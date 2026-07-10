Vendelux is betting that live events will keep their budget only if CMOs can connect them to pipeline, a pressure that turns event selection, meeting booking and CRM attribution into one enterprise software category.

Vendelux, founded by Alex Reynolds and Stefan Deeran, raised a $50 million Series B to sell event marketers on a simple promise: the dinner, conference booth or conference trip has to show up in pipeline, or it should not be in the budget.

The round, reported July 8th by Business Insider, was led by Tribeca Venture Partners. S3, Pelion Ventures, HubSpot Ventures, FirstMark and Cervin Ventures also participated. Business Insider reported that Vendelux has raised $71 million to date, including a $14 million Series A in 2023. Vendelux did not disclose a valuation in the report.

The money puts co-founders Alex Reynolds and Stefan Deeran in a stronger position to chase the enterprise buyers they say need the product most: large sales and marketing organizations that send teams to many events, then have to explain which ones created real business. Vendelux plans to increase marketing, invest further in ROI tooling and roughly double headcount from 85 employees this year, according to Business Insider.

Reynolds and Deeran started Vendelux in 2021 after working at Shutterstock, where Reynolds told Business Insider the pair learned that the quality of an in-person meeting could decide whether a deal moved. Reynolds said the idea came from trying to secure deals with companies including OpenAI and Google. "We found that when we went to the right event and met the right people, the stars aligned," he told Business Insider. The other side of that lesson was the waste: the wrong event, or the wrong room at the right event, cost time and money.

The enterprise pitch is attribution

Vendelux's product uses AI and its own event data set to help B2B companies choose which events to attend, identify who is likely to be there, coordinate meetings and connect the work back to a customer's CRM. Business Insider reported that Vendelux's data covers more than 250,000 global events and that Vendelux says it has more than 250 customers, including Ramp, ElevenLabs, Vercel, Glean, GitLab, DocuSign and Intel.

That customer list is useful for Vendelux because its category depends on trust. Event marketing has historically been defended with lead counts, anecdotal meeting notes and post-event decks. Vendelux is trying to recast the category as revenue infrastructure: decide where to go, book the right meetings, and then trace those interactions to opportunities already sitting in a customer's CRM.

Vendelux's pricing page underscores the upmarket push with self-serve and enterprise plans and CRM integration at the core.

Vendelux says its CRM integrations are designed to connect event activity to pipeline and campaigns so teams can report on revenue impact without leaving their existing systems. The operational detail matters: Vendelux is selling against the spreadsheet and the post-event recap, but it also has to sit inside the RevOps workflow rather than become another database marketers check before a conference.

The round follows a fast reset in event software

Vendelux's Series B is a larger and later bet on a thesis the founders have been pursuing since the post-lockdown reopening of business travel. In January 2022, Deeran wrote in a company blog post that Vendelux had raised a $2.4 million seed round led by Tenacity Venture Capital, with Earl Grey Capital, Pareto Holdings and B2B SaaS founders participating. At the time, the company described the market as a resurgence of in-person events and meetings.

By November 2023, Vendelux had raised a $14 million Series A led by FirstMark. That announcement said Vendelux covered more than 160,000 global B2B events and more than 65 million event data points. The new Business Insider report puts the event database at more than 250,000 events, a large enough increase to support the company's push into larger customers if the underlying data is accurate and current.

The competitive pressure has also changed. Business Insider named Jifflenow and Chili Piper as meeting-booking competitors, while Reynolds argued Vendelux has a data layer those tools lack. The broader event-tech market is moving in the same direction, with adjacent vendors trying to turn event operations into measurable revenue software. Mobly launched what it called an AI-native field and event marketing platform in April 2026. Bizzabo introduced Bizzy, an AI attendee copilot, in March 2026. Goldcast has also been pitching AI tools for marketers around video, webinars and events.

Those products do not all compete head-on with Vendelux. They show the same buyer pressure. Events are expensive, offline and hard to attribute, which makes them vulnerable when CFOs tighten spending. Business Insider cited a first-quarter Forrester survey of 654 marketing decision-makers that found organizations spend more than one-fourth of their marketing program budgets on events on average. Reynolds told Business Insider that global conflict has dampened some B2B events and that event budgets face more scrutiny, even as demand for in-person gatherings remains high.

The data question sits under the ROI claim

Vendelux's pitch depends on data breadth and data quality. The company is listing events, helping customers infer who may attend, deciding who is worth meeting and measuring whether the meeting produced value. That makes its privacy and data practices part of the product story.

According to its privacy policy, Vendelux collects business information about B2B events and attendees from organizers, customers and users, licensed third-party sources, research and public web scanning. The company says it may draw inferences and make predictions, including whether someone is likely to attend an event, and it provides ways for individuals to request access to their data or opt out.

For enterprise customers, those details are not peripheral. Vendelux wants to become a decision layer for live-event spend, and that decision layer is only as strong as the freshness of the event data, the reliability of attendee predictions and the accuracy of CRM attribution. A tool that overstates event ROI could protect a budget that should be cut. A tool that understates it could send a sales team away from a room where the right buyers actually are.

Reynolds is making the larger bet anyway. He told Business Insider that "Every Fortune 500 company should be a customer." That is the cleanest statement of what the Series B buys: more time and reach to prove that event marketing can be managed like a measurable revenue channel rather than an expensive ritual justified after the fact.