The REON POCKET PRO Plus costs $259.99 in the U.S., with Sony estimating late-July delivery for the neck-worn thermal gadget.

Sony is testing whether climate discomfort can become a premium personal electronics category, with cooling sold as a wearable accessory rather than a building system.

It might be because I'm in Austin, Texas right now and the heat index is 105, but summer has arrived. So when I saw this new neckworn AC from Sony I had to pause.

Sony has opened U.S. pre-orders for the REON POCKET PRO Plus Sensing Kit, putting a $259.99 price on its neck-worn cooling and heating device and listing estimated delivery for July 27-28.

David Phelan reported for Forbes that the U.S. price came in lower than expected and that pre-orders are live after Sony's European rollout in May. The timing is clean, even if the delivery window is not immediate: Sony is selling a personal cooling device into the first full stretch of summer, but U.S. buyers ordering today are not likely to have it on their necks until late July.

This is not a room air conditioner shrunk into a collar. Sony calls REON POCKET PRO Plus a wearable thermal device. The product sits at the back of the neck and upper spine, using a cooling plate against the skin and an exhaust vent that moves heat away from the body. Sony's U.S. product page describes cooling and warming modes, automatic adjustment through sensors, manual buttons on the sides, and a dedicated smartphone app for settings that cannot be changed from the hardware alone.

Sony is selling personal climate control, not HVAC

The strategic point is the boundary Sony is trying to redraw. Air conditioning is normally infrastructure: a building system, a car system, or at minimum a fan that pushes air across a room. REON POCKET PRO Plus makes the unit of cooling the individual body, not the space around it.

That distinction matters because it sets expectations. The REON POCKET PRO Plus does not promise to cool a room or change the air temperature around a user. Sony's pitch is narrower: keep the skin-contact surface cool or warm, adjust automatically based on conditions, and stay discreet enough to wear under normal clothing. The vent still has to peek above a collar to exhaust heat, and Forbes notes that Sony includes an extension for collared shirts.

Sony is also bundling the device with a sensing tag. According to Sony's product materials, the tag is meant to read ambient temperature and humidity away from the body, where a sensor trapped under clothing would give a less useful reading. That is the quiet technical problem behind the product: a wearable that adapts to climate has to distinguish the user's microclimate under clothing from the actual air around the user.

The numbers are Sony's claims, and they matter

Sony's performance claims are precise but still company-supplied. In its May 12 European launch announcement, Sony said the REON POCKET PRO Plus delivers up to 20% higher cooling performance than the previous model when set to maximum cooling in SMART COOL mode or SMART COOL to WARM mode. Sony also said the cooling plate surface temperature is reduced by an additional 2 degrees C after 10 minutes in a resting state at 35 degrees C ambient temperature.

Sony's European announcement also put numbers on the fit system. The dedicated neckband uses what Sony calls an "Adaptive Hold Design," and Sony says the holding force is improved by about 40% versus the previous neckband. That is not a cosmetic detail for this category. A neck-worn thermal device only works if the plate stays in contact with the body while the user walks, commutes, sits, or moves between indoor and outdoor environments.

Battery life is the other number Sony wants buyers to see. The U.S. product page says SMART COOL mode delivers up to 15 hours of cooling, with Sony's footnote saying actual performance varies by settings, environmental conditions, storage, and usage. The same page says the battery reaches 90% charge in about 130 minutes and full charge in about 200 minutes at 25 degrees C, again under Sony's stated test conditions.

The U.S. listing also carries a medical-device caveat. Sony says REON POCKET PRO Plus is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent disease or medical conditions, and advises users with cardiovascular, circulatory, or dermatological conditions to consult a physician before use. That language is standard consumer electronics risk control, but it is especially relevant for a product that applies thermal change directly to skin.

A niche product, priced like a serious accessory

At $259.99, the REON POCKET PRO Plus is not competing with handheld fans. It is priced closer to a premium headphone accessory or travel device, which fits Sony's broader consumer electronics store strategy: the U.S. site sells TVs, Alpha cameras, headphones, speakers, soundbars, and newer categories under its "More" section, including REON POCKET.

Sony's U.S. listing also shows the direct-store economics around the device: free shipping, easy returns, 5% back in My Sony Points for members, and financing through Affirm. Those are not throwaway merchandising details. They show Sony treating the product as a direct-to-consumer hardware SKU rather than a broad retail appliance launch.

The European rollout gives the U.S. launch some context. Sony announced REON POCKET PRO Plus in Europe on May 12, pricing it at 229 euros or 199 pounds and making it available through Sony Store online and Amazon. The U.S. listing, by contrast, is a Sony Electronics pre-order page with an estimated late-July delivery date.

That staged rollout suggests Sony is still managing supply and demand carefully for a category that is easy to explain but harder to prove. Personal thermal comfort is intuitive in a heat wave. Whether consumers will wear a visible neckband with a heat exhaust vent in offices, on commutes, or outdoors is the adoption question.

Sony has one advantage that most climate gadget makers do not: distribution, brand permission in premium electronics, and enough product history to iterate on the ergonomics. REON POCKET dates back to 2019, according to Sony's European announcement, and the PRO Plus is not a first prototype. It is an attempt to turn a niche Japanese-style wearable comfort device into a broader summer hardware product.

The risk is also clear. The product sits between categories. It is not an appliance. It is not medical cooling. It is not a fitness wearable. It is a personal thermal accessory that needs to feel useful enough to justify a $259.99 price and comfortable enough to be worn when people are already hot. Sony's late-July U.S. delivery window means the first American buyers will test that proposition in the middle of summer, not ahead of it.