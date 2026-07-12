The first X By XREAL product trades cameras and standalone compute for price, comfort and compatibility with phones, laptops and handheld consoles.

XREAL is testing whether AR glasses can reach mainstream buyers through a $299 entertainment device before the broader market settles on AI cameras, Android XR or full headsets.

Dr. Chi Xu's XREAL opened U.S. sales of the X By XREAL a01+ on July 10, making the $299 AR display glasses available through xreal.com, Amazon, Best Buy, B&H and Micro Center, according to a PR Newswire release.

The launch is the first product from X By XREAL, a new sub-brand aimed at a buyer who wants a portable screen for streaming, gaming and travel rather than a full spatial-computing device. Xu, XREAL's co-founder and CEO, framed the product as an access play: X By XREAL was created, he said, to make AR glasses feel "more accessible, personal, and fun," while bringing XREAL's display and optical engineering into a lighter, cheaper entertainment device.

Rather than pushing another expensive headset with a new operating system to learn, XREAL is positioning display glasses as an accessory in the same buying context as a handheld-console add-on, a travel monitor or a premium pair of headphones: a device that makes the hardware people already own feel bigger.

What $299 buys

The a01+ is a tethered display device. XREAL says it works with phones, laptops and handheld consoles, and the spec sheet in the release is built around screen quality and comfort: 62 grams, dual-layer Micro-OLED displays, up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness, HDR10 support, real-time SDR-to-HDR conversion, a 120Hz refresh rate and a 50-degree field of view.

XREAL describes the display as a virtual 147-inch screen viewed from 4 meters away. XREAL also says a custom display chip, XREAL's ARView Image Engine and a spatial stabilization algorithm help keep the picture steady when the wearer moves. Those are XREAL's claims, and they matter because a product like this wins or loses on whether the screen feels usable for long sessions, not on whether the marketing phrase says AR.

The more revealing choice is what XREAL left out. The a01+ has no built-in camera. XREAL says that keeps the glasses lighter and focused on the viewing experience. In practice, it also separates a01+ from the AI-camera smart glasses lane led by Meta's Ray-Ban line and the coming Android XR glasses push (Android XR). XREAL is selling a personal display first.

XREAL says the glasses have TUV Rheinland 5-star Eye Comfort, Low Blue Light and Flicker-Free certifications, and that the nose-pad geometry was developed using data from more than 2,000 facial profiles. Comfort claims in wearables deserve caution until users spend hours in the device, but weight, fit and retail availability are the right problems for Xu to emphasize if XREAL wants this line to move beyond early adopters.

The sub-brand is the strategy

XREAL's main line has been moving up the stack. The current XREAL site lists AURA, ROG XREAL R1, XREAL 1S, XREAL One Pro, XREAL Eye and Beam Pro, and the same site points to a May 2026 Google Project Aura showcase and a January 2026 ASUS Republic of Gamers partnership. That portfolio tells a founder story clearly enough: Xu has spent years trying to turn lightweight glasses from a novelty display into a broader spatial computing platform.

The a01+ pulls in the other direction. It narrows the job to entertainment and gaming, then pushes price down to $299. That matters because consumer XR has repeatedly run into the same wall: hardware demos well, but everyday use cases rarely justify headset pricing, weight and isolation. A $299 pair of glasses that turns a Steam Deck, laptop or phone into a larger private screen has a simpler burden of proof.

The timing also fits the market. IDC's Q1 2026 smart-glasses tracker put XREAL at 2.0% global share, behind Meta and Viture in that snapshot (IDC AR/VR insights). IDC also forecast optical see-through display glasses from vendors including XREAL, Viture and RayNeo growing from 3 million units in 2026 to 12.2 million by 2030. XREAL calls itself a leader in consumer AR glasses; IDC's numbers show a category where leadership depends heavily on which slice of smart glasses is being measured.

That distinction is important for Xu. Meta's advantage is distribution, software and the Ray-Ban form factor. Google's Android XR effort is trying to pull developers and Gemini-powered experiences into headsets and glasses. XREAL's clearer near-term route is to keep improving display glasses and make them easier to buy.

The $299 fight is already crowded

XREAL is not alone at the new price point. RayNeo said at MWC 2026 that its Air 4 Pro had a North American standard-edition MSRP of $299, after an early-bird price of $249 (RayNeo Air 4 Pro). VITURE, another direct XR-glasses rival, said in February 2026 that it had closed another $100 million financing round led by Legend Capital, bringing capital raised within six months to more than $200 million (VITURE $100M announcement).

That capital pressure matters. A $299 entertainment-glasses product looks affordable to consumers, but it is still a hardware business with optical components, retail margins, returns, support and channel inventory. XREAL has been raising to stay in that fight: Bloomberg reported in January that XREAL raised $100 million in new funding (Bloomberg). The a01+ is the type of product that can turn that financing into shelf space and unit volume, if XREAL can keep quality high at the lower price.

XREAL did not disclose sales targets, preorder numbers or inventory levels for a01+. XREAL also did not name new partners beyond the retail channels in the release. That leaves the central commercial question unanswered: whether the sub-brand is a one-product pricing move or the beginning of a broader good-better-best structure around XREAL's glasses lineup.

For now, the product says enough. Xu is keeping XREAL in the premium spatial-computing conversation through AURA, ROG XREAL R1 and XREAL One Pro, while using X By XREAL to test how much demand exists for a simpler pair of display glasses at an impulse-friendly consumer electronics price. The bet is that AR glasses can enter the mainstream through movies, handheld games and laptop screens before buyers care about full spatial computing.