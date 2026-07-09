Ido Bar-On's Skapion has raised a $36 million seed round to build a mobile counter-swarm air-defense system, according to a July 9th CTech report, putting fresh venture money behind a problem conventional missile defenses were never priced to handle.

The round was co-led by UP Partners and Khosla Ventures, with participation from Fusion VC, Stratos Ventures, TBD VC and qFund. Skapion did not disclose a valuation. The funding will go toward engineering hiring, development, validation and work with government and defense customers in Israel, the United States and allied markets, CTech reported.

Bar-On, Skapion's co-founder and CEO, previously led defense and government business at XTEND and served as a reserve lieutenant colonel in the Israel Defense Forces' special operations, according to CTech. His founding team gives Skapion its core pitch to investors: air-defense operators who helped build and run legacy systems are now trying to design around the saturation problem those systems face. Founding architect and co-founder Brig. Gen. (Res.) Pini Yungman previously served as general manager of Rafael's Air and Missile Defense Systems division, where he worked on David's Sling and Iron Dome programs. Skapion's other co-founders include CTO Gal Goren, Zafrir Yoeli, who previously co-founded Enlight Renewable Energy, and defense entrepreneur Yaron Karp.

Skapion says the cost curve has moved against traditional air defense. Since 2022, inexpensive one-way attack drones and low-cost UAVs have become a persistent battlefield threat to military forces, bases and infrastructure, CTech reported. Individual drones can often be intercepted. The harder problem is a coordinated attack that forces militaries to spend expensive interceptors against cheap aerial targets, repeatedly and at scale.

Bar-On framed that as a speed, scale and cost problem. "The question is no longer whether a single drone can be detected or hit," he told CTech. Skapion says its answer is a native counter-swarm platform designed for simultaneous engagements, with a mobile system intended to detect, engage and neutralize multiple drones in communications-limited environments.

That positioning matters because Skapion is selling against a gap, rather than a settled procurement category. Skapion's own website describes the product as the "Native Counter-Swarm System" and calls it the world's first, a claim that remains Skapion's assertion. The more concrete detail sits in Skapion's hiring pages: a navigation engineer role describes work on an interceptor system, real-time navigation and estimation algorithms, sensor fusion, IMU, GNSS, radar and validation against simulation and field data. For a seed-stage defense startup, those postings say more about the near-term product than the marketing page does.

Skapion is headquartered in Washington, D.C., with research and development in Ramat Gan, Israel, according to CTech. Its LinkedIn page lists Skapion as a privately held defense and space manufacturing business in Ramat Gan with 11 to 50 employees, and Skapion told CTech it has already grown to several dozen employees across aerospace, robotics, autonomy and defense roles.

The timing fits a broader procurement shift around drone warfare. U.S. Africa Command said on June 3rd that it had completed a second field test of a low-cost drone-swarm defense system at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory from April 27th to May 1st, describing the work as an attempt to protect troops from modern aerial threats. The U.S. Marine Corps' II Marine Expeditionary Force also tested defenses against swarming drones during the Wave Breaker experimentation event from January 26th to February 6th, according to DVIDS, with Marines tasked with protecting a high-value naval vessel and airfield runways from a simulated large-scale drone attack.

Venture investors have been moving toward that demand. Axios reported last month, citing PitchBook data, that global defense-tech deals reached 290 in 2025 and were valued at nearly $9.5 billion. The same report said the number of companies eligible for the Silicon Valley Defense Group's NatSec100 list had roughly quadrupled over four years, from about 300 to 1,200. Skapion's seed round sits inside that rush of capital, but with a narrower claim: mass UAV attacks are not an edge case, and air defense needs systems built for many simultaneous low-cost threats.

For Skapion, the round buys time to turn that thesis into a validated system that government buyers can test. The hard part is not describing the threat. Militaries already see it. The hard part is proving that a seed-stage team can build a counter-swarm system reliable enough for contested environments, cheap enough to improve the exchange ratio and fast enough to earn a place beside existing air-defense layers.