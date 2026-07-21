The Carlsbad diagnostics developer has $2 million left to sell as partners build tests around its pTau217 reagent.

ALZpath is financing the costly step between scientific validation and regulated distribution, while Abbott, Roche, Siemens and Beckman build tests around its antibody.

ALZpath, the Alzheimer's diagnostics developer co-founded by S. Venkat Shastri, Jerre Stead and Eric Reiman, disclosed an $8.41 million equity sale in a Form D filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 21st.

The offering totals $10.41 million, leaving $2 million available. Eight investors had participated as of the filing, which lists July 14th as the date of first sale. ALZpath did not identify the investors, its valuation or the intended use of proceeds. AEG Capital LLC is listed as receiving $125,000 in sales commissions or finder fees.

CEO Mike Banville signed the filing. Banville took over on January 1st, 2025, after running Game Plan, Sensable Health and SSB and holding commercial leadership roles at IHS Markit. His appointment put an operator with experience scaling private businesses in charge as ALZpath shifted from validating a biomarker to licensing it across the global diagnostics industry.

That shift began under Shastri, who led ALZpath from its founding in 2020 until moving into an advisory role in July 2024. Stead brought decades of operating and investment experience from IHS Markit, Clarivate, Ingram Micro and other technology businesses. Reiman, a psychiatrist and brain-imaging researcher, runs Banner Alzheimer's Institute and has authored more than 600 publications. The founders built ALZpath around an unusually focused asset: a monoclonal antibody designed to detect phosphorylated tau at threonine 217, or pTau217, in blood.

A financing timed around distribution deals

The first sale came one day after ALZpath said its antibody would feature in 86 presentations at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference in London. ALZpath also said the reagent had appeared in 219 peer-reviewed publications since its 2023 launch, including 205 original research articles. Those figures are self-reported, though the breadth of outside research is visible in the scientific literature.

A 2024 JAMA Neurology study evaluated ALZpath's assay across three cohorts totaling 786 participants. Researchers reported accuracy comparable with cerebrospinal-fluid biomarkers for identifying abnormal amyloid and tau pathology. A three-range interpretation model reduced the need for confirmatory testing by about 80% in the study cohorts.

Scientific adoption has given ALZpath a route to market that avoids building a diagnostic-instrument network from scratch. ALZpath licenses its antibody to manufacturers that already place analyzers in hospitals and laboratories.

Roche licensed the antibody in June 2024 for a test intended for its Elecsys platform. Beckman Coulter followed in July 2024 for its DxI 9000 analyzer, and Siemens Healthineers signed in December 2025 to develop an assay for Atellica systems.

The latest large-platform agreement arrived on June 24th, when Abbott licensed ALZpath's pTau217 antibody for an in vitro diagnostic test planned for its Alinity ci-series systems. Abbott and ALZpath did not disclose the financial terms, development schedule or regulatory pathway.

The equity sale followed that Abbott announcement by three weeks. The timing places new capital behind Banville as ALZpath's partners move from research assays and licensing agreements toward regulated clinical products. The SEC filing does not specify whether the proceeds will fund clinical evidence, manufacturing, regulatory work, commercial operations or general expenses.

Licensing reach still has to become clinical revenue

ALZpath's partner list creates broad potential distribution, though most of the named tests remain in development. ALZpath's researcher materials describe its antibody as a research-use-only reagent and list the Roche and Beckman Coulter in vitro diagnostic products as under development. Abbott and Siemens also described their licensed tests as development programs.

That distinction matters because the blood-test market has moved into regulated clinical use. On May 16th, 2025, the Food and Drug Administration cleared Fujirebio's Lumipulse ratio test, the first blood-based in vitro diagnostic cleared to aid Alzheimer's diagnosis. Fujirebio's test measures pTau217 alongside beta-amyloid 1-42 and is intended for patients aged 55 or older who show signs of cognitive decline. It is neither a screening test nor a stand-alone diagnosis.

The regulatory bar includes manufacturing consistency after clearance. Fujirebio initiated a recall of 148 units in December 2025 after certain lots produced more indeterminate and positive classifications than expected, according to the FDA recall record. The agency attributed the issue to falsely elevated ratios and listed the cause as under investigation by Fujirebio.

Demand for accessible confirmation is rising because approved Alzheimer's therapies target patients in earlier stages of disease. FDA labeling for Leqembi requires confirmation of amyloid pathology before treatment, while Kisunla was studied and approved for patients with mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia. Blood tests could reduce reliance on PET scans and lumbar punctures when clinicians assess patients for those drugs.

ALZpath has already used outside funding to cross part of that validation gap. The Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation's Diagnostics Accelerator provided $1.91 million for a 2023-2024 project covering clinical validation, reference ranges, reimbursement planning and a bridge from a laboratory-developed test to an in vitro diagnostic.

The new financing is several times that disclosed award. Its ultimate value will depend on whether ALZpath can turn its position inside multiple instrument platforms into recurring licensing revenue. The Form D confirms investor demand for that strategy. It leaves the price of the bet, the identities of the backers and the economics of ALZpath's major licensing agreements undisclosed.