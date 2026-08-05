Ambrook says its customer count has more than tripled since July 2025. The Series B funds Burnett's attempt to carry a specialized farm-finance product into several larger offline industries.

Mackenzie Burnett has raised a $30 million Series B for Ambrook, the accounting and payments platform she built for farms and ranches, as Ambrook pushes into construction, trucking, property management and other industries where small operators manage corporate-level financial complexity.

Ambrook announced the financing on August 3rd and named former Stripe executive and investor Lachy Groom as the lead. Ambrook disclosed the round size and lead investor, but did not give a valuation. The new capital brings Ambrook's disclosed funding to at least $59 million.

Burnett founded Ambrook in 2020 with Jeff Anders and Dan Schlosser. The three had worked together for years before Ambrook, dating back to the student incubator and collegiate hackathon circuit. Burnett grew up in a USDA family, studied international policy and climate security at Stanford University and previously co-founded Redspread, which built open-source software infrastructure. Anders led design at Scale AI and worked at Meta, Autodesk and Venmo. Schlosser built products at Google and The New York Times after studying computer science at Columbia University.

That background shaped Ambrook's original wedge. Burnett's parents were plant health specialists at the USDA, and her graduate work examined climate risk. The founders spent months interviewing farmers, ranchers and water managers before settling on finance as the immediate constraint on investment and resilience.

From 2,500 operations to more than 8,000 businesses

Ambrook's press page says more than 8,000 independent businesses nationwide now use its accounting, payments and cash-management products. In July 2025, Ambrook said 2,500 operations had used its software. The latest figure is more than three times that earlier company-reported count, although Ambrook has not disclosed revenue, retention or the share of those businesses paying for the product.

The Series B follows a $26.1 million Series A led by Thrive Capital and Figma CEO Dylan Field through Field Ventures. Homebrew continued its backing in that round, while BoxGroup, Designer Fund, Mischief and Not Boring participated. Ambrook said at the time that it had raised $29 million in total.

Ambrook initially focused on an accounting problem that horizontal software handles poorly. A farm may operate cattle, grain, trucking and direct-to-consumer businesses under related entities. Its inventory can be born, grow and die. Revenue is seasonal, assets are expensive and lenders often require records organized around acres, animals or individual enterprises.

Burnett told Fortune last year that farms are unusually complex relative to their size and revenue. Ambrook's platform connects bank accounts, categorizes transactions, scans receipts, pays bills, issues invoices and tracks profitability by enterprise, project, location or unit. Ambrook also offers a wallet, commercial cards and payment services through Stripe-linked banking infrastructure.

Groom's role as lead investor fits that product direction. Before becoming an investor, Groom was an early Stripe employee and led Stripe Issuing, the infrastructure product that lets businesses create and manage payment cards. Ambrook is attempting a similar layering strategy for independent operators: use accounting as the system of record, then connect payments, cards, cash management and financing workflows to the same ledger.

Ambrook's next market is the rest of the real economy

The larger bet is visible on Ambrook's current homepage, which now markets the product to construction crews, truckers, property managers, manufacturers and service businesses alongside farmers and ranchers. These industries share many of agriculture's financial problems: multiple projects or revenue lines, significant physical assets, work performed away from a desk and limited access to software built around their operating model.

Burnett wrote that the Series B gives Ambrook "room to go further." Ambrook's engineering roadmap provides more detail. Ambrook says it is developing multimodal receipt and invoice capture for low-connectivity environments, automated collections and cash-flow management, a multidimensional general ledger and an assistant called Desk that can read financial records.

The hiring plan also points to a broader buildout. Ambrook's careers page lists openings across AI engineering, platform engineering, product, design, sales and financial deployment. The positions span New York, Denver, San Francisco and remote work, suggesting Ambrook is adding both technical capacity and the human onboarding needed to sell financial software into relationship-driven industries.

Ambrook's expansion carries execution risk. Agriculture gave Burnett and her co-founders a narrowly defined customer with specialized accounting needs. Construction, trucking and property management each bring different workflows, terminology and distribution channels. Ambrook must preserve the domain depth that separated it from generic accounting products while building a platform broad enough to serve several industries.

The customer growth reported over the past year gives Burnett capital and evidence to test that expansion. The Series B now funds the harder phase: proving that a product built through years of field visits and manual onboarding can become financial infrastructure for a much larger segment of American independent business.