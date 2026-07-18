Standard Nuclear's IPO is an early public-market test for the advanced nuclear supply chain, where AI-driven power demand is creating interest before revenue has caught up.

Thomas Hendrix is taking Standard Nuclear public after the Oak Ridge nuclear fuel company priced a $150 million IPO, selling 10 million Class A shares at $15 each, according to Reuters.

The pricing gives Standard Nuclear a valuation of about $2.41 billion. Its shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on July 16 under the ticker STDN, according to both Reuters and Standard Nuclear's pricing announcement. The offering is expected to close on July 17, subject to customary conditions, and the company granted underwriters a 30-day option to buy up to 1.5 million additional shares, per the pricing announcement.

The price cut is the story inside the listing. Standard Nuclear had earlier planned to sell 18.25 million shares at $18 to $21 each, a range that would have produced roughly $329 million to $383 million in gross proceeds before the underwriters' option. The company instead raised $150 million, less than half the bottom end of that range. Reuters framed the reduction as a sign that public investors remain cautious on valuation even as IPO windows reopen.

Hendrix, Standard Nuclear's founder and executive chairman, still leaves the IPO with control. Reuters reported that he will hold about 60.8% of Standard Nuclear's voting power through Class B shares after the offering. That structure lets Standard Nuclear raise public capital while keeping strategic control with the founder at a moment when nuclear fuel is moving from a technical bottleneck to a national industrial policy priority.

Hendrix is an unusual protagonist for a nuclear fuel IPO. His Decisive Point biography says he is a former U.S. Army Infantry and Special Forces officer, a Green Beret who served nearly 10 years and completed multiple combat deployments. He began his private-sector career at Blackstone before building Decisive Point, the defense and critical infrastructure investment firm that later became Standard Nuclear's lead private backer. He earned degrees from West Point, Columbia Business School and George Washington University Law School.

That background explains the way Standard Nuclear talks about fuel. The company is selling into the advanced reactor market, but its pitch is closer to supply-chain sovereignty than venture software growth. Standard Nuclear says it produces TRISO fuel for advanced reactors, small modular reactors and microreactors, and has positioned itself as a reactor-agnostic supplier rather than a company trying to build its own reactor fleet.

The public market is buying infrastructure, with conditions

Standard Nuclear said in its IPO pricing release that BofA Securities and Goldman Sachs are joint lead bookrunning managers. Barclays, UBS Investment Bank, Evercore ISI, RBC Capital Markets, William Blair and Stifel are additional bookrunning managers.

The proceeds are earmarked for working capital, general corporate purposes and potential acquisitions or investments in complementary businesses, technologies or assets, according to Reuters. That last category matters because Standard Nuclear's short operating history has already included a roll-up element: SEC filings show it acquired fuel assets from Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation through a bankruptcy process that closed in December 2024.

Standard Nuclear came out of stealth in June 2025 with a company-announced $42 million round led by Decisive Point, with participation from Andreessen Horowitz, Washington Harbour Partners, Welara, Fundomo and Crucible Capital. In January 2026, Standard Nuclear announced a $140 million Series A, again led by Decisive Point, with Chevron Technology Ventures, StepStone Group and XTX Ventures joining alongside existing investors.

Including the IPO, Standard Nuclear has now disclosed $332 million in capital raised across its private rounds and public offering. The private-round valuations were not disclosed in the supplied materials.

The company's operating numbers remain early. According to the company's SEC registration, Standard Nuclear generated $3.14 million of revenue in 2025 and posted a $15.54 million net loss. It reported $593,802 of revenue and a $7.71 million net loss in the first quarter of 2026. Those figures place the $2.41 billion IPO valuation on a future-capacity thesis rather than current revenue scale.

Why fuel, and why now

Standard Nuclear's case rests on a practical constraint in the advanced nuclear buildout: reactors do not matter without qualified fuel. On its technology page, Standard Nuclear describes TRISO as fuel made from uranium kernels surrounded by layers of carbon and ceramic material. The company's manufacturing pitch is flexibility across customer fuel specifications on a single production line.

Standard Nuclear says it owns and operates 19,000 square feet of commercial-scale facilities on a 36.8-acre campus at the former K-25 nuclear site in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. When Standard Nuclear emerged from stealth, Standard Nuclear said it had more than two dozen employees, more than 150 combined years of DOE national lab experience, $5 million in first-quarter 2025 contracts, and more than $100 million in non-binding 2027 fuel sales tied to offtake discussions. Those sales figures are company statements, not named-customer audited revenue.

Kurt Terrani, Standard Nuclear's CEO, gives the company technical credibility that the founder's financing and defense background does not supply on its own. Standard Nuclear's leadership page says Terrani spent more than a decade at Oak Ridge National Laboratory as a senior staff scientist and National Technical Director for the DOE Office of Nuclear Energy, then served as a vice president at Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation, where he led the buildout of what Standard Nuclear calls the nation's largest TRISO fuel manufacturing line.

The company has tried to turn that team into a market position before reactors arrive at scale. Its January Series A announcement said Standard Nuclear had begun producing advanced HALEU TRISO fuel and planned to use the financing to expand annual TRISO production to more than two metric tons across multiple sites by mid-2026. Hendrix described the company's mandate in that announcement as an effort to "secure and scale a domestic advanced nuclear fuel supply chain" for the United States.

Public investors are getting that bet with a haircut. Reuters noted that reactor developers X-Energy and Deep Fission recently traded below their IPO prices. Standard Nuclear is a different exposure: fuel supply rather than reactor development. The listing still arrives in the same market mood, where nuclear companies can point to federal support, AI data center power demand and defense needs, while investors ask how much value should be assigned before production, licensing and customer demand are fully visible in financial results.

Standard Nuclear's own answer is to raise the money now and keep founder control while the window is open. The smaller IPO reduces the cash haul and signals valuation pressure. It also puts Standard Nuclear on the public market before much of the advanced reactor demand curve has become revenue. For Hendrix, that is the trade: public capital for a long-duration fuel buildout, with enough voting power retained to run the company like an industrial project rather than a quarter-to-quarter software listing.