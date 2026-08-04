In May 2026, the Brazilian wealth advisory disclosed an $85 million seed backed by Greenoaks, Benchmark and Diffusion.

The unusually large seed gives former Nubank CTO Vitor Olivier substantial capital to build a Brazilian advisory combining human financial professionals with AI, though Decade has yet to disclose customer, revenue or asset figures.

In May 2026, Decade emerged from stealth after raising an $85 million seed round to build an AI-assisted wealth advisory for Brazilian customers. The company was founded by former Nubank executives, including former Nubank chief technology officer Vitor Olivier.

The financing was equivalent to roughly R$440 million. Decade described it as the largest seed round in Latin American history, while Bloomberg Linea reported the narrower comparison that it was the region's largest known seed round, based on Latin American Private Capital Association data extending to 2010.

Greenoaks, Benchmark and Diffusion backed the round, according to Decade's announcement. Brazil Journal also identified Atlantico and Norte Ventures as participants. The supplied materials do not establish a lead investor or valuation. They disclose no earlier financing, making the seed the only publicly identified funding for Decade, but they do not provide ownership terms.

The founder behind Decade

Decade identifies Olivier as its chief executive. He joined Nubank in 2014 as employee number 10, when the digital bank was still operating from a house in Sao Paulo, according to his account of Nubank's first decade. He worked on systems spanning credit cards, accounts, collections, finance and fraud before becoming chief technology officer and head of global platforms, Nubank said.

Nubank announced in August 2025 that Olivier would leave the following month to start his own venture.

What Decade is selling

Decade says its model combines senior human advisers with proprietary software that uses Open Finance data; the company's asset-management entity was seeking CVM authorization, according to its release.

Brazil Journal reported that Decade tested the service with a small beta group. The report did not disclose the cohort's size. The available materials also provide no customer count, assets under management, revenue or headcount.

Regulatory status remains unsettled

In its company release, Decade says Decade Asset Management is seeking authorization from Brazil's securities regulator, the CVM, as a portfolio manager. The reviewed sources do not establish completed authorization or identify the eventual scope of that entity's activities. They also do not identify a brokerage or custody partner.

The competitive test

Decade enters a market where consumer advisers and financial-software vendors are adding AI to planning and portfolio work. Brazilian fee-based advisory Brazil Wealth has promoted technology and AI as part of its service.

In the US, Range combines AI-assisted planning with human financial professionals and raised a $60 million Series C in November 2025. Nevis has raised $40 million for AI workflow tools sold to wealth-management firms.

Olivier brings experience from Nubank, but Decade starts without the digital bank's established customer distribution. It must persuade customers to hire a new advisory firm while recruiting enough human advisers to deliver its proposed service. The undisclosed customer count, assets and revenue leave that commercial test largely unmeasured.