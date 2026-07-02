Sitemetric is using AI to move from jobsite reporting into jobsite control, where the winners will need trusted hardware, clean data and field operations rather than a chatbot alone.

Sitemetric launched Sitemetric AI on July 2, 2026, giving the construction intelligence platform founded by Patrick Thomas a chat and agent layer for the access-control, badging, camera and sensor data already flowing through large jobsites.

The product, announced in a PR Newswire release, is built into the Sitemetric app. Sitemetric says customers can ask text or voice questions about who is on site, which subcontractors are missing OSHA 10 certifications, how hours by trade are trending, badge status, access logs, restricted-zone activity and live camera feeds. Sitemetric says the answers can come back as text, numbers, lists, charts or Excel files.

That is the easy part of the pitch. The larger bet is that Sitemetric can make the jobsite gate act less like a checkpoint and more like an operating layer for the whole project.

Thomas started Sitemetric from a construction-first thesis: field technology only matters if it survives the pace and friction of real jobsites. Sitemetric's own founding language puts it plainly: Thomas said people in construction have bold ideas that never make it to the field, and he founded Sitemetric to change that. The new AI product follows the same line. It is aimed at the foreman, project executive, safety manager or access-control lead who needs an answer in the field without asking an analyst to build a report.

Rich Riley, Sitemetric's CEO, is now the executive fronting that push. Riley joined Sitemetric earlier this year after runs outside construction, including CEO of Shazam, where Sitemetric's leadership page says he led the music app through its 2018 sale to Apple, and a prior 13-year stretch at Yahoo after Yahoo acquired Log-Me-On.com, a toolbar startup he co-founded. His arrival gave Sitemetric a consumer-software operator at the top of a construction infrastructure business.

The jobsite data layer is the product

Sitemetric is not trying to sell a generic chatbot with construction prompts. Sitemetric says Sitemetric AI draws from Sitemetric's own integrated systems: smart turnstiles, worker ID badges, AI-powered cameras, sensors, access-control hardware, onsite personnel and reports. Sitemetric says project data is generated inside Sitemetric's system and is not sent to a generic third-party AI tool.

The installed base is the strategic asset. Sitemetric says its platform has more than 1 million registered workers and 16,000 contractors across 40 states, and the July 2 release says Sitemetric AI is live across hundreds of large U.S. construction projects. Those are Sitemetric-reported figures, and Sitemetric has not disclosed revenue, pricing, gross margin, customer retention or how many of those projects are paying specifically for the AI layer.

The Sitemetric homepage describes a wider stack than software alone: real-time location systems, Sitemetric ID badging, turnstiles, booths, gate arms, doors, mobile sensor arrays, AI cameras, emergency mustering, OSHA compliance reporting, mass texting, Procore and Autodesk integrations, access-control officers, security professionals and fire watch. Sitemetric displays logos for large contractors including Turner, Skanska, DPR, Clark, Hensel Phelps, Gilbane, AECOM, Mortenson, Suffolk and McCarthy. Treat those as customer logos shown by Sitemetric, rather than independently verified contract terms.

That breadth explains why Sitemetric is using the word "agentic." Sitemetric says Sitemetric AI can do more than answer questions. If power, a turnstile or an access controller fails on a 24/7 site, Sitemetric says its agents can detect the failure and autonomously reboot or restore the connected system. The release quotes Riley saying the agents can restore failed infrastructure at 3 a.m. so the project keeps running.

That claim moves Sitemetric AI into a more sensitive category than reporting software. Access control is tied to safety, security, labor compliance, emergency mustering and project continuity. An AI agent that touches a turnstile or access controller has to be reliable enough for the field conditions that made construction software difficult in the first place: intermittent connectivity, changing crews, weather, subcontractor churn and work zones that move by the hour.

The "first" claim needs context

Sitemetric describes Sitemetric AI as the first agentic AI for integrated construction site access control and monitoring. The category claim is narrower than it sounds, and it should be read as Sitemetric's positioning.

Eyrus announced Eyrus Lens on March 24, 2026, more than three months before Sitemetric's launch. Eyrus called Lens an agentic AI product for worksite data collected through workforce management, access control and worksite monitoring systems, with answers delivered by text, email and chat.

Sitemetric's sharper differentiation is the action loop Sitemetric is claiming around connected hardware and field operations. Sitemetric is tying AI to worker badging, cameras, access-control infrastructure and onsite response in one platform. That is a harder product to build and a harder product to evaluate from the outside. Sitemetric has disclosed the scope of Sitemetric AI's claimed deployment, but Sitemetric has not published independent uptime data, customer case studies for autonomous restoration, or third-party validation of the system's failure-response performance.

Gemspring put capital behind the operating system thesis

The launch also lands in the middle of a capital-backed expansion. In February 2025, Sitemetric announced that an affiliate of Gemspring Capital Management made a strategic growth investment in Sitemetric. The terms were not disclosed. At the time, Sitemetric said more than 60% of the largest U.S. general contractors relied on the platform, with more than 10,000 companies and 450,000 workers nationwide.

In March 2026, Sitemetric said Gemspring had expanded its investment and appointed Riley CEO. That timing matters. Sitemetric's AI product is launching four months after Riley's appointment and one month after Sitemetric announced its AI Camera, which the company described as a construction-aware camera for PPE detection, badge compliance, falls, fire and restricted-zone monitoring.

The pattern is clear: Sitemetric is turning its installed jobsite infrastructure into an AI distribution channel. The badge, camera, turnstile and field support footprint gives Sitemetric a data advantage if Sitemetric can make the data clean enough and the actions safe enough. The AI layer is a way to sell higher-order control over the jobsite without asking customers to rip out the systems already guarding the gate.

For Thomas, that brings the founding idea back to the field. Construction software has long failed when it asks crews to change behavior before proving value. Sitemetric AI is pitched the other way around: the worksite already generates the signal, and the product is supposed to make that signal usable in seconds. The hard question for Sitemetric is whether the same system can make autonomous decisions around physical access infrastructure with the reliability that mission-critical construction sites demand.