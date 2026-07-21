Alpha School Releases "Teachers 2.0" Documentary Arguing AI Elevates Educator Roles
Co-founder MacKenzie Price's film posits AI frees teachers from standardized instruction to focus on human-centric coaching and relationship building.
By Ryan Merket
· Published
Why it matters
Alpha School's documentary is a public relations effort to position its AI-powered education model as a solution to teacher burnout and student disengagement, rather than a threat. For founders and investors in education technology, the film highlights a direct-to-consumer private school model that bets on AI as foundational infrastructure to shift educator roles and promises accelerated student outcomes for a premium price, navigating questions of scalability, efficacy, and regulatory oversight.
Alpha School, the Austin, Texas-based network of private K-8 institutions, announced on July 21st the public streaming release of its mini-documentary, "Teachers 2.0." The film, which premiered on July 9th, argues that artificial intelligence should empower educators to move beyond delivering standardized lessons and instead concentrate on personalized coaching and fostering human connections within the classroom.
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