The YC S26 company wants to ship 75-100 MW compute barges by 2028, then replace gas power vessels with marine reactors.

Atomarine is using gas to reach the market before marine reactors are ready, while designing the data halls around a future nuclear swap. The bet depends on shipyard execution, anchor customers and a new US maritime nuclear licensing path.

Dimitris Koutentakis (@_dkout) and Emile Germonpre have publicly launched Atomarine, a two-person Y Combinator company proposing offshore data centers that begin with natural-gas power and switch to nuclear reactors later. The Boston-based company is part of YC's Summer 2026 batch and is targeting its first gas-powered pilot for 2028.

Atomarine drew attention on July 30th when Philip Johnston (@PhilipJohnston) predicted that Koutentakis and Germonpre would build the batch's most oversubscribed company. That is an investor's forecast, rather than traction. Atomarine's own launch materials describe early work with barge designers, builders and small modular reactor vendors, while its immediate request is for introductions to data-center construction executives, hyperscalers and neocloud operators.

Gas first, nuclear later

Atomarine's architecture separates computing from generation. Standardized data halls would sit on 75-100 MW barges built in shipyards, towed offshore and moored next to dedicated power vessels. Additional barges could expand one campus to 450 MW without rebuilding the existing platforms, according to Atomarine.

The first power vessels would use commercially available gas turbines. Atomarine plans to preserve the data halls and eventually replace the gas vessel with a compact marine reactor vessel occupying the same berth. Atomarine has set no commercial date for that nuclear phase, describing the transition as dependent on compact marine reactors becoming available.

That sequencing gives Atomarine a nearer-term product to sell while reactor developers work through engineering, manufacturing and licensing. It also means the first Atomarine deployment would remain a fossil-fuel-powered data center, despite the nuclear branding attached to the public launch.

Atomarine says offshore construction can bypass electrical-grid interconnection queues, reduce local land and water conflicts, and use closed-loop seawater cooling. Atomarine models power usage effectiveness at about 1.1 and says shipyards could eventually produce 1.5 GW of capacity annually. The deployment-speed claim varies across Atomarine's materials: the YC launch page says twice as fast as land construction, while Atomarine's homepage says four to five times faster.

The founders span nuclear, software and industrial optimization

The founders' backgrounds map closely to Atomarine's split between reactor power and standardized infrastructure. Germonpre holds an MIT graduate degree in nuclear science and engineering, following a master's degree in chemical engineering from Ghent University. His 2024 MIT thesis studied nuclear batteries for decentralized hydrogen production, and he later co-authored an MIT study of nuclear batteries for offshore power generation.

Koutentakis has bachelor's and master's degrees in electrical engineering and computer science, a mechanical engineering master's degree and an MBA from MIT. An earlier personal site describes his work at MIT CSAIL on self-driving cars. YC says he later led quantitative trade-execution research at Arrowstreet Capital and designed an optimization system at Amazon for electric-fleet charging. YC lists Tyler Bosmeny as Atomarine's primary partner.

Regulation will determine the nuclear timeline

A US nuclear deployment would place Atomarine within a regulatory framework that is still being adapted for civilian reactors at sea. On June 25th, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission said existing reactor rules could be used to license maritime projects. The NRC has also established a new memorandum of understanding with the US Coast Guard to coordinate oversight of floating nuclear plants and civilian nuclear propulsion.

Atomarine is entering a field with several approaches to moving compute closer to water. Nautilus Data Technologies develops water-cooled data-center infrastructure, Subsea Cloud proposes modular computing units submerged near power and fiber connections, and Aikido Technologies markets floating data centers paired with offshore wind and batteries.

Atomarine's separate power-vessel design gives Koutentakis and Germonpre a way to start before marine reactors are commercially ready. Their next test is industrial execution: securing a buyer for the 2028 gas pilot, delivering a utility-scale compute barge, and preserving an architecture that can accommodate a licensed reactor when one reaches the market.