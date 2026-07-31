ALSO raised $305 million and secured Amazon and DoorDash projects before shipping its first consumer vehicle. The TM-B rollout is its first test as a hardware operator.

Chris Yu, co-founder and president of ALSO, plans to start delivering the Rivian spinoff's first e-bikes during the week of August 3rd, ending a delay that pushed the initial shipments past both spring and July targets.

The $4,500 Launch Edition of the TM-B has started moving from its manufacturer to a U.S. warehouse, ALSO told TechCrunch on July 31st. ALSO expects to deliver all bikes from that edition between early August and September. The timeline does not cover every TM-B configuration or establish a broader production target.

ALSO initially aimed to ship the bike in spring 2026, then moved deliveries to July. In June, ALSO blamed pressure on global supplies of raw materials and electronic components, without identifying the parts holding up production. The missed July window prompted complaints from buyers about shifting timelines and limited communication, according to TechCrunch.

The first deliveries will test whether ALSO can convert an unusually well-financed product development effort into a functioning consumer hardware operation. ALSO has publicly reported $305 million in financing since leaving Rivian: a $105 million investment from Eclipse at the March 2025 spinout and a $200 million Series C led by Greenoaks. DoorDash invested as a strategic partner, while Prysm Capital joined the round, according to a March 31st announcement. Rivian retained a substantial minority stake, and Robert "RJ" Scaringe (@RJScaringe) became ALSO's board chairman.

Yu joined Rivian in 2022 to lead the internal future-programs group that became ALSO. Before that, he spent about a decade at Specialized Bicycle Components, where he worked across aerodynamics, product development and technology leadership. Yu, a former bike racer and NASA intern, has tied ALSO's founding idea to his experience taking his child to school by bike. In an April 1st, 2025 post, he described those rides as one of the few parts of his day spent fully focused on the road and the person beside him.

That personal starting point led to a product designed with the complexity of a modern electric vehicle. The TM-B is a Class 3 e-bike with assisted speeds up to 28 mph, a removable battery, a 2.75-inch touchscreen and over-the-air software updates. ALSO says the Launch Edition can reach up to 100 miles under ideal test conditions. A $3,500 standard version is rated for up to 60 miles.

The bike's defining system is DreamRide, an in-house pedal-by-wire drivetrain. The pedals generate electricity rather than turning the rear wheel through a conventional mechanical connection. Software controls the motor response, regenerative braking and rider assistance. Swappable top frames let owners change the same vehicle between solo, cargo and bench-style configurations.

ALSO unveiled the TM-B on October 22nd, 2025 alongside the TM-Q, a four-wheel pedal-assist vehicle intended for consumer and commercial work. ALSO is developing a cargo version with Amazon and an autonomous delivery vehicle with DoorDash. DoorDash co-founder Stanley Tang joined ALSO as a board observer through that partnership.

Those commercial programs widen ALSO's addressable market, but they also raise the stakes of the TM-B rollout. Manufacturing, fulfillment, repairs and customer support will determine whether ALSO's shared hardware-and-software platform can support multiple vehicle types. The first consumer bikes are the earliest public proof of that operating model.