Intermezzo is financing an API-first challenge to the country-specific engines behind global payroll. The unnamed buyers and undisclosed valuation leave its distribution strategy unresolved.

Siddharth Ram and Kumar Ramanathan, the Intuit and Velocity Global veterans behind Intermezzo, disclosed $8,284,708 in equity sales as part of a $10,299,697 private offering, according to a Form D filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 21st. (sec.gov)

The Menlo Park payroll infrastructure developer reported a first sale on July 6th and listed 18 investors. Intermezzo is conducting the offering under Rule 506(b), reported no sales commissions and declined to disclose its revenue range. The filing leaves $2,014,989 available, meaning it does not document a completed $10.3 million round. (sec.gov)

The filing identifies Ram as chief executive officer, executive officer, director and promoter; Ramanathan as a director and promoter; and Tobias Nilsson-Roos as a director. It does not name the buyers, a lead investor, the valuation or the planned use of proceeds. Nilsson-Roos is a principal at Crosslink Capital, where he focuses on AI software, financial technology and deep technology, though neither the filing nor his Crosslink profile identifies the firm as an investor in this offering. (sec.gov)

Two payroll veterans rebuilding the calculation layer

Ram and Ramanathan founded Intermezzo in 2024 after working on financial software and international employment systems from two different vantage points. Ram was chief architect for Intuit's QuickBooks and small-business organization, where his work included QuickBooks Capital, QuickBooks Live and the product's cloud migration. He later served as CTO of Inflection and GoodHire, which Checkr acquired in 2022, before becoming CTO of Velocity Global. (cio.com)

Ramanathan spent more than two decades at Intuit. Intermezzo credits him with leading QuickBooks platform engineering during its international expansion, working on the Intuit developer and data platforms, and helping integrate TurboTax with Credit Karma. He later held chief architect and technology leadership roles at Velocity Global. (intermezzo.ai)

That background explains the layer Intermezzo chose to sell. Intermezzo is building payroll infrastructure for human-capital-management and HR information systems, employer-of-record providers and software developers embedding payroll into their own products. Its public API documentation covers organizations, employees, worksites, bank accounts, insurance information, tax data and pay-run approval. Intermezzo's product site also advertises gross-to-net calculations, tax filings, payslips, payment instructions and accounting synchronization. (intermezzo.ai)

The founders' technical bet separates the ingestion of payroll rules from the calculations that determine what workers receive. In an August 29th, 2025 product post, Ram wrote that Intermezzo uses AI systems and human feedback to process regulatory material, while computational graphs handle payroll construction. His stated reason was operational: language models produce probabilistic outputs, while payroll calculations must return the same answer each time. (intermezzo.ai)

Intermezzo is therefore competing for the underlying calculation and compliance workload that many international payroll products handle through internal engines, local bureaus or country-specific vendors. Selling that capability as an API lets Intermezzo approach payroll platforms as customers, even when those platforms could eventually build competing infrastructure themselves.

The filing puts a number on a previously opaque funding history

Intermezzo had named investors before the SEC filing without disclosing the size of their checks or its valuation. In a post marking Intermezzo's first anniversary, Ram said Character.vc led its seed round, with participation from Behind Genius Ventures, Upekkha and DNX Ventures. He also named angel investors Rushabh Doshi, Ashish Motivala and Hugh Molotsi. (linkedin.com)

UKG added strategic backing in 2025. The workforce software provider announced Intermezzo as one of UKG Ventures' first three investments on October 29th, alongside Financial Wellness Labs and Acadian Ventures. UKG said at the time that more than 80,000 organizations used its products, giving Intermezzo a relationship with a large potential distribution partner in payroll and workforce management. The investment amount was not disclosed. (ukg.com)

Those names establish Intermezzo's prior financing history. They do not reveal who bought the $8.28 million reported in the new Form D. The gap matters because strategic payroll investors, conventional venture firms and prospective distribution partners would each imply a different route to market for Intermezzo.

The offering arrives as Intermezzo moves from demonstrating a payroll engine toward meeting the requirements of enterprise platforms. Each additional country brings separate tax rules, social-insurance calculations, filing formats and reporting obligations. Intermezzo also has to maintain those rules as governments change them, while providing the security, auditability and uptime expected of software that calculates employee pay.

The SEC filing provides no customer count, annual recurring revenue, pricing or valuation against which to measure that expansion. Intermezzo's public site names UKG Ventures and other backers, and an investor has described UKG as a customer, but Intermezzo has not published a broader customer roster or operating metrics. The clearest verified number is the financing itself: $8.28 million sold, about 80% of a $10.3 million offering, less than two years after Intermezzo was founded.