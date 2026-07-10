Alta's round shows where AI sales software is moving: away from single-task outbound bots and toward systems that try to own the operating layer above CRM.

Stav Levi-Neumark, Tom Hoffen and Mor Shabtai have raised $25 million for Alta, their Tel Aviv-based AI go-to-market platform, in a Series A led by IN Venture and announced July 8th in a PR Newswire release.

The round gives Alta fresh capital for a bet Levi-Neumark, Alta's CEO, has been sharpening since she and Hoffen, both ex-monday.com, teamed up with Shabtai to start the company in 2023: revenue teams do not need another narrow sales tool so much as they need one layer that can decide what should happen across the stack and then act. Alta calls that layer a "Company Brain," a shared model of a customer's GTM motion that feeds agents for prospecting, inbound qualification, AI calling and growth intelligence.

IN Venture led the round, with participation from Mindset Ventures, Skywell Capital, LeumiTech77, existing investors Entrée Capital, Target Global and Verissimo Ventures, plus angels and scout funds. Alta did not disclose a valuation. The financing brings Alta's publicly announced funding to $32 million, following a $7 million seed round led by Entrée Capital and Target Global in March 2025.

Alta says it will use the Series A to hire globally, grow its customer base and add more data, CRM and advertising integrations. The roadmap also includes agents for account management and cross-selling, which would push Alta beyond the AI SDR wedge and into post-sale revenue work. That matters because the AI sales market is already crowded with tools promising automated outbound. Alta is trying to sell a broader operating layer across outbound, inbound, RevOps and expansion.

A monday.com growth lesson, rebuilt for AI agents

Alta's founder story explains the product. Alta's own about page says Levi-Neumark, Hoffen and Shabtai built Alta after seeing revenue teams "drowning in data but starved of decisions." The page frames CRMs as systems that record activity while leaving the decisioning work to people and process. Alta's answer is to create an intelligence layer that learns from replies, meetings and closed deals, then feeds those outcomes back into future actions.

Entrée Capital's founder profile adds a useful piece of context: Levi-Neumark and Hoffen were early builders at monday.com, while Shabtai was building startups. Entrée says the three founders have known each other since childhood and that their parents worked together. That background helps explain why Entrée participated again after leading the seed.

Shabtai's prior startup experience is more than a footnote. Alta's seed release identified him as founder of Xperiti, which Ipsos acquired in 2023. Ipsos described Xperiti as a B2B research startup with operations across the U.S., Israel and the Philippines, using AI to recruit professionals across 130 countries and more than 90 industries. Alta's sales product sits near the same problem domain: finding the right business contact, understanding context quickly and turning that intelligence into a commercial action.

What Alta is selling

Alta's public product is built around named agents. Katie, Alta's outbound agent, builds audiences from more than 50 data sources, including CRM data, intent signals, job postings, news and product usage, then runs outreach across email, LinkedIn, SMS, WhatsApp and calls. Alex qualifies inbound leads through calls and chat, uses CRM context to score fit and routes ready buyers to calendars. Luna connects CRM data and external sources to spot buying signals, build lookalikes and feed the rest of the system.

The Series A release says Alta connects to more than 60 GTM tools, including Attio and Clay, and partners with Salesforce, HubSpot, IBM and Google. Alta says its agents are fueled by more than 50 data sources and hundreds of buying signals. Those figures come from Alta, and they are easier to verify as product claims than as proof of customer impact.

The stronger claim is commercial traction, and that still needs careful reading. Alta says it hit its first $1 million in revenue within months of commercializing and is on track for 800% revenue growth this year. Alta also says Snowflake, Deel, Atlassian, Atoms, Riverside and Sabio Group are customers, and that Alta is used by hundreds of businesses ranging from Fortune 500 companies to SMBs. Alta did not disclose ARR, contract sizes, active seats or how deeply the named enterprise customers use the product.

That gap is common in AI application funding announcements. Vendors increasingly name large logos to prove enterprise demand, while buyers often start with narrow teams, regional pilots or single workflows before standardizing a product across sales. Alta's next test is whether the "Company Brain" becomes a durable system of work inside revenue teams or remains a wrapper around isolated automation tasks.

Why this round was competitive

The round lands as AI sales tools are converging around the same buyer pain: sales teams have more data, more channels and more automation, yet buyers are flooded with synthetic outreach. Alta's own framing is that point agents can scale broken playbooks. The market does not need more cold messages if the targeting and timing are wrong.

That positioning puts Alta against two groups at once. The first is the crop of AI sales platforms and AI SDR products, including names Alta lists on its own comparison page such as Clay, Artisan, 11x, AiSDR, Amplemarket and Apollo. The second is the incumbent CRM and marketing automation layer. Alta's release explicitly names Salesforce and HubSpot as older systems of record adding agent-enablement layers through APIs, MCP tools and command-line interfaces. That is Alta's framing, and it is also the core strategic risk: incumbents own the customer records and can bundle AI features into tools buyers already pay for.

Alta's counter is breadth plus memory. If Alta can coordinate outbound, inbound qualification, no-show prevention, expansion, event follow-up and closed-lost revival through one shared customer brain, Alta can sell the outcome of fewer disconnected tools. If each agent behaves like a point solution, Alta will be judged against a long list of cheaper or more specialized competitors.

Eitan Naor, managing partner at IN Venture, said in the release that Alta "went the other way and built the intelligence layer the whole stack was missing." He also said IN Venture wants to introduce Alta to Japan and Southeast Asia through Sumitomo's reach. That geographic angle is one reason the lead investor matters here. Alta is selling to revenue teams, but IN Venture is also underwriting a cross-border enterprise software motion from Israel into larger Asian markets.

Levi-Neumark used a cloud analogy to explain the ambition. "We're doing for go-to-market what AWS did for infrastructure and the cloud," she said in the release, describing Alta as a way to turn a cobbled stack into one system that learns and drives pipeline. The comparison is large. The more immediate question for Alta is narrower and more useful: can Levi-Neumark, Hoffen and Shabtai turn monday.com-style operational discipline into a product that revenue leaders trust enough to let AI touch prospects, qualify leads and influence pipeline in production.

Alta has $25 million more to prove that buyers want an AI agent system sitting above the sales stack, with enough context to decide, act and improve. The disclosed traction suggests real demand. The undisclosed valuation, revenue base and deployment depth leave the scale of that demand open.