The 2026 tournament is turning startups into official infrastructure: prediction markets, Roblox worlds, AI concierges, tactile broadcasts, smart traffic systems, immersive venues, and FIFA’s post-EA gaming strategy.

The World Cup is forcing startup categories that usually live in pilots and pitch decks into public production, where adoption, reliability and regulation arrive at once.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is the biggest version of the tournament ever: 48 teams, 104 matches, 16 host cities, and three countries. FIFA described those tournament parameters when it announced ADI Predictstreet as its first official prediction-market partner, calling the 2026 tournament the largest edition to date across Canada, Mexico, and the United States. (FIFA)

For startups, the important part is the deadline.

A World Cup forces cities, broadcasters, game studios, venue operators, AI companies, sponsors, and fan platforms to ship in public. There is no gentle pilot. No quiet rollout. No soft learning period. When the tournament starts, the product either works or becomes part of the story for the wrong reason.

The World Cup is acting like a stress test for startup categories that have spent years pitching the future. Prediction markets, immersive venues, AI city guides, smart traffic, accessibility hardware, and post-EA football games are all getting shoved into the real world at the same time.

That is what makes the startup layer around this World Cup so interesting. The beneficiaries are not simply sports-tech companies. They are companies trying to prove that a global live event can become a launchpad for new behavior.

Here are the startups and venture-backed scaleups with publicly disclosed World Cup initiatives worth watching.

The startup roster

Startup / scaleup World Cup initiative Why it matters ADI Predictstreet Official prediction-market partner of FIFA World Cup 2026 FIFA formally blessed a controversial new fan-engagement category. Kalshi Strategic partnership with ADI Predictstreet during the tournament The prediction-market startup gets World Cup momentum while regulators circle. Gamefam Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Roblox event through FIFA Super Soccer FIFA is treating Roblox like a youth broadcast network. OneCourt Seattle FWC26 tactile broadcast activation for blind and low-vision fans The strongest human story: live sports through touch. Neurun Official NYNJ World Cup Concierge A real AI assistant with a narrow job and official data. NoTraffic AI traffic systems around host-city stadium corridors The hidden infrastructure story behind moving fans at tournament scale. Cosm FOX Sports World Cup broadcasts inside immersive venues The premium sports bar becomes a software-defined venue. Delphi Interactive FIFA World Cup: Launch Edition on Netflix Games A smaller studio gets FIFA IP, Netflix distribution, and World Cup timing. Mythical Games FIFA Rivals World Cup season Mobile collectibles, live match hooks, and World Cup sponsor drops. ENVER / Solace FIFA Heroes arcade game and World Cup mascot content FIFA keeps spreading its post-EA game bets across smaller studios.

1. ADI Predictstreet: FIFA puts prediction markets on the pitch

The sharpest startup story around the tournament is also the messiest.

In April, FIFA named ADI Predictstreet the first-ever official partner for the World Cup's prediction-market category. FIFA said the deal gives ADI access to its global stage and lets fans forecast match outcomes, tournament statistics, standout players, and key moments using FIFA historical data. FIFA also said ADI became the presenting partner for FIFA's free-to-play bracket challenge. (FIFA)

That is a category-creation moment. Prediction markets have spent years trying to be seen as information markets rather than gambling products. FIFA just gave the category global sports legitimacy.

The ambition is obvious. The execution is already under scrutiny. Front Office Sports reported that ADI's branding has been everywhere during the tournament, including media backdrops, pitch signage, jumbotrons, and FIFA ads, while early adoption appeared light compared with Kalshi and Polymarket. The same piece reported that Kalshi and Polymarket were handling far larger World Cup volumes.

FIFA did not just sell ADI sponsorship inventory. It gave prediction markets a cultural permission slip.

The bet is huge: if ADI catches on, FIFA helped normalize a new layer of live sports engagement. If it stalls, the company becomes a reminder that even the World Cup cannot manufacture liquidity by logo placement alone.

2. Kalshi: the official-adjacent winner with volume and heat

Kalshi is not FIFA's official prediction-market partner. ADI is.

Still, Kalshi belongs in the core startup list because it signed a strategic partnership with ADI Predictstreet during the World Cup. The companies said they would build a co-branded World Cup hub with prediction markets, tournament updates, and exclusive content, with Kalshi co-branded alongside ADI in stadium, TV, and online placements heading into the knockout stage. (Business Wire)

The timing is hard to ignore. In May, TechCrunch reported that Kalshi raised a $1 billion Series F at a $22 billion valuation, doubling its valuation in five months. That is no longer a cute prediction-market startup. That is a financial market company with the gravity to pull sports, politics, media, and regulation into the same orbit.

The regulatory fight is moving just as fast. TechCrunch also reported on a bipartisan bill seeking to ban sports betting on Kalshi and Polymarket. The bill's backers argue that sports prediction contracts are sports bets by another name.

That makes the World Cup a perfect mainstreaming event for Kalshi and a perfect exhibit for its critics.

Prediction markets want to be treated like financial infrastructure. Sports makes them feel like gambling to everyone else.

The World Cup may be the moment that fight leaves niche finance Twitter and lands in front of regular fans.

3. Gamefam: FIFA found its kids' broadcast network

Gamefam may have the best youth-distribution play of the tournament.

FIFA and Gamefam launched the official FIFA World Cup 2026 event in FIFA Super Soccer and across Roblox. FIFA said the activation brings all 48 national teams into FIFA Super Soccer, adds a World Cup-themed stadium, gameplay quests, digital rewards, live standings, and live scoreboards. (FIFA.gg)

The scale is the pitch. FIFA said the Roblox event reaches more than 130 million fans, with six participating experiences generating 28 million gameplay sessions per week. FIFA also said FIFA Super Soccer has passed 1.1 billion visits and averages 1.5 million daily gameplay sessions. (FIFA.gg)

This is FIFA treating Roblox like a broadcast network for Gen Z and Gen Alpha. The game becomes the second screen, the social layer, the reward system, and the place where young fans can represent their country even if they never sit through a full 90-minute broadcast.

Gamefam gets what every kids' media company wants: official IP, global context, weekly live moments, and brands trying to reach the same audience.

The bigger shift is that FIFA Super Soccer can keep operating after the final. The tournament is the spike. The persistent game world is the asset.

4. OneCourt: live sports through touch

OneCourt is the company people should be rooting for.

Seattle FWC26 partnered with the Seattle startup to debut OneCourt's first tactile broadcast for soccer during international club competition at Lumen Field. Seattle FWC26 said the device translates live gameplay data into audio and trackable vibrations, letting blind and low-vision fans follow the action through touch. (Seattle FWC26)

Seattle FWC26 said the activation was offered free during Seattle Sounders matches, with five OneCourt devices available across three matches. Seattle FWC26 also said it hosted fans from Seattle Children's, the National Federation for the Blind of Washington, and NW Association for Blind Athletes to use the device and give feedback. (Seattle FWC26)

The Seattle FWC26 release quoted CEO Peter Tomozawa calling the activation "legacy in action," and that phrase actually fits here. Seattle FWC26 said OneCourt started as a University of Washington undergraduate project in 2021 and has already been offered in five NBA venues. The World Cup host-city connection gives the startup a bigger stage and a more emotionally obvious use case. (Seattle FWC26)

Most sports-tech stories are about monetizing attention. OneCourt is about expanding who gets to participate.

If tactile sports broadcasting works for soccer, it should not stay a special activation. It should become table stakes for modern venues.

5. Neurun: an AI concierge with a real job

Most AI assistant launches are mushy. Neurun's World Cup deployment has an actual job.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 New York/New Jersey Host Committee, NYC Tourism + Conventions, and the City of New York launched the NYNJ World Cup Concierge, powered by Neurun, as the region's primary digital guide for World Cup programming, events, and experiences. The host committee said the platform is embedded on the host committee's site and nyctourism.com, and it also launched through a kiosk at Grand Central Terminal. (NYNJ Host Committee)

The concierge is built from official city and event partner information. It gives fans and residents recommendations around events, attractions, transportation, dining, cultural programming, and neighborhood activity across the five boroughs. The host committee said more than one million visitors were expected across the region during the tournament. (NYNJ Host Committee)

Google is part of the technical story. The host committee said Google's 3D Maps, local Search, and AI capabilities support the product. (NYNJ Host Committee)

This is exactly where AI can be useful: narrow domain, verified data, multilingual need, confusing transportation, live events, and tourists with low patience.

A good World Cup AI agent does not need to sound human. It needs to get a fan from a subway platform to the right gate without lying.

If Neurun performs, it becomes a template for marathons, Olympics prep, conventions, festivals, and every city that needs visitor software for a short burst of chaos.

6. NoTraffic: the infrastructure startup hiding in plain sight

NoTraffic is the least flashy company here. That might make it one of the most durable.

Houston extended NoTraffic Optimization across 10 signals on Old Spanish Trail near NRG Stadium, which is serving World Cup traffic. NoTraffic said the corridor reduced average delay by 15%, cut red-light running by 42%, and is expected to deliver more than $40 million in estimated value. (NoTraffic)

NoTraffic said the product optimizes intersections serving NRG Stadium access, METRORail crossings, and the Texas Medical Center. That is a real-world pressure cooker. Stadium traffic is unpredictable. International tournament traffic is worse. Local agencies cannot widen roads overnight.

NoTraffic also has fresh capital. In March, the company announced a $90 million Series C led by PSG Equity to expand its AI-powered mobility platform. NoTraffic said its technology is already used by hundreds of traffic agencies across the U.S. and Canada. (NoTraffic)

The World Cup turns smart traffic from a nice civic upgrade into a deadline-driven procurement decision.

The best World Cup infrastructure story might be the one fans never notice because it works.

If NoTraffic can show measurable results under tournament pressure, the post-World Cup sales deck writes itself.

7. Cosm: the sports bar gets a software-defined rival

Cosm is a venture-backed scaleup now, with unicorn-scale ambitions, but it still belongs in the startup bucket because the World Cup is a major commercial proof point for its model.

FOX Sports and Cosm announced that 40 World Cup matches would be shown in Cosm's shared-reality venues in Los Angeles, Dallas, and Atlanta. Cosm said its immersive venues use 87-foot-diameter, 12K-plus LED domes to bring fans pitchside without being inside the stadium. (Cosm)

The capital stack is serious. Reuters reported that Sony Pictures invested $100 million in Cosm as the lead investor in its Series C. Reuters also reported that Cosm operates domes in Los Angeles, Dallas, and Atlanta, with venues planned for Detroit and Cleveland.

The thesis is simple: most fans cannot get World Cup tickets, and most bars cannot make a remote match feel premium. Cosm turns live sports scarcity into local ticketed inventory.

The risk is also simple. Venues are expensive. Sports rights are complicated. Fans have to be convinced that watching a match in a dome is meaningfully better than watching at home, at a bar, or at a public fan zone.

The World Cup gives Cosm a clean test. If it works for soccer, the model can move across playoffs, UFC, Formula 1, concerts, esports, and any live event where shared emotion matters.

8. Delphi Interactive: FIFA's post-EA gaming reset lands on Netflix

The Verge spotted the strategic angle early: Netflix and FIFA teamed up on a new soccer simulation game for the World Cup, developed and published by Delphi Interactive. The Verge reported that the game is playable through Netflix Games and controlled by phone. (The Verge)

The game, FIFA World Cup: Launch Edition, went live on June 11. Reuters reported that it includes all 48 teams, more than 1,200 players, and matches across the tournament's 16 stadiums. Reuters also reported that the smartphone-controller format allows users to connect to a TV by scanning a QR code, with support for up to four players.

For Delphi, the opportunity is enormous: FIFA IP, Netflix distribution, and World Cup timing in one launch window. That is the kind of reach most game studios never touch.

The bigger story is FIFA after EA. Once EA dropped the FIFA name from its flagship soccer franchise, FIFA needed a new gaming strategy. Delphi's Netflix title is part of that reset: multiple games, multiple formats, multiple studios, more casual entry points.

The product can be debated. The distribution cannot.

9. Mythical Games: mobile collectibles get matchday urgency

Mythical Games is behind FIFA Rivals, the officially licensed mobile football game built around squad building, live PvP, and collectibles.

For the World Cup, FIFA Rivals launched its biggest season yet. According to FIFA Rivals, the season runs seven weeks and includes 148 players to collect, daily flash events tied to real-world matches, new in-game systems, and partner drops with McDonald's, adiClub, and FIFA Rewards. (FIFA Rivals)

The loop is strong. A match happens in the real world. The game gives fans a reason to open the app, chase players, rep a nation, and compete around the same emotional calendar.

The Web3 layer remains the hard question. Mythical has spent years trying to make blockchain games feel like normal games with ownership mechanics underneath. FIFA gives the company its best wrapper: national teams, star players, tournament stakes, and sponsor rewards.

The World Cup gives collectible games the one ingredient they can rarely fake: daily emotional urgency.

If FIFA Rivals holds attention past the final, Mythical has something bigger than a tournament activation. It has a recurring sports calendar machine.

10. ENVER and Solace: FIFA goes arcade

FIFA Heroes is the strange one, which makes it worth watching.

The game is a fast five-a-side arcade football title built with FIFA, Solace, and ENVER. The official FIFA Heroes site describes it as a 5v5 football showdown with powers, heroes, pocket-to-console play, and officially licensed FIFA World Cup mascots and select FIFA-licensed players. (FIFA Heroes)

FIFA also announced that the 2026 World Cup mascots, Maple for Canada, Zayu for Mexico, and Clutch for the United States, would appear as playable characters in the game. (FIFA)

This is the casual arcade lane in FIFA's new gaming strategy. Less simulation. More powers, mascots, quick matches, cross-platform reach, and live-service logic.

The World Cup gives FIFA Heroes a built-in content calendar. Mascots, national pride, partner drops, and tournament rewards all help a new game fight for attention in a crowded market.

It also tells us something bigger about FIFA's strategy: the organization is no longer putting all of its gaming identity into one mega-franchise.

What ties these startups together

The startup opportunities around the 2026 World Cup fall into five lanes:

1. Financialized fandom

ADI Predictstreet and Kalshi are trying to turn match attention into a trading interface. This is the highest-upside category and the one most likely to trigger a political fight.

2. Playable fandom

Gamefam, Delphi, Mythical, and ENVER show FIFA's post-EA strategy in motion. Roblox, Netflix, mobile collectibles, and arcade games all reach different audiences.

3. Civic AI

Neurun and NoTraffic are using host-city pressure to prove AI in public. One helps humans navigate the event. The other helps cities move them.

4. Accessibility as infrastructure

OneCourt is the reminder that innovation should include people who usually get treated as edge cases.

5. Venue reinvention

Cosm is trying to prove that premium live sports can become a local immersive product even when the match is somewhere else.

The bigger read

The old World Cup stack was easier to understand: broadcasters, sponsors, ticketing, hospitality, merchandise, and one dominant console game.

The 2026 stack is messier. That makes it more interesting.

FIFA and host cities are allowing startups to own more of the strange edges of the tournament: markets, microgames, concierges, tactile broadcasts, traffic intelligence, immersive viewing, and social game worlds. Some of these products will become permanent parts of live sports. Some will disappear after the tournament. A few may become cautionary tales.

That is what makes the World Cup such a useful startup filter. It compresses adoption pressure. It compresses regulation. It compresses product feedback. It compresses distribution.

A normal startup pilot can hide. A World Cup deployment cannot.

The companies that matter after July 19 will be the ones that turn tournament attention into repeatable demand.

For ADI and Kalshi, that means proving prediction markets can survive mainstream scrutiny. For Gamefam, Delphi, Mythical, and ENVER, it means proving FIFA's new gaming strategy has multiple viable lanes. For Neurun and NoTraffic, it means turning host-city urgency into durable civic software. For OneCourt, it means making tactile broadcasts a venue standard. For Cosm, it means proving that the premium sports-viewing experience can be rebuilt outside the stadium.

The World Cup has always created memories for fans.

In 2026, it is also creating case studies for startups.

Sources