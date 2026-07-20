The clean-sheet hybrid rotorcraft gives Archer a defense path while its air-taxi business still faces certification and scale-up work.

Thunder gives Adam Goldstein a route to defense contracts and hybrid-aircraft sales while Archer's original passenger business remains pre-revenue and dependent on certification.

Adam Goldstein, Archer Aviation's founder and CEO, has turned the electric-aircraft developer's years of propulsion and flight-control work into a clean-sheet autonomous rotorcraft built for military missions. Archer Aviation and Anduril Industries unveiled the jointly developed platform on Monday at the Farnborough International Airshow, with Anduril presenting an attack configuration called Thunder.

The aircraft gives Goldstein a route into defense procurement while Archer's original air-taxi business still faces certification, manufacturing and infrastructure work. Thunder is designed to accompany current and future crewed attack and assault aircraft, including the AH-64 Apache, Anduril executive Shane Arnott told Reuters.

Thunder uses a series hybrid-electric powertrain and tilt rotors that can change speed across different phases of flight, according to the joint announcement. Its intended missions include strikes, cargo transport and remote logistics from locations with limited infrastructure. Archer and Anduril said they have flown full-scale surrogate aircraft several times, although Thunder itself is scheduled to make its first flight in 2027.

That distinction matters. Monday's unveiling establishes the aircraft's configuration and target market. It does not establish its performance. Archer and Anduril did not disclose range, payload, endurance, speed, weapons capacity, expected cost or a committed government customer.

Goldstein builds a second market for Archer

Goldstein's first public market for Archer has been civilian electric aviation. Archer's main program is Midnight, a piloted electric aircraft designed for short, repeated passenger flights. Thunder widens that plan: Goldstein is positioning Archer's propulsion, aerodynamics and manufacturing work as a base for military and heavier-duty commercial aircraft as well.

Defense customers can accept different operating economics and propulsion tradeoffs than air-taxi operators, particularly when range, payload and operations away from charging infrastructure take priority.

The clean-sheet design is central to that pitch. Goldstein told Reuters that Archer built a specific aircraft around a requirement identified by Anduril rather than modifying an existing airframe. In Archer's first-quarter shareholder letter, he argued that defense procurement rewards mission performance and cost, making a converted commercial aircraft an inadequate starting point for many military programs.

Anduril supplies the customer knowledge and autonomy credentials behind the program. Its product portfolio already includes autonomous aircraft, loitering weapons, counter-drone systems and Lattice, the software layer that connects sensors and autonomous systems. Arnott said Thunder is aimed at operators of Apache and armed reconnaissance helicopters, giving the platform a clear place in existing military aviation fleets if it reaches the required performance and cost.

Air taxis remain the financial constraint

Archer's move into defense comes while the economics of electric air taxis remain unsettled. Certification has taken longer across the industry than early forecasts suggested, and operators still need aircraft production, charging infrastructure, approved routes and sufficient passenger demand.

Archer remained pre-revenue at the end of 2025. Its annual report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission shows that it had recognized no revenue from aircraft performance obligations as of December 31, 2025. The filing also records United Airlines' $10 million pre-delivery payment as a contract liability because Archer had not yet delivered the associated aircraft.

Defense could provide Goldstein with development awards, engineering revenue and technology sales before a broad passenger network exists. Archer told shareholders in May that it expected phased government awards for the hybrid program during 2026. Monday's announcement did not identify such an award, its value or the military requirement that would fund Thunder.

That leaves Archer with two demanding commercialization tracks. Midnight must clear civil certification and enter repeatable passenger operations. Thunder must advance from surrogate testing to a purpose-built aircraft, demonstrate military usefulness and secure a procurement program. Shared propulsion, flight-control and manufacturing work may reduce duplication, but neither path removes the other's technical and regulatory burden.

The commercial version comes next

Archer plans to present a commercial configuration of the same platform and identify its first customers later in the week of July 20. The series hybrid-electric architecture should give that version more range and operational flexibility than a battery-only aircraft, opening missions such as cargo movement and logistics beyond short urban trips.

The terms of those customer commitments will determine how much weight they carry. Aircraft developers routinely announce orders, options and preliminary agreements years before certification or delivery. Archer and Anduril have not disclosed whether the initial commercial customers will make deposits or accept binding purchase obligations.

Goldstein has nevertheless made the strategic choice clear. Archer will continue trying to certify an electric air taxi while using the same engineering base to pursue aircraft with longer range, heavier missions and government buyers. Thunder is the first full public view of that expansion. Its first flight in 2027 will provide the earliest direct evidence of whether the broader platform can perform as promised.