra Space's agreement carrying a total potential value of $740 million. SDA said then that it was welcoming Sierra Space as a new prime vendor on "Team SDA."

The new $798 million AMDT3 award gives Sierra Space continuity in the same architecture. It also gives Dan Jablonsky, who was appointed Sierra Space CEO in February 2026, a contract win aligned with the operating brief he was hired into. When Sierra Space appointed Jablonsky in February, Sierra Space founder Fatih Ozmen said Jablonsky was joining as Sierra Space expanded production, advanced civil and defense programs, and handled growing customer demand. Jablonsky previously led Maxar Technologies and earlier served as president of DigitalGlobe.

Jablonsky's quote in the announcement is a CEO making an execution argument rather than a science-fair pitch. "We're honored to partner with SDA as a prime contractor to deliver on the nation's space-based missions," he said in the release. "By combining cutting-edge design and manufacturing systems with industrial depth and systems integration expertise, we're able to move faster, manage risk better and deliver more cost-effective solutions."

The contract does not disclose how much of the $798 million is obligated at signing. Sierra Space and SDA also did not name a launch provider, subcontractors, sensor suppliers, payment milestones or an on-orbit deployment cadence. SDA did provide the outer timing that the 36 AMDT3 space vehicles from the two awards are expected to be available for launch by the end of 2028.

The money follows Sierra Space's pivot toward national security

Sierra Space's defense push has been paired with a large private financing round. In March, Sierra Space closed a $550 million Series C led by LuminArx Capital Management, valuing Sierra Space at $8 billion post-money. Sierra Space said then that the financing lifted total capital investment since 2021 above $2 billion and would support production capacity and national security work. Sierra Space named General Atlantic, Coatue, Moore Strategic Ventures and Andalusian Private Capital among its investors.

That fundraising language tracks closely with this week's contract. Sierra Space's March financing announcement cited an SDA Tranche 2 Tracking Layer contract worth up to $740 million as one of Sierra Space's cornerstone wins, along with a $450 million national security customer award to build more than four satellites. The new AMDT3 award adds another $798 million in potential SDA work and gives investors a cleaner line from capital raise to government demand.

Sierra Space still carries commercial and civil-space assets that distinguish it from pure-play missile-tracking contractors. Sierra Space's product materials describe Dream Chaser as the world's only commercial spaceplane and say the system is designed to return to a runway after International Space Station cargo missions. Sierra Space's hardware catalog says the company originated within SNC and has delivered more than 4,000 space systems, subsystems and components across more than 500 missions. Those are Sierra Space's claims, and they explain why SDA can plausibly underwrite Sierra Space as an industrial supplier rather than a paper satellite startup.

The market around Sierra Space has also moved. In December 2025, SDA awarded about $3.5 billion to Lockheed Martin, Rocket Lab, Northrop Grumman and L3Harris for 72 Tranche 3 Tracking Layer satellites, with each vendor assigned 18 space vehicles. Sierra Space was not named in that December Tranche 3 group. The AMDT3 award brings Sierra Space back into Tranche 3 through an accelerated missile-defense buy tied to Golden Dome for America's space-based capabilities.

SDA describes the Tracking Layer as a global constellation of infrared missile warning, missile tracking and missile defense satellites integrated with a low-latency communications network. The agency says the AMDT3 satellites will be interoperable with SDA Tranche 1, Tranche 2 and Tranche 3 space vehicles and operate through a common ground system.

For Sierra Space, that is the larger strategic win. The Ozmens carved Sierra Space out of SNC with a broad commercial-space thesis. Five years later, Sierra Space is increasingly being judged on whether it can manufacture and integrate satellites at the tempo SDA wants: fixed-price awards, two-year tranches, orbital-plane proliferation and enough industrial repeatability to make missile tracking from low Earth orbit a production business.