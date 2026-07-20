The open-source SwiftUI client keeps xAI's coding agent on a Mac, using ACP to turn an iPhone into a sideloaded control panel.

Shakour's three-day build shows how ACP can move coding agents beyond their original terminal UI, while exposing the security work required before remote control becomes routine.

Independent developer Pedro Shakour (@pedroshakour) published grok-build-ios on July 18th, an open-source SwiftUI client that lets developers control xAI's Grok Build coding agent from an iPhone. The agent, source repository and command execution remain on a Mac; Shakour's app serves as the remote interface. It is a community project rather than an official xAI iOS release. (github.com)

Shakour's public footprint is that of a solo developer building around agent infrastructure. His GitHub profile describes him as a "C++ kid with cinema addiction" and lists several public repositories, including AGENTS-ID, an identity and scoped-credentials project for autonomous agents. Another product, tknctrl, identifies Pedro as its founder and describes the operation as "built by one human. run by one machine." The grok-build-ios repository credits the author as Pedro Shakour, while his GitHub username spells the surname Shakoor. (github.com)

That solo-builder context explains the speed. Shakour committed the entire initial project three days after xAI released Grok Build's source code on July 15th. The first commit added the iOS app, tests, helper scripts, documentation and a pinned copy of the upstream Grok Build repository. The repository had only one commit at publication, so the code should be read as an early implementation rather than a mature mobile product. (github.com)

The iPhone is a pager for a Mac agent

Shakour's design leaves the heavy work where Grok Build already runs. A developer starts grok agent serve on macOS, copies the secret printed by the command and enters it into the iPhone client. The app then communicates with the Mac over xAI's Agent Client Protocol, sending JSON-RPC messages through a WebSocket connection.

The interface can create and load sessions, submit prompts, show the agent's activity, display tool-permission requests and start new worktrees. The code also includes session lists, model selection, context-window tracking, billing data hooks and rendering support for Mermaid diagrams. These features make the phone a working operator console rather than a chat box wrapped around the Grok API. (github.com)

Running it still requires a developer setup. Shakour lists Xcode 16 or newer, iOS 17 or newer, a Mac with the Grok CLI and an xAI API key. Simulator users connect through localhost, while a physical iPhone must be on the same Wi-Fi network as the Mac. The app is absent from Apple's App Store and must be built in Xcode, sideloaded or run in the simulator. (github.com)

The distinction matters. grok-build-ios does not move the coding environment onto an iPhone. Files and commands stay on the Mac, giving a developer a way to check an agent, approve a tool call or send another instruction without remaining at the keyboard. Model requests still follow Grok Build's configured inference path; xAI's documentation says prompts and assembled file content are sent to its inference proxy unless a developer configures local inference or another model endpoint.

Shakour built at the protocol layer

xAI introduced Grok Build in May as a terminal coding agent for SuperGrok and X Premium Plus subscribers. The original release already included ACP support for embedding the agent in editors, bots and orchestration software. When xAI published the source in July, it positioned the move as a way for developers to inspect and extend the harness across plugins, hooks, skills, MCP servers and subagents. (x.ai)

The official Grok Build repository does not accept external contributions. Shakour worked around that boundary by building against ACP, leaving xAI's Rust code untouched. His project shows where much of the practical value of an open coding-agent protocol may accrue: independent clients and workflow tools built around the agent, even when upstream development remains controlled by xAI. (github.com)

That pattern also gives xAI distribution it did not have to build. RuntimeWire reported when Grok Build entered early beta that xAI was testing a terminal-first coding product. Shakour's client adds a mobile surface within days of the source release, without an App Store submission, formal partnership or product work from xAI.

Remote control adds a security caveat

Remote control also adds a security caveat. Grok Build can read files, edit code and execute shell commands, so developers should keep the service on a trusted local network and review xAI's permission and sandbox controls before approving tool calls from a phone.

Grok Build's open-source release followed scrutiny of an earlier data-retention feature. Developer Simon Willison found remnants of repository-upload code in the published source, while noting that the upload path appeared disabled. xAI said it turned default retention off on July 12th and would delete previously retained coding data. The source release improves inspectability, though it does not make every third-party client or local network configuration secure by default. (simonwillison.net)

Shakour has not attached pricing, a paid service or an incorporated business to grok-build-ios. The immediate result is narrower and useful: one developer used xAI's newly exposed protocol to turn a terminal agent into a phone-controlled process in three days. The next test is whether he keeps hardening the client after the initial release, especially around installation and distribution.