X Money is the first serious test of whether X can convert paid social users into payments users, a harder problem than adding another subscription perk.

Elon Musk's X began rolling out X Money to a subset of Premium+ users on June 25, according to a post from Benji Taylor (@benjitaylor), the X design lead who shared an in-app welcome preview for the payments product.

https://x.com/benjitaylor/status/2070245446749204788

The operative phrase is "subset of Premium+ users." X is not opening a general-purpose wallet to the full social network. It is starting with the platform's highest-priced consumer subscription tier, turning payments into both a product test and another reason for power users to keep paying for Premium+.

Taylor is a revealing messenger for the launch. On his personal site, he says he founded Los Feliz Engineering, the consumer software company behind Honk and the self-custody crypto wallet Family, before Aave Labs acquired the company in September 2023. He later served as Aave's chief product officer until October 2025, previously led design at Coinbase's Base, and now works at SpaceX leading design for X and SpaceXAI. That background matters because X Money's first public surface is not a banking charter or a rates table. It is onboarding, trust, account setup, and the question of whether a social app can make moving money feel native rather than bolted on.

X has been laying the payments groundwork for more than a year. In January 2025, then-CEO Linda Yaccarino said Visa would be the first partner for the X Money Account, with Visa Direct used for instant funding of an X wallet, peer-to-peer payments through a connected debit card, and transfers back to a bank account. TechCrunch noted at the time that X was announcing the partnership, not launching the product. AP also reported that the Visa-powered services would be available to U.S. X Money Account users.

The June 25 rollout is the first sign that X is moving from announced rails to user-facing distribution. Taylor's post does not disclose the size of the cohort, the states where the feature is live, the account terms, the bank partner, balance protections, fees, transfer limits, or whether X Money will remain tied to Premium+ after the test period. Those omissions are the story's guardrails. X is showing the front door, not the full financial product.

What is clear is the packaging. X currently describes Premium+ as the top consumer tier, with benefits that include higher Grok limits, no ads across most areas of X, the largest reply prioritization, Radar Search, and Articles. The company lists U.S. web pricing for Premium+ at $40 per month or $395 per year, after a February 2025 price adjustment that X tied to Grok access, ad-free usage, and creator support. Adding X Money to that bundle changes the subscription from a visibility and AI package into a possible financial gateway.

That is the strategic move. X does not need payments merely to copy Venmo or Cash App. It needs payments because Musk's version of X has always been a distribution thesis: identity, messaging, content, AI, creator monetization, and commerce in one account. A wallet gives X a way to connect those surfaces. A creator can be paid, a user can send money, a merchant can sell, and X can collect more high-intent signals than an ad impression ever provides.

The risk is that financial services punish ambiguity. A social platform can test ranking changes with limited user disclosure. A payments product cannot. Money transmission, stored value, debit-card funding, fraud claims, sanctions screening, account freezes, dispute handling, and state-by-state availability all carry obligations that do not disappear because the user interface sits inside a feed.

X has been preparing for that burden. TechCrunch reported in January 2025 that X Payments had obtained money transmitter licenses in more than 40 states, a prerequisite for moving money across much of the United States. But licensing coverage is not the same as consumer trust, and trust is the scarce asset X Money has to win from users who already have bank accounts, cards, and payment apps.

Musk's interest in this category predates Twitter. AP traced the everything-app idea back to Musk's late-1990s X.com, the online banking startup that later became part of PayPal, and noted that Musk discussed a WeChat-like product before closing the $44 billion Twitter acquisition in 2022. X Money is the cleanest test yet of whether that old thesis can work in the U.S. market, where payments are fragmented, regulated, and already embedded into Apple, PayPal, Block, banks, card networks, and creator platforms.

Taylor's role sharpens the point. His career has been built around making technically complex products feel usable, from a live messaging app to a crypto wallet to Base. X Money now has the same problem at a much larger scale. The technology rails are necessary, but the rollout will be judged by whether users understand who holds their money, how fast it moves, what happens when something goes wrong, and why any of that should happen inside X.

For now, X Money is not a universal bank and not a broad public launch. It is a controlled rollout to some Premium+ users, fronted by a designer whose prior work sits squarely at the intersection of consumer UX and crypto-native finance. That makes the launch smaller than the super-app rhetoric around X, but more consequential than another Premium perk: it is the first real product test of whether Musk can turn attention into financial behavior.