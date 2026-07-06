Wen Han built Windrose Technology around a hard pitch: a Chinese-founded, Belgian-headquartered electric semi-truck maker that could sell long-haul battery rigs across continents while Tesla was still turning its Semi program into production. On July 6, The Wall Street Journal reported a different kind of operating test for Windrose: two former U.S. employees say paychecks are missing, Han says one $285,000 truck is missing, and Windrose faces unpaid debts, a federal lawsuit and scrutiny from U.S. safety regulators.

The dispute described by the Journal began after Windrose fired Travis Waite and Harold Keller in January 2026. By March, according to the Journal, Han was asking where one of Windrose's $285,000 trucks had gone. Waite and Keller told the Journal they would not help locate the vehicle until Windrose paid them a combined $91,000 in alleged unpaid wages and benefits. The two former employees said they still had not been paid. Han disputed their account and told the Journal the dollar amounts they claim are "unfounded."

That kind of standoff can sound small next to the numbers Windrose has used to define itself. The Journal says Windrose had raised $400 million to build an electric big rig aimed at the same market as the Tesla Semi. Windrose's public materials describe the E700 platform with a 705 kWh LFP battery system and megawatt-class charging via the MCS standard. Tesla, for comparison, lists an estimated 500-mile range for the long-range Semi and dedicated megawatt charging at its Semi Chargers.

The payroll fight matters because Windrose is selling fleet buyers something larger than a truck specification. Long-haul freight customers buy uptime, service coverage, parts availability, regulatory compliance, residual value and a supplier they expect to exist years after delivery. A founder can talk through technology risk. Payroll disputes, unpaid debts and safety-regulator scrutiny cut into the trust layer that every commercial vehicle startup needs before a logistics operator puts real freight on its platform.

Han's global-truck bet now meets local execution

Han, 36, is the protagonist of Windrose's story in the most literal sense. The Journal identifies him as Windrose's chief executive and says he has a master's in business from Stanford. Public materials say Han founded Windrose in 2022 and that the company is Belgian-headquartered.

That global posture is central to Windrose's pitch. Windrose presents itself as a cross-border electric-truck maker built around Chinese supply chain depth, European headquarters, and local assembly or market access in multiple regions. Windrose's public site lists major claimed technology and commercial markers: a 705 kWh battery, 870 kW MCS charging, EU and U.S. certification language, and a reserve-a-truck flow with a refundable 1,000 euro deposit.

The Journal's story puts pressure on a narrower question: whether Windrose can manage the operational basics in the United States while trying to look like a global manufacturer. The Journal's photo caption placed a Windrose truck at a Georgia facility where Windrose plans to assemble big rigs in the future. The same report says U.S. safety regulators are scrutinizing trucks allegedly made in Georgia. The available Journal excerpt does not identify the agency, the status of that scrutiny or the specific compliance issue, so the only supportable point is the fact of the reported scrutiny.

Windrose's site includes EU and U.S. certification language on its certification page. Fleet buyers will read those claims against the Journal's report. In commercial trucking, a certificate on a website matters less than whether vehicles can be delivered, serviced and kept in compliance under real customer use.

The money story is still incomplete

The Journal's $400 million figure is the most important financing number attached to Windrose in the current reporting. Windrose's website lists equity investors including FountainVest Partners, HITE Hedge, GSR Ventures and Yunqi Partners, and identifies Yunqi as Windrose's Series B lead investor. The Journal excerpt supplied for this story does not break down Windrose's $400 million by round, date, valuation or lead investor.

That gap is material. Electric heavy-truck startups consume capital before they produce scale. A founder needs money for engineering, homologation, tooling, inventory, parts, service, warranty reserves, charging relationships and local market teams. A large cumulative raise gives Windrose time, but the structure of that capital matters. Debt, strategic financing, customer deposits, venture equity and supplier credit all behave differently when payroll, litigation or vehicle custody become disputes.

Earlier warning signs were already public before the Journal's July 6 story. In August 2025, Electrive reported that Kyle Maki, identified as Windrose's director of customer success and operations, claimed Windrose was 90 days behind on wage payments and that Windrose employees had been working from a caravan because Windrose no longer had suitable premises. Electrive said no further evidence had been provided to support Maki's statements. Those claims preceded the Journal's reporting by nearly 11 months, making the Journal story part of a longer pattern of employee-level financial complaints rather than a one-off payroll mix-up.

A harder market than the demo circuit

Windrose is trying to compete in a freight market that has moved beyond prototype theatrics. Tesla lists standard-range and long-range Semi variants on its official product page. Einride, the Swedish electric and autonomous freight operator, raised $100 million in October 2025, according to TechCrunch, as it scaled electric big rigs, autonomous pods and freight-planning software. Chinese truck startup Zeron secured more than 150 million euros in March 2026 from backers including Nio, Momenta and CATL, according to Electrive. Humble emerged from stealth in April 2026 with $24 million in seed funding led by Eclipse for a cabless autonomous electric hauler.

Those companies are not all selling the same product. Tesla is selling a vehicle platform with its own charging story. Einride sells freight operations and software around electric and autonomous vehicles. Zeron is another China-linked heavy-electric entrant with battery and autonomy backers. Humble is a cabless autonomy wager. Windrose's specific claim is global long-haul electric trucking, with the E700 positioned as a diesel-parity, cross-market truck rather than a local pilot vehicle.

That positioning raises the burden on Han. Cross-market vehicle programs are hard because each region adds compliance, charging, service, financing and customer-support complexity. A founder can use global ambition to win attention, suppliers and investors. The same ambition can expose a thin operating base if Windrose cannot keep employees paid or keep track of high-value vehicles.

The Journal's missing-truck detail is almost too vivid, which is why it lands. One $285,000 vehicle does not decide whether Windrose's technology works. It does reveal the control problem that haunts hardware startups trying to grow across borders: expensive assets move through small teams, temporary facilities, dealer relationships, test programs and customer demonstrations before corporate systems mature. If Windrose cannot reconcile who has the truck, who is owed wages and what U.S. regulators believe was made in Georgia, the range claim becomes a secondary issue.

Han's fair defense is also part of the story. He disputed Waite's and Keller's accounts and rejected the claimed wage amounts as unfounded, according to the Journal. Employee claims can be incomplete, strategic or shaped by a severance fight. Startup financial trouble also does not automatically mean a product is fake or a founder is finished. Plenty of difficult hardware companies operate through ugly stretches before they stabilize.

Windrose now has to prove the less glamorous parts of the business. Han has already shown he can build a truck that gets noticed, raise capital and put Windrose into the same conversation as Tesla's Semi program. The Journal's reporting shifts the test to payroll discipline, vehicle custody, legal exposure, regulator confidence and the basic trust that freight operators need before they hand a startup a lane.