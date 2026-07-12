The Fremont medtech says its first upright radiotherapy installation is planned for Mayo Clinic later in 2026.

TibaRay's manufacturing milestone moves Galactica from research narrative to execution risk: installation, regulatory status and hospital adoption now matter more than FLASH promise.

TibaRay said on July 9 that its first Galactica cancer-treatment systems have entered manufacturing, moving the Stanford-born radiotherapy effort from engineering milestone toward an installation planned later in 2026 at Mayo Clinic.

In a PR Newswire release, TibaRay said Galactica will be integrated into Leo Cancer Care's upright radiotherapy platform, a system designed to treat patients sitting or standing rather than lying flat.

"Moving into manufacturing means Galactica is coming to life," CEO Thinh Tran said in the release. TibaRay says the system is based on accelerator technology originally invented at Stanford University and is designed to generate the high-energy X-rays used in cancer treatment in a smaller, more efficient linear accelerator.

What TibaRay is actually shipping

Galactica is the accelerator inside the proposed treatment system, not the chair, room or complete clinical workflow on its own. The strategy is to put TibaRay's linear accelerator into Leo Cancer Care's upright platform, where the patient can be positioned upright and rotated instead of rotating a large radiation machine around a patient lying down.

Leo Cancer Care and TibaRay have been working toward that configuration for more than two years. In June 2024, the companies announced a collaboration to combine TibaRay's linac technology with Leo Cancer Care's upright positioning and imaging system.

That distinction matters. TibaRay is not announcing broad commercial availability or routine patient treatment with Galactica. The July 9 release says the first systems have entered manufacturing and that the first installation is planned at Mayo Clinic later this year. The release does not disclose FDA clearance, a clinical-trial protocol, production capacity, system pricing or whether the Mayo installation begins as clinical use, research use or evaluation.

The hardware step still matters because radiotherapy equipment is difficult to compress. Conventional systems need substantial shielding, space and installation work. TibaRay's argument is that a more compact, high-efficiency accelerator paired with upright positioning can reduce some of that burden while allowing fast dose delivery.

The Stanford thread and FLASH framing

Founded on technology developed at Stanford University, TibaRay presents Galactica as a next-generation medical linear accelerator and as a foundation for future FLASH radiotherapy, an emerging approach intended to deliver radiation in a fraction of a second. The company does not claim routine clinical FLASH use today.

Separately, TibaRay points to clinical validation of upright patient positioning: Stanford Medicine has treated patients in an upright proton therapy facility using Leo Cancer Care positioning. That installation did not use TibaRay's Galactica linac; for TibaRay, the relevance is that upright positioning now has a real clinical reference point while Galactica advances toward photon linac integration.

The financing signal

TibaRay did not announce a venture round with the manufacturing milestone. The company links to a Wefunder community round on its homepage; the July 9 release does not disclose terms.

TibaRay's ambition extends beyond oncology. The company says its accelerator platform could also apply to diagnostic imaging, non-destructive testing and security scanning.

For now, the verified news is direct: TibaRay has moved Galactica into manufacturing and says Mayo Clinic is first in line for an installation later in 2026. It is pursuing integration with Leo Cancer Care's upright platform while it turns a Stanford-origin accelerator design into clinical infrastructure.