Even Rogers built True Anomaly around a founder thesis that the US military needed operators, spacecraft, and software built for conflict in orbit. Last week, that thesis left the slide deck: True Anomaly's Jackal spacecraft completed the first operational sortie of VICTUS HAZE, a US Space Force mission in which Jackal acquired, approached, circled, and imaged Rocket Lab spacecraft Puma in low Earth orbit, TechCrunch reported.

True Anomaly said on July 1 that it completed the sortie after Space Systems Command issued a rapid tasking window. The company said it captured and disseminated imagery from the encounter. The closest approach distance remains classified, according to TechCrunch.

That is the founder story inside VICTUS HAZE. Rogers, True Anomaly's CEO and co-founder, previously served as an Air Force space operations officer during the founding years of the US Space Force, where the company says he worked on tactics to defend military assets in space and later contributed to the Space Force's inaugural doctrine publication. His co-founder and chief engineer, Kyle Zakrzewski, was the Orbital Warfare Chief of Training for the Air Force's 26th Space Aggressor Squadron and later worked on guidance, navigation, and controls at Ball Aerospace. True Anomaly's product bet is built from those resumes: Jackal as the maneuvering spacecraft, Mosaic as the mission software, and a business model aimed directly at space superiority rather than a broad commercial satellite market.

The mission turned launch speed into orbital action

In late June, Rocket Lab launched Puma on Electron from New Zealand. Rocket Lab says the gap from notice to launch was 16 hours and 42 minutes, and that Puma was a Rocket Lab spacecraft.

With Puma on orbit, the two commercial teams moved into rendezvous and proximity operations, or RPO, with Rocket Lab and True Anomaly each operating its own spacecraft through dynamic space-domain-awareness scenarios.

TechCrunch reported one of the clearest numbers from the sortie: Jackal located and identified Puma from 2,000 kilometers away before maneuvering closer. True Anomaly says Mosaic, its multi-vehicle mission software, planned the sortie, commanded maneuvers, and ran imaging passes. On the product page, True Anomaly describes Mosaic as software that turns operator intent into autonomous spacecraft actions and supports mission planning, flight software, on-orbit operations, constellation management, and space domain awareness.

The difference between a fast launch and a useful military capability is what happens after orbit insertion. Rocket Lab proved it could put a response vehicle into space fast. True Anomaly is claiming the harder operational step: custody, approach, imaging, and exit against a target launched on short notice. The Space Force wants both pieces as one procurement motion, because a satellite that arrives quickly and then waits days or weeks for characterization does not solve the crisis timeline the military is trying to shrink.

True Anomaly has raised for this exact moment

True Anomaly is barely four years old. It was founded in 2022 and is headquartered in Colorado, with facilities or offices in Centennial, Colorado Springs, Washington, DC, and Long Beach. The company has raised over $1 billion since founding, including a $650 million Series D announced April 28, 2026.

That capital raise now reads less like a speculative space-tech financing and more like industrial prepayment for a defense acquisition window that is opening fast.

There is already procurement gravity behind the category. DefenseScoop reported in April that the Space Force named 14 vendors eligible for a 10-year, $1.8 billion Andromeda contract vehicle to modernize space domain awareness, including True Anomaly, Turion Space, Anduril, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Redwire, Sierra Space, and others. The first Andromeda task order is tied to RG-XX, a constellation meant to replace the Space Force's current geosynchronous space situational awareness satellites.

VICTUS HAZE matters inside that contract environment because it creates a flight-data credential. Defense startups can sell speed, software, and operator empathy for only so long before a government customer asks for hardware in orbit. True Anomaly's first Jackal mission in 2024 had problems; TechCrunch previously reported that one of the company's first two spacecraft produced no signal and the other had partial initial contact before later attempts failed. The company's own timeline says Mission X-2 in December 2024 successfully deployed a Jackal and captured a first-light image. VICTUS HAZE gives Rogers a sharper proof point: a national-security customer, a live counterpart spacecraft, a compressed tasking timeline, and imagery from an RPO sortie.

The market opportunity carries escalation risk

RPO is commercially useful and militarily sensitive. The same class of maneuvers can inspect a damaged satellite, service a customer spacecraft, surveil an adversary asset, or position a vehicle in ways another country could view as threatening. The Secure World Foundation warned in February that close-approach operations by major space powers raise concerns about misperception, escalation, and conflict, especially when shared norms and communication channels are weak.

That tension is exactly why True Anomaly's founder-market fit is unusually direct. Rogers is selling a startup answer to a military problem he says he saw from inside the system: the Space Force needs to understand what China and Russia are putting in orbit, and it needs options that move faster than traditional procurement cycles. VICTUS HAZE stresses the chain from launch warning to rendezvous to timely image processing and dissemination. That framing names the product more precisely than "satellite inspection": True Anomaly wants to sell the chain.

The next test is cadence. A single sortie can prove a maneuver profile. A defense company has to prove repeatability, manufacturing throughput, software reliability, and operator trust under changing taskings. True Anomaly's Jackal page advertises a modular spacecraft with high-maneuverability propulsion, mission hardpoints, and configurations for LEO, GEO, and cislunar missions. Those claims are now attached to a public Space Force demonstration, but the company still has to show that Jackal and Mosaic can move from bespoke exercises to routine operational products.

For Rogers, VICTUS HAZE is the strongest public answer yet to the question every defense founder faces after raising at scale: whether venture-backed urgency can survive contact with government missions, spacecraft hardware, and classified operating constraints. In late June, True Anomaly got Jackal close enough to Puma to turn a Space Force requirement into imagery. That is the wedge. The company now has to turn the wedge into a procurement line.