Peter Cetale and Robert Magee are building an AI procurement startup that wants to act as the supplier of record, not another workflow tool.

Sourcerer is testing whether AI agents can move from procurement workflow into transaction ownership, where the prize is COGS savings and the risk is real-world trade execution.

Startup Spotlight

Company: Sourcerer

Founders: Peter Cetale and Robert Magee

Based: San Francisco

Category: AI procurement and cross-border trade

What it does

Sourcerer is not pitching itself as another procurement workflow tool. The company is trying to become the supplier of record for physical goods.

Customers upload a product spec, invoice or product description. Sourcerer's site says its agents vet suppliers, price the product, secure freight, offer credit and give the buyer one quote, with the startup handling fulfillment behind the scenes. The company summarizes the positioning on its own site: "We're not a SaaS tool. We're your new supplier."

That distinction is central to the business model. The fundraising materials say Sourcerer acts as principal or approved vendor on each order, keeps the spread between the delivered price it quotes the customer and the cost it achieves through sourcing, negotiation and logistics, and later expects to add financing, insurance, freight fees and subscriptions around trade and pricing data.

The founders

Cetale is the more visible founder. A16z's Speedrun page says he "led my first startup to be acquired" and later ran a healthcare distribution business that did $60 million in revenue. Public records and profiles corroborate parts of that path: Cornell wrote about Cetale's first company, Religio, while he was a student, and a FINRA/SEC adviser report lists his employment history at Religio, Human Capital and Morgan Stanley.

Magee's background is described in the fundraising materials as 10-plus years in sourcing and import-export work, with more than $100 million in international trade and import deals closed, plus prior distressed-debt work at Cerberus.

Cetale's earlier company helps explain the pattern. At Cornell, he built Religio as software for churches to manage members, donations and engagement. Cornell reported in 2018 that Religio had 12 churches using its software, after starting as Church Deposit, a donation-management tool. Sourcerer applies a similar founder instinct to a harder market: take a fragmented, relationship-heavy operating process and wrap software around payment and execution.

Why now

The timing is tied to tariff volatility as much as AI capability. On June 3, 2025, President Donald Trump signed a proclamation raising tariffs on steel and aluminum imports and derivative products from 25% to 50%, effective June 4, 2025, according to the Federal Register and a White House fact sheet. In August 2025, the Commerce Department said it added 407 product categories to the steel and aluminum derivative tariff lists.

For companies buying metal-heavy goods, landed cost became a moving variable rather than a static quote. Sourcerer's argument is that AI agents can do the repetitive work of supplier discovery, negotiation, landed-cost calculation and freight coordination while a small human team reviews final purchase orders and handles the parts of trade that still require judgment.

The market

Traditional procurement platforms such as SAP Ariba, Coupa, Zip and Omnea focus on intake, approvals, vendor records and workflow. Sourcerer is trying to replace the broker or distributor layer for physical goods by using agents to source suppliers, negotiate terms, calculate landed cost, arrange freight, manage quality control and transact directly.

The opportunity is not just cheaper quotes. The fundraising materials frame the larger bet around proprietary transaction data across product specs, supplier performance, tariffs, freight lanes, payment terms and quality outcomes. If Sourcerer captures that data at scale, the company can price risk and goods in ways that ordinary procurement workflow software cannot.

What we are watching

Sourcerer's upside is that it could turn AI procurement from a workflow category into a full-stack trading business. Its risk is that the model behaves less like software and more like distribution. A SaaS vendor can fail slowly; a distributor that owns the transaction takes exposure to supplier failure, shipment delays, tariff changes, fraud, credit terms and product quality.

A16z's public Speedrun materials frame Sourcerer as an "autonomous supply chain" company that helps distributors automate sourcing from supplier identification and price negotiation to freight and credit terms. A16z's broader Speedrun program says it invests up to $1 million in accepted startups and provides credits and operating support.

The next proof is less fashionable than the AI framing: whether Sourcerer's reported order volume keeps compounding without turning a four-person AI company into a labor-heavy import broker with better software.