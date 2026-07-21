Alpha School Releases "Teachers 2.0" Documentary Arguing AI Elevates Educator Roles Co-founder MacKenzie Price's film posits AI frees teachers from standardized instruction to focus on human-centric coaching and relationship building. By Ryan Merket · Published Jul 21, 2026, 1:04pm CT

Why it matters Alpha School's documentary is a public relations effort to position its AI-powered education model as a solution to teacher burnout and student disengagement, rather than a threat. For founders and investors in education technology, the film highlights a direct-to-consumer private school model that bets on AI as foundational infrastructure to shift educator roles and promises accelerated student outcomes for a premium price, navigating questions of scalability, efficacy, and regulatory oversight.