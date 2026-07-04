JADEPUFFER turns AI-agent security from an abstract model-risk debate into an infrastructure problem: exposed AI workflow tools can sit close to secrets, credentials and production databases.

Founders running Langflow or similar AI workflow builders now sit one misconfig away from production. Based on Sysdig's JADEPUFFER case study, here is the minimal hardening checklist many teams still lack - and the runtime signals that actually caught the chain.

For Sysdig founder Loris Degioanni, the case lands directly on the thesis he has spent more than a decade selling: the best security signal comes from watching what software actually does at runtime. On July 1, Sysdig's Threat Research Team published a report saying it observed JADEPUFFER, an operation it assesses as the first documented case of agentic ransomware, using an LLM agent to move from an exposed AI workflow server to destructive database extortion.

RuntimeWire's earlier July 4 news piece covered Sysdig's core claim and the JADEPUFFER event. This follow-up uses the report as an operator checklist for founders whose AI workflow products now sit close to credentials, databases and internal services.

The report was written by Michael Clark, Sysdig's director of threat research. Clark's team is careful on the central claim. Sysdig did not see JADEPUFFER's system prompt or the agent configuration. Sysdig says the conclusion comes from behavior: self-narrating Python payloads, natural-language reasoning inside attack code, target prioritization, adaptive retries and one login failure that was diagnosed and corrected in 31 seconds, according to Sysdig's report.

Security vendors have an incentive to label any AI-adjacent attack as a new category, and buyers have been buried under claims about AI-written malware for the past two years. JADEPUFFER is narrower and more useful as evidence. Sysdig describes an automated operator chaining reconnaissance, credential theft, lateral movement, persistence and destructive database actions against a victim Sysdig did not name.

The short timeline

JADEPUFFER's initial access came through CVE-2025-3248, a Langflow flaw in the /api/v1/validate/code endpoint. NVD says Langflow, the open source framework for building AI agents and workflows, versions before 1.3.0 allowed remote, unauthenticated attackers to send crafted HTTP requests and execute arbitrary code; NVD published the entry on April 7, 2025, and CISA added CVE-2025-3248 to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities catalog on May 5, 2025.

After access, Sysdig says JADEPUFFER delivered Base64-encoded Python, enumerated the host, searched for credentials, dumped Langflow's backing Postgres database, probed internal services and installed persistence with a cron job, according to Sysdig's JADEPUFFER report. The second phase moved to a separate production server running MySQL and Alibaba Nacos, a configuration and service-discovery system, where Sysdig says JADEPUFFER created a backdoor administrator and used database functions to encrypt and destroy Nacos configuration data.

That is enough recap. The operating lesson is in the controls founders can audit this week.

Founder checklist

Patch and isolate Langflow-style builders. Treat AI workflow servers as production-adjacent infrastructure, even when they began as internal developer tools. CVE-2025-3248 affected Langflow versions before 1.3.0, according to NVD. Patch to a fixed release, block direct internet access to code-validation and execution endpoints, require authentication on builder consoles and place these systems behind the same network gates used for deployment infrastructure. By the time Sysdig published its report on July 1, 2026, the vulnerable Langflow bug had been public for more than a year.

Assume AI builders are credential hot zones. Sysdig says JADEPUFFER searched the compromised host for model-provider, cloud, database and wallet material, including OpenAI, Anthropic, DeepSeek, Gemini, AWS, GCP, Azure, Alibaba, Aliyun, Tencent and Huawei credentials, according to the report. Keep long-lived provider keys out of web-reachable workflow servers, move secrets into a managed store, scope tokens to the smallest workload, and log every secret read from builder hosts.

Lock down MinIO and object storage. MinIO storage behind AI workflow tools should never run with default root credentials or broad bucket access. Sysdig says JADEPUFFER checked minio.internal:9000 and 127.0.0.1:9000 , tried the default minioadmin:minioadmin credential pair, listed buckets, pulled files with names suggesting secrets and adjusted its parser after a JSON attempt returned XML, according to Sysdig's JADEPUFFER report. Rotate root credentials, keep object-storage APIs off public networks, scope access keys to specific buckets and alert on bucket enumeration from hosts that normally only call model or application APIs.

Harden Nacos and MySQL as one control plane. Nacos security is database security when the backing database can create or modify administrators. Sysdig says JADEPUFFER tried several Nacos takeover paths, including authentication-bypass techniques, JWT forgery using a documented default signing key and direct insertion of an xadmin administrator into the Nacos backing database, according to the report. Sysdig's timeline says the first xadmin login failed, then JADEPUFFER tested default Nacos credentials, generated a new hash, switched from a subprocess call to importing bcrypt directly, confirmed the bcrypt version, deleted the broken row and recreated the account within 31 seconds, according to Sysdig's JADEPUFFER report. Keep Nacos consoles and APIs off internet-facing networks, rotate default or inherited signing keys, require authentication on management paths, restrict database accounts behind the service and alert when new administrators appear outside a deployment window.

Segment secrets from production configuration data. The destructive phase shows why AI workflow hosts should not have a flat path to production configuration stores. Sysdig says JADEPUFFER encrypted 1,342 Nacos configuration items with MySQL's AES_ENCRYPT() , according to Sysdig's report. Sysdig also says JADEPUFFER dropped the original config_info table and history table, then created a README_RANSOM table with a Bitcoin address and Proton Mail contact, according to the same report. Sysdig notes a technical discrepancy in the ransom claim: the note claimed AES-256, while MySQL's AES_ENCRYPT() defaults to AES-128-ECB unless the server is configured otherwise, according to Sysdig's JADEPUFFER analysis. Put production configuration databases on separate network segments, deny builder-host access by default and make database backup restoration a tested path rather than an assumption.

Control egress and persistence. A compromised builder server should not be able to beacon freely. Sysdig says JADEPUFFER installed persistence on the Langflow host with a cron job that regularly contacted attacker infrastructure, according to Sysdig's report. Restrict outbound traffic from AI orchestration servers, require proxies for external calls, block unusual destinations, alert on new scheduled tasks and treat outbound connections from builder hosts as high-signal events.

Detect runtime behavior, not only misconfiguration. The cues Sysdig cites are runtime cues: Python execution from a web endpoint, Base64 payloads, process and network enumeration, credential file access, database dumps, object-storage enumeration, cron changes, administrator creation and destructive SQL. Static posture checks can tell a team that Langflow is outdated or a port is exposed. Runtime telemetry tells the team when an attacker has started turning those weaknesses into movement across the environment.

Why Degioanni's company is pushing this frame

Degioanni founded Sysdig in 2013 after creating the open source sysdig troubleshooting tool. Sysdig says he also created Falco, the open source container security tool, and co-created Wireshark, the network analyzer. Sysdig's company history traces the product arc from syscall-level container visibility to Falco, eBPF drivers, runtime-informed vulnerability prioritization and a CNAPP product built around runtime data.

That history explains why Sysdig is emphasizing the report. Sysdig's current headless cloud security positioning argues that AI has changed the operating model because attackers can move from initial access to control in minutes, while security teams still depend on human review queues and dashboards.

JADEPUFFER is a useful proof point for that commercial argument. Sysdig sells runtime detection and response, and the company has a financial reason to frame agentic attacks as a market shift. Sysdig last disclosed a $350M Series G led by Permira at a $2.5B valuation; the press release lists participation from Accel, Insight Partners, Goldman Sachs and others. Sysdig said at the time that total funding reached $744 million.

The incentives do not invalidate the research. They explain why the framing is so tight. Degioanni's company wants security teams to believe AI-speed attacks make dashboard-first security obsolete. JADEPUFFER gives Sysdig a field example in which the attacker moved across the surfaces that runtime tools are meant to watch: process execution, database behavior, network beacons, credential access, scheduled tasks and destructive SQL.

The founder takeaway is operational

Langflow's GitHub repository showed roughly 151,000 stars and 9,400 forks when checked for this story. Langflow's own README describes a platform with visual authoring, Python component customization, API deployment, multi-agent orchestration and support for major LLMs and vector databases. Those features explain why a Langflow server can be valuable to an attacker: it often sits near model provider keys, cloud credentials, workflow code and internal network routes.

Langflow founder Rodrigo Nader framed the original product thesis in a February 25, 2025 post as making AI agent development "fast, flexible, and accessible for everyone." Accessibility helps teams ship agent workflows. It also increases the damage when a builder server is exposed without production-grade controls.

The JADEPUFFER report falls short of proving that every ransomware crew now has a fully autonomous operator. It shows how little novelty is needed when an agent can combine old vulnerabilities, default credentials, permissive networks and exposed databases into one working chain. For founders, the uncomfortable part is the speed. The attacker's advantage came from connecting familiar mistakes faster than a team could triage them.