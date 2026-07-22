One model made this matchup boring—in the best possible way. Across eight varied image-generation tests, Reve 2.1 didn’t just edge AuraFlow; it cleared it decisively on prompt fidelity, spatial reasoning, text, materials, and hands.

AuraFlow never really gets on the board here. The aggregate score gap is 70.6 to 50.4, Reve 2.1 takes all 8 tasks, and the statistical read is as strong as it gets: 100% confidence for a decisive B win. That matters, because this wasn’t one lucky prompt category or a style mismatch—it was a sweep across product shots, interiors, posters, layout control, reflections, attribute binding, palette discipline, and anatomy.

The pattern is blunt: Reve 2.1 follows instructions; AuraFlow drifts. In the microtexture travel-bag scene, Reve nails the moss-green waxed canvas, copper-orange knit sleeve, toothbrush droplets, and even the readable "Parcel District 118" key fob, while AuraFlow fumbles exactly the details that separate a premium commercial image from a nice-looking approximation. The same story repeats in the teakettle scene, where Reve delivers the blue-hour mood, stronger reflective behavior, and a closer "Morrow Finch No. 7" label, while AuraFlow’s text and material realism break down.

Reve also wins the control tests—the ones that expose whether a model can actually bind attributes and place objects where you asked. In the spatial-layout room, it puts the bed, desk, rug, and floor lamp where they belong; AuraFlow doesn’t. In the countertop arrangement, Reve keeps the toaster, jam jar, butter dish, basil, knife, cup, receipt, and strawberry in the requested relationships; AuraFlow loses the plot on multiple placements. And in the simple shape-binding prompt, Reve gets the matte green cube left of the glossy red sphere, the blue cylinder behind, and the duck on top. AuraFlow still manages to scramble colors and positions.

Even where AuraFlow has some aesthetic appeal, it loses on the assignment. The storybook headphones poster is charming but misses the glowing phone and botches the headphone placement. The restricted-palette campsite looks decent, but slips on the requested 16:9 framing and introduces off-palette tones. The bracelet photo is the clearest indictment: Reve gives you believable hands doing the action; AuraFlow gives you the familiar AI tell of awkward anatomy and unclear intent.

Final call: Reve 2.1 is the easy recommendation. This wasn’t a close stylistic split or a niche tradeoff—Reve 2.1 was simply more accurate, more controllable, and more reliable on every test that mattered.

How they were tested

We ran 8 fresh image tasks, generated on the fly for this matchup so neither model could prepare in advance, and had gpt-5.4 score each one. To cancel position bias, every task was judged twice — once in each presentation order — and every number reported here, including the headline totals, is the average of both passes. AuraFlow scored 50.5 to Reve 2.1's 70.7.

1. microtexture-travel-bag

An ultra-detailed studio close-up of an everyday consumer travel kit spilled neatly onto a charcoal tabletop: a moss-green waxed canvas dopp kit with visible weave and creases, a knitted copper-orange charging cable sleeve, a matte navy electric toothbrush with tiny water droplets, a folded transit map with fine print, and a key fob stamped "Parcel District 118"; render every fabric fiber, zipper tooth, embossed rubber texture, brushed metal edge, paper grain, and droplet highlight sharply and cleanly with no smudging; premium commercial photography style, directional softbox from upper left, dark falloff background, 16:9

Winner: Reve 2.1 — Model B matches the prompt more completely with the moss-green waxed canvas dopp kit, copper-orange knitted cable sleeve, matte navy toothbrush with droplets, readable key fob stamped "Parcel District 118," and sharper commercial-product textures overall. Model A has a pleasing arrangement, but it misses or muddles several requested details, including the key fob text, the toothbrush droplet realism, and the specific premium microtexture fidelity. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model B matches the requested spilled travel kit closely, with the moss-green waxed canvas bag, copper-orange knitted cable sleeve, matte navy toothbrush with droplets, readable key fob text, and strong microtexture detail under soft directional lighting. Model A is stylish but misses several prompt specifics: the bag color/material and labeling are off, the arrangement is less like a neat spill, the key fob text is garbled, and overall object fidelity is weaker.)

2. Spatial layout

A clean isometric illustration of a bedroom: a bed against the LEFT wall, a round rug centered on the floor, a desk under the WINDOW on the back wall, and a floor lamp in the FRONT-RIGHT corner. Flat-vector style, consistent perspective.

Winner: Reve 2.1 — Model B follows the requested spatial layout more accurately: the bed is against the left wall, the desk is clearly under the window on the back wall, the rug is centered, and the floor lamp sits in the front-right corner. Model A is attractive and clean, but the lamp is not in the front-right corner and the rug is slightly off-center, making Model B the stronger match overall. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model B matches the requested spatial layout much more closely: the bed is against the left wall, the desk sits under the back-wall window, and the floor lamp is placed in the front-right area, with a clean consistent isometric vector look. Model A is visually appealing but misplaces key elements, especially the lamp not being in the front-right corner and the desk/window relationship feeling less clearly aligned to the specified back-wall layout.)

3. storybook-headphones-poster

A clean stylized illustration of over-ear wireless headphones hanging on the knob of a sky-blue bedside drawer, with a tiny sleeping housecat curled below and a glowing phone screen on the tabletop casting a peach halo; pastel storybook illustration with flat vector-like shapes, gentle grain, rounded forms, and a quiet drowsy mood, using dusty lavender, buttercream, seafoam, and soft coral; balanced poster composition with lots of breathing room, subtle moonlit shadows and cozy bedside ambiance, 16:9

Winner: Reve 2.1 — Model B matches more of the prompt’s key details: the headphones hang from the bedside drawer knob, the glowing phone on the tabletop casts a warm halo, and the sleeping cat sits below in a cozy bedside scene. Model A has a pleasing stylized poster look, but it misses the phone entirely, places the headphones awkwardly across the drawer front rather than clearly on the knob, and feels less faithful to the specified bedside composition. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model B better captures the cozy bedside ambiance, glowing phone screen, sleeping cat, and over-ear wireless headphones on a sky-blue drawer, with a polished poster-like composition and strong mood. Model A matches the pastel storybook/vector style more directly, but it misses key prompt details such as the phone on the tabletop, uses a less balanced layout, and the headphones appear wired rather than wireless.)

4. precise-countertop-layout

A bright overhead editorial photograph of a compact breakfast setup on a speckled cream counter: a coral toaster centered near the back, a turquoise jam jar exactly to the left of the toaster, a butter dish directly in front of the toaster, a sliced bagel on a small plate between the jam jar and butter dish, a silver butter knife resting on top of the butter dish lid, a yellow espresso cup behind the jam jar, a folded grocery receipt partially tucked under the plate, and a tiny potted basil plant to the right of the toaster with a single strawberry placed in front of the plant but behind the cup; clean natural morning light, tidy modern styling, all spatial relationships unambiguous and correct, 16:9

Winner: Reve 2.1 — Model B follows the requested object set and most spatial relationships much more closely, with the toaster, jam jar, butter dish, cup, receipt, basil plant, knife, and strawberry all present and plausibly arranged. Model A is more stylized overhead, but it misses key layout requirements with no clear butter dish, the cup misplaced, and the strawberry/cup/plant relationship incorrect. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model B follows the requested countertop layout much more closely: the coral toaster is centered near the back, the jam jar is to its left, the butter dish is in front, the basil plant is to the right, and most objects are present with clear editorial styling. Model A is visually appealing but breaks several key spatial relationships and object details, including the cup placement, strawberry placement, butter dish/knife arrangement, and overall countertop color and layout fidelity.)

5. teakettle-window-reflections

A photorealistic product-lifestyle scene of a brushed chrome electric teakettle labeled "Morrow Finch No. 7" on a pale apricot quartz countertop at blue-hour dawn, beside a rain-speckled corner window and a half-full ribbed glass tumbler of mint tea; the kettle’s curved body must accurately mirror the window mullions, the striped tea towel, and the tumbler, while the tumbler and a small puddle on the counter visibly refract and distort the spoon and lemon slice behind them; three-quarter camera angle, shallow but not blurry depth of field, cool natural light with warm under-cabinet fill, crisp realistic reflections and transparency, 16:9

Winner: Reve 2.1 — Model B better matches the requested photorealistic lifestyle setup, including the blue-hour dawn mood, warm under-cabinet fill, readable 'Morrow Finch No. 7' label, and more convincing mirrored window mullions on the kettle. Model A is attractive but misses the 16:9 framing, has weaker/less accurate reflective and refractive behavior, and the label text is distorted and incomplete. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model B better matches the requested product-lifestyle setup, including the blue-hour window, ribbed tumbler of mint tea, striped towel, and more convincing mirrored window/towel reflections on the kettle; its label is also closer to the specified text. Model A is attractive but misses key prompt details with a different kettle form, incorrect countertop color/material feel, weaker reflection/refraction fidelity, and noticeably inaccurate text rendering.)

6. Attribute binding

A photorealistic tabletop scene: a matte green cube to the LEFT of a glossy red sphere, a small blue cylinder BEHIND both, and a single yellow rubber duck sitting ON TOP of the cube. Colors must stay on the correct objects. Soft studio light, 16:9.

Winner: Reve 2.1 — Model B follows the prompt much more accurately: the matte green cube is to the left of the glossy red sphere, the small blue cylinder is behind them, and the yellow rubber duck sits on top of the cube. Model A is visually polished, but it misses key attribute binding and spatial relations by making the cube appear blue/teal rather than matte green and placing the red sphere to the left of the cube instead of the cube to the left of the sphere. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model B closely matches the prompt: the matte green cube is to the left of the glossy red sphere, the small blue cylinder is behind them, and the yellow rubber duck sits on top of the cube with correct color binding. Model A is aesthetically pleasing, but it omits the blue cylinder and places the red sphere to the left of the cube, violating the specified spatial arrangement.)

7. Restricted palette

A flat-vector illustration of a mountain campsite at dusk using ONLY four colors — cream, burnt orange, teal, and charcoal — with no gradients and no stray off-palette colors, balanced composition, 16:9.

Winner: Reve 2.1 — Model A matches the flat-vector style and restricted palette well, but it appears closer to a square format than the requested 16:9 and the campsite scene feels simpler and less balanced. Model B delivers a stronger 16:9 composition and more polished overall scene, though it is less strictly flat-vector and introduces more shading/detail than the prompt asked for. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model B adheres more closely to the prompt with a clear flat-vector 16:9 mountain campsite at dusk, strong balanced composition, and a palette that stays very close to the specified four colors; Model A is appealing but appears square rather than 16:9 and introduces obvious off-palette grays/whites, reducing prompt adherence. Model B also feels more polished and compositionally complete, though its sign text and some shading details slightly complicate the strict restricted-palette requirement.)

8. Hands & anatomy

A natural candid photo of a person tying a friendship bracelet, both hands clearly visible with anatomically correct fingers and a plausible grip on the threads, soft daylight, shallow depth of field, 16:9.

Winner: Reve 2.1 — Model B adheres much better to the prompt by showing a natural candid scene of a person actively tying a friendship bracelet with both hands visible and believable anatomy. Model A has a pleasant shallow-focus look, but the hand anatomy and grip are implausible and the scene reads less clearly as tying a friendship bracelet. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model B better matches the prompt with a natural candid photo, both hands clearly visible, believable finger anatomy, and a plausible bracelet-tying grip in soft daylight with shallow depth of field. Model A is visually pleasing but feels less candid, the hand interaction is less clearly about tying a friendship bracelet, and the anatomy/grip looks more stylized and less convincing.)

See every prompt and the full side-by-side outputs in the interactive Head-to-Head.