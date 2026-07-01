Home robotics has been trapped between flashy humanoid demos and single-purpose appliances. Weave is betting the first durable wedge is a paid, remote-assisted service in real homes, starting with laundry and room resets.

Weave Robotics, the San Francisco home robotics startup founded by Kaan Dogrusoz (@kaandogrusoz) and Evan Wineland (@alittlemorewine), launched Isaac 1 on July 1, positioning the robot as the company's move from a narrow laundry appliance into a mobile home robot. Weave said in a 5-post thread on X that Isaac 1 deliveries will begin this fall; its order page specifies California deliveries begin in fall 2026, with broader U.S. availability starting in 2027.

The product is priced like an early home robotics bet, not a mass-market appliance. Customers can place a fully refundable $250 deposit through Weave's Isaac 1 order page, then choose at delivery between a $449 monthly subscription or a $7,999 upfront payment with an optional $99 monthly premium membership, according to the company's checkout page. The legal terms are narrower than the marketing page: Weave's pre-order agreement says a deposit reserves a place in line, does not obligate Weave to deliver a device or provide services, and that final specifications and delivery timing may change.

That caveat matters because Isaac 1 is not just a new SKU. It is Weave's attempt to prove that the path into the home runs through constrained, specific labor before it expands into general purpose autonomy. Isaac 1 is a mobile robot with a collapsible torso, wheeled base, two arms, swappable fabric shells and five colorways. Weave says it was built around two feature areas: Laundry Flow, which includes finding and picking up dirty clothes, handling loaded hampers, folding and putting clothes away; and Daily Reset, which includes making beds, fixing pillows and blankets, and putting toys, shoes and clutter back where they belong.

Weave is explicit that Isaac 1 is not fully hands-off in every case. The company says the robot completes Laundry Flow and Daily Reset tasks autonomously by default, but uses teleoperation assistance when needed to guarantee task completion. That hybrid model is the same practical compromise Weave used for Isaac 0, its first shipping product, a stationary laundry-folding robot that the company says has started shipments to California residents.

The Isaac 0 data is the closest thing Weave has to field evidence. In the launch thread and on the Isaac 0 product page, Weave says Isaac 0 has run for more than 2,000 hours in the field and folds more than 1,000 pounds of laundry each week. Those numbers are self-reported, but they are more concrete than the usual robotics demo loop because they describe hours and pounds handled in customer deployments rather than a lab clip. Isaac 0 still depends on a blend of autonomy and remote assistance, and Weave's own FAQ says the exact level of teleoperation varies by garment type and task complexity.

The founders have been framing that compromise as a shipping strategy since Weave's early Y Combinator launch. YC lists Weave Robotics as a Summer 2024 company in San Francisco, with a 10-person team. Its company page identifies Wineland as a former Lead AI product manager at Apple and Dogrusoz as a co-founder; the launch post on YC says the two were best friends and roommates dating back to 2015 at Carnegie Mellon. The same YC post says Wineland worked on Next-Gen Siri, on-device personalization, Communication Safety and Focus modes, while Dogrusoz worked in ML robotics research, shipped Double Tap on Apple Watch and worked as a lead embedded engineer on iPhone prototype hardware.

That background shows up in the product choices. Weave is not presenting Isaac 1 as a humanoid spectacle. The design language is domestic: soft fabric shells, muted colors, a body that lowers when it is not working, and physical cues for privacy. The specifications remain robotically ambitious for a home device: Weave lists an 8-hour battery, 2-hour charge time, Wi-Fi connectivity, a 20.5-inch by 22-inch footprint, height adjustment from 3 feet to 5 feet 9 inches, 80 inches of vertical reach, 33 inches of horizontal reach, two 6-degree-of-freedom arms, a 2-degree-of-freedom torso and an 8-degree-of-freedom base.

The real competitive question is not whether Isaac 1 looks more approachable than a lab humanoid. It is whether Weave can turn remote-assisted household manipulation into a service people will tolerate in their homes. Laundry and tidying are valuable because they recur, generate messy edge cases and create training data. They are also privacy-sensitive and physically variable in ways that robot demos tend to hide. Weave's pre-order language gives the company room to adjust timing and specifications; the fall 2026 California-first rollout gives it a tighter operating radius for installation, support and remote operations.

Isaac 1 is therefore less a clean break from Isaac 0 than a continuation of the same wedge: ship a limited robot into real homes, use teleoperation to cover the autonomy gap, and let household data determine which chores become reliable enough to sell. If Weave can keep the support burden under control, Isaac 1 gives the startup a route from laundry folder to household platform. If it cannot, the $7,999 price tag will not be the hard part; the hard part will be making a robot dependable enough to be treated like home infrastructure instead of a supervised gadget.