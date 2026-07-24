The new model, now on all paid Claude plans, hits state‑of‑the‑art scores on coding, ARC‑AGI‑3 and alignment tests, according to Anthropic.

Claude Opus 5 promises frontier‑level capability at half the price of comparable models, giving enterprises a high‑performing, lower‑cost LLM option and tightening the gap between AI power and affordability.

Anthropic announced the latest iteration of its Claude family, Claude Opus 5, in a seven‑post X thread on July 24th, 2026. The company’s official X account, @claudeai, framed the model as “thoughtful and proactive” and claimed it reaches the “frontier intelligence of Fable 5 at half the price.”

The thread listed a series of benchmark results. In post 2, Anthropic asserted that Opus 5 set a new state‑of‑the‑art on several coding and knowledge‑work evaluations, linking to a screenshot of the scores. Post 3 highlighted the model’s cost efficiency, stating it “outperforms other models for a similar or lower cost per task.”

A more specialized test, ARC‑AGI‑3 – an evaluation that measures a model’s ability to solve novel problems – was cited in post 4. Anthropic reported that Opus 5’s score was three times higher than the next best model. The same post included a graphic of the ranking, which the company used to substantiate the claim.

Alignment and safety were front‑and‑center in post 5. The company’s “automated behavioral audit” allegedly shows Opus 5 as “the most aligned model to date,” with the lowest rates of reckless or deceptive behavior and the strongest adherence to Claude’s Constitution. Post 6 compared Opus 5 to its predecessor Opus 4.8 on cybersecurity tasks, noting a strength gain, while conceding that the model lags behind Mythos 5 in exploit development. Anthropic said the safeguards are designed to let developers identify and patch software vulnerabilities while blocking high‑risk uses.

Availability was confirmed in the final post. Opus 5 is “available today on all paid plans and the Claude API, priced the same as Opus 4.8.” It is the default model on Claude Max, the strongest on Claude Pro, and can be run in a “Fast mode” that runs about 2.5× the default speed. The post linked to Anthropic’s official announcement page for further details.

Anthropic, founded in 2020 by former OpenAI researchers Dario Amodei and Daniela Amodei, has positioned the Claude series as a counterpoint to other chat‑based LLMs, emphasizing constitutional AI and safety‑first development. The company previously raised $4 billion in a series‑D round led by Spark Capital and Sound Ventures (publicly reported in 2024). Claude’s earlier versions – Opus 4.8, Claude 3, and Claude 2 – have been used across a range of enterprise and consumer applications, with pricing tiers that differentiate between “standard,” “Pro,” and “Max” access.

The Opus 5 launch signals a strategic shift toward higher‑performance, cost‑effective models that can compete on both intelligence and price. By positioning the model against “Fable 5,” a rival offering noted for its cutting‑edge capabilities, Anthropic is staking a claim in the emerging “frontier‑AI” segment where developers weigh raw capability against operational expense. If the benchmark claims hold up under independent scrutiny, Opus 5 could become the default choice for enterprises that need strong coding assistance and complex reasoning without the premium price tag of competing models.

Developers and product teams should note three practical implications. First, the cost parity with Opus 4.8 means existing Claude customers can upgrade without additional spend. Second, the Fast mode’s 2.5× speed boost offers latency‑sensitive applications – such as real‑time code review tools – a tangible performance bump. Third, the highlighted alignment improvements may reduce the need for extensive post‑deployment safety layers, easing integration for regulated sectors like finance and healthcare.

Anthropic’s call‑to‑action directs interested parties to the Claude API pricing page and the “Read more” link on its news post Claude Opus 5 announcement. The company’s messaging suggests a broader rollout plan, with Opus 5 set as the default on its higher‑tier plans and a focus on expanding enterprise adoption through the cost‑efficiency narrative.