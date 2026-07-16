Founders Fund and Khosla are backing Evan Burns and Jamie Seltzer's bet that statehouse reporting can become proprietary data for AI.

State Affairs is treating original journalism as the data layer for enterprise AI, a model that could reshape how policy intelligence is financed and who can afford to use it.

State Affairs said in a PR Newswire release on July 14 that it has $70 million in total funding to expand its AI platform for policy and regulatory intelligence, with investors including Founders Fund, Khosla Ventures, Tru Arrow Partners and Alumni Ventures.

The Washington-based State Affairs is led by co-founder and CEO Evan Burns (@evanburns) and co-founder Jamie Roberts Seltzer (@JamieLightShed), who are making a founder's bet that the missing ingredient in policy software is original reporting. Burns came to State Affairs after co-founding The Finnish Long Drink, the ready-to-drink beverage brand that Mark Anthony Group said it would acquire. Seltzer is also a co-founder and general partner at LightShed Ventures. Veteran journalist Alison Bethel serves as founding editor-in-chief and chief content officer.

The financing leaves important blanks. State Affairs calls the $70 million "total funding," and the release does not disclose a lead investor, round name, valuation, closing date, or how much of the amount is newly raised capital. The named backers include Founders Fund, Khosla Ventures, Tru Arrow Partners, Alumni Ventures, former Washington Post executive editor and Wall Street Journal managing editor Marcus Brauchli, The Athletic founders Alex Mather and Adam Hansmann, and KKR media, education and entertainment chairman Richard Sarnoff.

Burns is selling policy as a market data problem

Burns's pitch is direct: policy moves money, but the information layer around policy has lagged the systems built for financial markets. "Policy and regulatory markets are often more impactful to organizations than financial markets, yet everybody from voters to companies are often the last to know what's happening," Burns said in the release.

State Affairs says its platform is already used by one-third of state and federal elected officials and by enterprises including Walmart, Mastercard and McDonald's. The release also says State Affairs' newsroom produces more than 2,000 originally reported, nonpartisan articles each month, while State Affairs data teams gather and structure policy information from statehouses and agencies.

That combination is the point. State Affairs is packaging journalism as a data asset for enterprise and government affairs teams, then layering AI on top of it. On State Affairs' homepage, State Affairs says it structures every bill, hearing, vote, amendment and regulation across all 50 states and Congress into a knowledge graph organized around a customer's issues. State Affairs also lists product modules for monitoring, analysis, coordination, influence and reporting, with June 2026 product updates including AI chat, comments with @mentions and external sharing.

The scale numbers are company-reported, but they explain the capital need. State Affairs says it publishes more than 35,000 original stories per year, transcribes more than 55,000 hours of hearings annually, processes more than 180,000 bills annually, maintains profiles for more than 38,000 legislators, staff and officials, and indexes more than 2 million data points daily.

Seltzer has been compressing the same thesis into shorter form.

Jamie Roberts Seltzer on X

In the funding announcement, Seltzer tied that context to headcount, saying State Affairs intends to hire "many more full-time reporters" because undercovered state capitols create both a civic gap and, for State Affairs, a product advantage.

The product depends on reporters, not scraped PDFs

State Affairs is entering a category crowded with bill tracking, regulatory monitoring and government affairs workflow software. Its differentiation rests on whether State Affairs can keep producing proprietary information at a cost structure that software investors will tolerate.

That tension is now the story around State Affairs. The Washington Post reported on July 14, 2026 that State Affairs has editorial staffers across multiple state capitals, Washington, D.C., and Miami, and that it has acquired local news imprints including the Arizona Capitol Times and North Carolina's NC Insider.

Those economics explain why venture investors are interested. Statehouse reporting is expensive, slow and human. Policy monitoring is software with enterprise budgets attached. State Affairs is trying to make the first create defensible data for the second.

The timing is rational. Governing reported that state legislatures introduced more than 135,500 bills in 2025, compared with 87,500 in 2024. State Affairs repeats that figure in its release and says one person reading eight hours a day would need six years to read every bill introduced in statehouses last year.

That volume is the sales hook for corporate government affairs teams. A company exposed to labor rules, food safety, payment networks, data privacy, insurance, health care, transportation or AI regulation cannot monitor Washington alone. State policy has become an operating risk, and for some industries a revenue lever. State Affairs is building for the teams that have to know which hearing matters before the hearing becomes a headline.

The unanswered question is who gets the intelligence

State Affairs frames its reporting investment as support for nonpartisan journalism. The release says the journalism is exclusive to subscribers and built into the platform, which makes it both a public affairs resource and a private intelligence product.

That tradeoff will matter as State Affairs scales. Hiring statehouse reporters adds coverage in places that often need it. Feeding that work into an AI product for paying institutions gives large enterprises, agencies and political offices faster access to the context those reporters generate. State Affairs can fairly argue that the reporters would not exist without the business model. Critics can fairly ask whether the best public-interest reporting should sit behind enterprise software pricing.

For Burns and Seltzer, the near-term task is more concrete: turn $70 million of disclosed funding into a product customers use every morning. State Affairs has the investor roster, a founder with a prior consumer-brand exit, a media investor base that understands proprietary content, and a product thesis tuned to a regulatory environment where state-level decisions increasingly shape national markets.

The funding announcement does not prove State Affairs has built the Bloomberg terminal for policy. It does show that some of venture's highest-profile firms are willing to fund a labor-heavy AI company when the labor produces data competitors cannot easily scrape.