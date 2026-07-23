Founder Adam Ludwin unveiled workspaces, a shared, private hub for dashboards, docs and AI‑generated artifacts on the Here platform.

On July 23rd, 2026, Adam Ludwin (@adamludwin) announced that Here is adding a new feature called workspaces.

In a two‑post thread on X, Ludwin described workspaces as “a shared home for the dashboards, reports, docs, prototypes, and other artifacts your team creates with agents” and emphasized that the default setting is private. The post included a sample URL – https://t.co/JXJ6VUwX21 – to illustrate the kind of link a workspace generates, and a one‑line prompt that users can issue to the platform: “Create a https://t.co/imLVKNiwwV workspace.”

The follow‑up tweet pointed readers to a blog entry for more detail: https://here.now/blog/workspaces. The blog, hosted on the same domain as the product ( here.now ), explains the workflow in plain terms. A user can type a natural‑language request to the Here interface, and the system provisions a dedicated workspace that automatically aggregates all the output produced by its AI agents – be it a Tableau‑style dashboard, a markdown‑formatted report, a Figma prototype, or a code snippet.

Why this matters now

The launch arrives at a moment when multiple AI‑augmented collaboration tools are courting enterprise teams. Platforms such as Notion AI, Coda, and Airtable have added generative assistants that can draft text, build tables, or suggest formulas. What sets Here apart, according to the limited details shared, is the workspace abstraction that bundles every artifact generated by an AI agent into a single, shareable URL that is private by default.

Privacy is a recurring concern for enterprises adopting generative AI. By sandboxing each workspace behind a private link, Here reduces the risk of accidental data leakage that can occur when a public share link is exposed. The default‑private stance also aligns with internal compliance policies that many regulated industries (finance, health, government) require before allowing AI‑generated content to be circulated.

A prompt‑first interface

The tweet’s example prompt – “Create a … workspace” – hints at a conversational UI that bypasses traditional menu navigation. Users can stay within a chat window, issue a single command, and receive a ready‑to‑share workspace URL. This design mirrors the broader industry shift toward prompt‑centric workflows, where the line between user and developer blurs and non‑technical staff can orchestrate complex AI pipelines.

Potential use cases

Product teams could spin up a workspace to collect design mockups, market research briefs, and performance metrics generated by separate agents, then hand the URL off to stakeholders for a single‑click review.

could spin up a workspace to collect design mockups, market research briefs, and performance metrics generated by separate agents, then hand the URL off to stakeholders for a single‑click review. Data analysts might generate a dashboard, an accompanying explanatory report, and a set of Python notebooks in one go, all collated under the same workspace URL.

might generate a dashboard, an accompanying explanatory report, and a set of Python notebooks in one go, all collated under the same workspace URL. Customer support squads could assemble troubleshooting playbooks, canned email drafts, and sentiment‑analysis charts, enabling rapid internal knowledge sharing.

What’s not yet known

The thread does not disclose pricing, enterprise licensing, or roadmap details beyond the initial launch. There is also no mention of integration points with existing tools such as Slack, Microsoft Teams, or GitHub – a factor that could influence adoption speed in larger organizations.

Founder background

Adam Ludwin is the public face of Here and has positioned the platform as an “AI‑first” environment for teams that rely on generative agents. While the X thread does not elaborate on his prior ventures, his decision to unveil the product via a concise two‑tweet announcement signals confidence in the feature’s readiness and a desire to reach an audience already familiar with AI‑driven workflow tools.

Industry context

The broader market for AI‑enhanced collaboration software is projected to reach $12 billion by 2028, according to multiple analyst reports. Here’s workspaces enter that space with a focus on privacy and a streamlined prompt‑only creation flow, positioning the startup to compete directly with the collaboration suites of larger cloud providers that have recently added generative capabilities.

For teams looking to consolidate AI‑generated outputs without exposing them inadvertently, Here’s new workspaces may provide a compelling middle ground between the open‑share model of many current tools and the highly gated, on‑prem solutions that dominate regulated sectors.

The announcement was made in the X post dated July 23rd, 2026; the blog post linked in the second tweet provides additional product details.