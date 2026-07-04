World of ClaudeCraft (@WoClaudecraft) put its browser MMO on a livestream on X on July 4, framing the broadcast as Fable 5 playing the game it helped build.

The visible stream was less a trailer than a stress test in public. The account's broadcast card read "Fable 5 Built World of ClaudeCraft Now It's Playing It Live," showed 4,496 views, and displayed live gameplay in a snowy zone labeled Thornpeak Heights. The HUD showed a party clustered around NPCs, a quest list, chat messages recruiting for dungeon runs, and a red "You cannot equip that" warning across the screen. That matters because World of ClaudeCraft is selling a more specific claim than most AI-game demos: that an LLM-assisted project can produce a persistent multiplayer world with enough systems for real players, and now agents, to inhabit.

The project comes from Levy Street, a Wellington, New Zealand AI deployment shop that describes itself as a builder of production agentic systems for local companies. Levy Street's site says it has shipped more than 100 systems, lists customers including Blackpearl Group, CHASNZ, Forsyth Barr and Pencarrow Private Equity, and points to an earlier CA$13.2 million AI exit. Those are company-supplied figures, but they explain the shape of World of ClaudeCraft: this is a productized demo from an AI systems firm, not a conventional game studio launch.

World of ClaudeCraft's own itch.io page describes the game as a free, open-source MMORPG that runs in the browser, was built in the spirit of classic MMOs, and was "vibe-coded with Claude." The page attributes the project to Levy Street and lists nine classes, three zones, around 60 quests, parties, duels, five-player dungeons and a 10-person raid. The current official site presents the game as playable online with persistent characters or offline as an instant local world, with Discord login, email login, high scores, a wiki, and mobile landscape play.

The more detailed record is the GitHub repository, which shows a public codebase with more than 3,200 commits, roughly 1,500 stars and 454 forks at the time it was retrieved. The README describes World of ClaudeCraft as a free, open-source, browser-playable classic-era MMO that can also be self-hosted and used to train AI agents. It lists a TypeScript, Three.js, Vite, Vitest, PostgreSQL and Gymnasium stack, which makes the project closer to a playable simulation engine than a one-screen AI toy.

The game systems are unusually broad for a project that has circulated as a weekend AI build. The repository says World of ClaudeCraft has nine classic classes, three open-world zones covering levels 1 through 20, nearly 80 quests, a Gravecaller storyline, five instanced dungeons, small-group delves, ranked PvP, trading, duels, party XP splitting, server-owned combat rolls and procedural towns, creatures, icons, audio and weather. The official README says the multiplayer server uses Postgres-backed accounts and an authoritative simulation, while the browser offline mode and the headless reinforcement-learning environment run from the same deterministic game core.

That agent hook is the part Levy Street is now foregrounding. The repository says Python can drive the actual game through a Gymnasium interface, with action and observation spaces derived from game content rather than hardcoded separately. In the current README, the action space is listed as 44 discrete actions and the observation as 276 floats covering the player, abilities, target, nearby mobs, interactables and quest progress. The design lets an agent train against the same game loop human players see, a choice that turns the MMO from a novelty build into a testbed for long-horizon agents.

The timing is tied to Anthropic's Fable 5 cycle. Anthropic released Claude Fable 5 and Claude Mythos 5 on June 9, describing Fable 5 as a Mythos-class model with strong safeguards for general use and calling out coding, knowledge work and vision. Anthropic later said the U.S. government applied export controls to Fable 5 and Mythos 5 on June 12, which led the company to suspend access for all users because it could not verify nationality in real time. Anthropic said access to Fable 5 was restored globally on July 1, three days before the World of ClaudeCraft stream.

World of ClaudeCraft also has a crypto layer, which changes the incentive structure around what would otherwise read as an open-source experiment. The official site lists a $WOC Solana contract address and says the token is not needed to play. The GitHub README says connecting a wallet shows a read-only $WOC balance and cosmetic holder badge, with nothing spent or earned in-game and no pay-to-win mechanic. The project is therefore running two loops at once: a playable MMO loop for users and an attention loop for an open-source, token-adjacent community.

The livestream showed the gap Levy Street still has to close. The on-screen game looked populated, with a party in a town area, quest text, a minimap, combat bar, chat and MMO-style loot settings. It also showed rough edges in the moment, including the equipment error banner and players coordinating basic dungeon logistics in chat. That combination is the honest version of the story: the game is functional enough to be played in public, and rough enough that its value sits in the systems architecture and speed of construction rather than game polish.

For AI startups, the playbook is familiar. Build something visible, open the code, give the community a way to fork it, attach social proof through live usage, and create a token or badge layer that turns attention into identity. World of ClaudeCraft is a clean example because the product is also the benchmark. If Fable 5 can build a multiplayer world and then operate inside it, the demo argues for AI agents through software that people can inspect rather than slides.

The unanswered question is distribution. A web MMO needs recurring players, moderation, content cadence, server reliability and a reason to return after the AI-build novelty fades. Levy Street has answered the first engineering question by shipping a live, inspectable game loop. The July 4 stream is its next test: whether an AI-built world can become an AI-operated stage that people keep watching after the first surprise is gone.