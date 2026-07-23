On July 23rd 2026 Notion announced that its beta program for "Notion as code" is now open. In a six‑post thread on X, the company said it will allow developers to define an entire workspace – teamspaces, databases, custom agents and more – in TypeScript and then deploy the definition through the Notion API. The post promised that the setup can be checked into Git, giving teams a clear history of workspace changes and the ability to reproduce the same configuration across development, staging and production environments.

What the feature adds

Notion has long offered a flexible block‑based editor and a public API that lets external tools create and update pages. The new SDK expands the API surface to treat the workspace itself as code. According to the thread, developers can write TypeScript modules that declare teamspaces, set up databases with predefined schemas, and attach custom agents that automate workflows. Once the code is committed to a Git repository, Notion can pull the version‑controlled definition and apply it to a target workspace via a single API call.

Why it matters now

The move mirrors trends in the infrastructure‑as‑code and low‑code markets, where tools such as Terraform, Pulumi and Snowflake's Snowpark let engineers codify environments that were previously configured manually. Notion's competitors – Coda, Airtable and ClickUp – have introduced limited automation but none provide a full‑stack, version‑controlled definition of the entire workspace. By exposing workspace configuration as code, Notion aims to attract software teams that need reproducible, auditable setups for internal knowledge bases, SOPs or product documentation.

Beta access

Interested parties can apply through the link shared in the fourth tweet of the thread: https://ntn.so/NotionAsCode. The post indicates that Notion is still gathering feedback and that the feature is not yet generally available. The beta invitation was accompanied by a short video showing a developer checking a workspace definition into Git and then triggering a deployment via the API.

Founder context

Notion was founded in 2013 by Ivan Zhao and Simon Last, former designers at Inkling and a product lead at Figma, respectively. The duo built the company into a $10 billion‑valued unicorn by focusing on a unified workspace that blends notes, databases and project management. Their public statements have repeatedly highlighted a desire to make the platform flexible enough for both individual creators and large enterprises. The "Notion as code" announcement can be read as an evolution of that vision, extending the platform's configurability from the UI to a programmable interface.

Technical implications

By leveraging TypeScript, Notion taps into a language already familiar to many front‑end and full‑stack developers. The SDK appears to generate JSON payloads that map directly to Notion's internal data model, meaning teams can maintain a single source of truth for workspace structure. Version control via Git also introduces a change‑audit trail that was previously only possible through manual page revision history. For organizations that rely on Notion for compliance documentation, the ability to track who changed a database schema and when could be a significant compliance aid.

Market reaction

The announcement generated modest engagement on X – 328 likes and 24 retweets on the first tweet – suggesting early interest among the developer community. Notion has not disclosed any pricing changes for the beta; the feature appears to be offered as part of the existing API tier, though the company may later introduce a paid tier for production use.

Potential challenges

While the SDK promises convenience, it also adds complexity. Teams will need to manage TypeScript codebases alongside their Notion content, and the learning curve for non‑developer users may increase. Moreover, the beta does not yet cover all possible Notion objects – custom widgets and integrations built with Notion's embed blocks remain outside the programmable scope.

Looking ahead

If the beta proves successful, Notion could position itself as a more developer‑friendly platform, expanding its addressable market beyond knowledge workers to engineering teams that demand repeatable, infrastructure‑like setups for documentation. The move also signals a broader shift in the productivity‑software space: moving from static, point‑and‑click configuration toward programmable, version‑controlled environments.

Source

The announcement was made in a six‑post thread on X by Notion (@NotionHQ) on July 23rd 2026. The full thread can be viewed at https://x.com/NotionHQ/status/2080331924732850687.