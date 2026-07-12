The former Automattic CEO says Bluesky's next phase is smaller, more private spaces across the AT Protocol network.

Bluesky is choosing an open-web operator for the moment when its challenge shifts from user surges to retention, moderation, developer trust and revenue.

Toni Schneider became Bluesky's permanent CEO on July 10, four months after taking the job on an interim basis from former CEO Jay Graber.

Schneider wrote on his personal blog that he is "all in" as Bluesky's official chief executive, ending the placeholder period that began in March, when Graber moved into the chief innovation officer role. TechCrunch reported the title change on Friday.

For Bluesky, the move turns a board-level experiment into an operating bet: the Twitter-origin social network is handing its next chapter to an executive whose best-known job was turning an open publishing technology into a durable business. Schneider was the founding CEO of Automattic, the company behind WordPress and Tumblr, and he remains connected to True Ventures as a venture partner. Both Automattic and True Ventures are Bluesky investors.

That background matters because Bluesky's pitch has always required a split brain. Bluesky needs a consumer app that people want to open every day. Bluesky also needs the underlying AT Protocol to support a wider set of apps, creators and developers without becoming another company-controlled feed with better branding. Schneider is now responsible for making both sides legible as a business.

The WordPress operator takes the protocol job

Schneider's own framing makes the appointment less about a conventional social-app turnaround and more about importing the WordPress playbook into social networking. In his post, Schneider compared WordPress's role in websites with what Bluesky calls the Atmosphere, its name for apps and services built around AT Protocol accounts. He wrote that WordPress began with bloggers and developers and grew into a web publishing layer where Automattic became important without controlling the whole market.

Bluesky wants the same outcome for social media: a flagship app with enough gravity to matter, surrounded by third-party products that make the protocol more valuable. Schneider said that since March, Bluesky has added more people and that new apps have launched in the Atmosphere. Those are Bluesky and Schneider's own characterizations, and Bluesky has not disclosed the active-user or retention data that would show how often those users return.

The company's last major financing gave Schneider more room to test that thesis. On March 19, Bluesky disclosed it had raised a $100 million Series B in April 2025.

That announcement also clarified the timeline: the round closed in April 2025 and was announced in March 2026.

Schneider's job is to turn that momentum into staying power.

Graber moves closer to the technical bet

Jay Graber's March move set up Friday's title change. When TechCrunch reported that Graber was stepping down as CEO, Bluesky cast the move as a stage change: Graber would focus on open social infrastructure while Schneider, then interim CEO, would handle scaling and execution.

That was a clean division of labor for a company built around a technical ideal. Graber had become the public face of Bluesky's break from centralized social platforms. Schneider now has to decide which parts of that ideal become product priorities, which become developer infrastructure, and which become revenue.

The first product direction he named is communities. Schneider wrote that Bluesky's next work includes "smaller spaces and more private communities" across the Atmosphere. That is a pointed choice. Large public timelines helped Bluesky recruit users fleeing X after Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter, especially during election-driven bursts of attention. Smaller spaces are where retention, moderation and creator control tend to get tested.

The timing also puts Bluesky into a direct fight with the rest of social media's 2026 product agenda. Meta said in June that Threads reached 500 million monthly active users while rolling out new features around feeds and communities. Bluesky's registered-user base is far smaller, and Bluesky has not published a comparable monthly-active-user figure.

Scale alone does not decide this market, but it changes the burden of proof. Threads can copy useful mechanics and distribute them instantly through Meta's account graph. Bluesky has to persuade users and developers that an open protocol gives them something they cannot get from Meta, X or Mastodon, then make that advantage visible inside a consumer app.

Moderation is the operating test

Bluesky's hardest work is keeping conversation usable as the network grows.

Bluesky's 2025 transparency report said users submitted 9.97 million reports in 2025, up 54% from 2024. The same report described 2025 as a year of rapid posting and account growth.

Those figures explain why the CEO transition is more consequential than a title update. Bluesky's selling point is user control, but large social systems still require enforcement, verification, abuse handling, regulatory compliance and product defaults that shape what people see. Bluesky said its 2025 work included toxicity filtering, verification, age assurance, policy updates and moderation tooling.

The community push cuts both ways. A centralized platform can impose a moderation decision and absorb the backlash. Bluesky's protocol story promises more portability and more user agency, yet Bluesky is also the practical operator of the main town square today.

Schneider has seen a version of this problem before. WordPress succeeded because publishers, developers and businesses could build around it without asking one company for permission. Social networking adds a harsher layer: identity, harassment, spam, politics, minors, legal demands and real-time pile-ons. The open-web analogy gets Bluesky only partway there.

What Schneider is really taking over

Schneider is inheriting a network with money in the bank, a founder still focused on the core technology, and a clear enemy in centralized social media. He is also inheriting unanswered business questions.

Bluesky has disclosed a $15 million Series A and a $100 million Series B, but it has not disclosed a valuation in the material reviewed here. Bluesky has discussed subscriptions before, and Schneider's post points toward many apps and businesses around AT Protocol, yet Bluesky has not laid out the revenue mix that will support moderation, protocol infrastructure and consumer product work at scale.

That is why Schneider's permanence matters. An interim CEO could keep the system running while the board looked for a profile. A permanent Schneider means Bluesky has chosen a profile: an operator-investor with open-web commercial experience, sitting between Graber's protocol vision and the consumer-social fight against companies with deeper distribution.

Schneider closed his post by saying Bluesky is at the beginning of a decade of work. The useful part of that sentence is the decade. Bluesky's challenge is no longer proving that people will try another public conversation app when X becomes exhausting. Bluesky has already shown that. Schneider's task is building the product, governance and revenue machinery that can make people stay when the news cycle moves on.