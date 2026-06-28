The Lisbon startup says 2027 fleet slots are allocated, with consumer deliveries in Europe and the US slated for 2028.

Amble is using luxury hospitality as a controlled first market for lightweight EVs, a sharper go-to-market than fighting urban micromobility from day one.

Adrien Roose and Julian Hoenig brought Amble out of stealth this week with the Amble One, a four-seat, open-air electric buggy that starts at EUR 20,000 before VAT, or about $25,000, and is aimed first at luxury resorts, private estates and coastal communities rather than city commuters.

The framing in Ars Technica's June 27 story is the obvious one: Hoenig worked at Audi and later on Apple's canceled car effort, and the Amble One looks more like a design-studio object than a golf cart. But the more useful way to read Amble is as a founder bet on distribution. Roose, who previously cofounded the food-delivery company Take Eat Easy and then the connected e-bike brand Cowboy, is not trying to win the urban micromobility knife fight first. Amble is starting where a small, expensive, design-forward vehicle has an immediate buyer: hospitality operators that already move guests around beautiful places in vehicles that often look like an afterthought.

That choice makes the Amble One less of a miniature car and more of a wedge product. Amble says the first 2027 fleet slots are already allocated, and that it is taking consumer reservations for 2028 deliveries with a refundable EUR 100 deposit. On Amble's own product page, the vehicle is listed with a 12 kWh lithium-ion battery, more than 100 km of range, a 65 km/h top speed, a 48V rear-wheel-drive system, 28-inch wheels, independent suspension, a 5.5-hour charge time from a 220/230V AC socket and about a 450 kg weight.

The team is the product story

Roose's career explains why Amble is avoiding the hardest version of the mobility market at launch. He cofounded Take Eat Easy, a Brussels food-delivery company that raised a EUR 6 million Series A in 2015 and later collapsed after failing to secure more capital. He then cofounded Cowboy in 2017 with a direct-to-consumer e-bike model built around product design, software and tighter control over distribution.

Amble borrows from that second playbook, but with a narrower first customer. Hospitality fleets buy for guest experience, reliability and visual fit, not just spec-sheet value. That is why Amble's founding group is unusually weighted toward design and place: Roose is CEO; Hoenig leads design after work at Audi and Apple; Michael Tropper cofounded forpeople, the creative agency that says it works with brands including NIO, Arc'teryx, Nike, Audi, Kia and Herman Miller; and Jose Antonio Uva is tied to Portuguese hospitality, including Sao Lourenco do Barrocal in Alentejo.

Amble's own launch announcement describes the founding team as a mix of Apple, Audi, Cowboy and forpeople experience. It also names several individual backers in its press materials, but Amble has not disclosed a round size, valuation, total capital raised or a lead investor.

That matters because vehicle startups do not get to live on design language alone. Tooling, homologation, supply chain, support and warranty coverage decide whether an elegant prototype becomes a business. Amble has shown the vehicle and opened reservations. It has not publicly detailed its manufacturing partners, production capacity, gross margins or service model.

The constraint is the strategy

The most important Amble One spec is not range or speed. It is weight.

The vehicle is designed around Europe's L7e quadricycle category, which lets certain light vehicles operate on public roads without being treated as full cars. That puts a hard ceiling on mass and explains the open, doorless architecture. Roose put the problem plainly to WIRED: "If you take a car and just shrink it, it doesn't work."

The Amble One's body is intentionally sparse: aluminum frame, recycled-polymer body, waterproof soft top, outdoor fabrics, cork touches, physical controls and a modular accessory system that lets owners add baskets, straps and storage. Hoenig told WIRED the lunar rover was a direct reference point, and the design follows that logic. The platform is not hidden under a sculpted shell; the structure is part of the visual identity.

That is also why the Apple connection should not be overread. Hoenig told WIRED that nothing from Project Titan carried into Amble's vehicle. What carried over was a philosophy: choose materials for the job and let manufacturing drive the form. For Amble, that is not just a design stance. It is a regulatory and cost stance.

Hospitality first, urban mobility later

Amble says properties including Amangiri in Utah, Mustique Island, Six Senses Les Bordes in the Loire Valley and Uva's Na Praia in Comporta have placed orders. Roose told WIRED that Amble has 12 signed clients, more than 500 vehicles committed and more than EUR 10 million in signed revenue. Those are company-stated figures, not audited financials, but they are the key signal in the launch: Amble is trying to prove demand in fleets before asking ordinary consumers to replace a second car.

The competitive set is broad but imperfect. The Amble One sits near electric Moke-style vehicles, GEM low-speed vehicles, premium golf carts and small European quadricycles like the Citroen Ami. It is faster and more design-led than many resort carts, but it is not a highway car. It is a bet that many short trips do not need a full car at all, especially in places where the act of moving through the environment is part of the product being sold.

Amble is already pointing beyond the buggy. WIRED reported that a second platform, described informally as Amble Two, is in design for a possible 2029 release. Roose framed that future product around the family second car, arguing that a shorter-range, simpler and cheaper vehicle can take over trips that do not justify a $50,000 car.

That is the larger ambition. The Amble One gets Amble into production through resorts and estates. The next test is whether Roose and Hoenig can turn that niche credibility into a broader local-mobility brand without losing the design discipline that makes the first vehicle legible in the first place.