AI venture money is moving from model labs toward compute, power and industrial infrastructure, and Kutcher is leaving Sound's concentrated strategy to chase that earlier, riskier layer with Beller.

Ashton Kutcher and Morgan Beller are forming a new, still-unnamed venture firm to invest in early-stage AI infrastructure, energy and deep tech startups, TechCrunch reported Wednesday, marking Kutcher's move out of day-to-day work at Sound Ventures after an AI run that Sound says included concentrated positions in OpenAI, Anthropic and World Labs.

The timing matters. Sound had already told founders and limited partners on May 21 that Kutcher would transition into a senior advisory role while Guy Oseary and Effie Epstein continued leading Sound Ventures. What TechCrunch added Wednesday is the partner: Beller, until recently a general partner at NFX, where she brought a resume built around early-stage networks, crypto infrastructure and company formation.

Kutcher is the celebrity in the headline, but his investor record is the reason the split is being watched inside venture. Before Sound Ventures, Kutcher co-founded A-Grade Investments in 2010 with Oseary and Ron Burkle, then co-founded Sound Ventures with Oseary in 2015. Sound now lists Kutcher as a senior advisor and says he studied biochemical engineering at the University of Iowa before entertainment and venture, a detail that fits the direction of the new vehicle: less consumer-software pattern matching, more technical infrastructure under the AI boom.

Beller gives the new firm its early-stage operating center of gravity. NFX's 2020 announcement of her appointment said she joined Andreessen Horowitz's deal team after college, led corporate development at Medium, then joined Facebook in corporate development before co-founding Libra and Facebook's Novi wallet for the Libra network. In that same NFX interview, Beller said Libra's earliest phase showed her she liked "sitting around and figuring out what we should do," the zero-to-one work that later pulled her back into seed investing.

A split over stage and model, not a collapse at Sound

TechCrunch reported that Kutcher's departure was partly tied to differing views about stage, with Sound Ventures leaning toward companies that are already more established while Kutcher and Beller plan to target earlier-stage startups. Sound's own May 21 note framed the change in the same direction, saying deep tech, infrastructure and energy require "different capital structures, different time horizons and different operational resources" than Sound's current strategy.

That is the important separation. Sound Ventures is not walking away from AI. It is keeping the concentrated, scale-company strategy that paid off during the foundation-model land grab. In its May 21 note, Sound said its AI strategy had deployed more than $800 million into Anthropic, OpenAI and World Labs. That number is Sound's own accounting, not a separately disclosed fund-by-fund schedule, but it shows how Sound wants LPs and founders to read the firm: as a brand and relationship platform that can get into already consequential AI companies.

Sound's earlier AI fund also explains why Kutcher's next move is not just another celebrity VC story. In 2023, Sound announced an oversubscribed AI fund at nearly $240 million and said its initial portfolio included OpenAI, Anthropic and Stability AI. TechCrunch reported days later that about half the fund had already gone into the first three companies and that Epstein expected a portfolio of only six to seven positions. That was not seed diversification. It was a concentrated wager that only a small number of foundation-model companies would matter.

Kutcher and Beller appear to be taking the inverse side of the same thesis. If model companies have become capital-intensive giants, the next openings are around power, compute, data centers, networking, chips, industrial systems and the engineering required to make AI deployment cheaper and more reliable. TechCrunch described the new firm's target as hard-science and engineering startups rather than software alone. That puts the vehicle closer to the capital formation problem now confronting AI than to the application-layer rush that followed ChatGPT.

Beller brings a network-effects lens to hard tech

Beller's background is useful because the hard-tech opportunity is not only technical. It is also a market-formation problem. Many infrastructure startups need customers before the market category is mature, need regulatory or utility relationships before growth looks like software growth, and need capital syndicates willing to underwrite long build cycles.

At NFX, Beller's stated lens was defensibility. In her 2020 NFX interview, she said the two constants she looked for were "a strong understanding of defensibility, specifically network effects" and a founder "already living in the future." Her NFX Signal profile lists her as tied to seed and Series A rankings across deep tech, space, generative AI, payments and crypto, with investments on record including Stoke Space, Starcloud, Ramp Network, Mysten Labs and Starfish Space.

That makes her a logical partner for Kutcher's next chapter. Kutcher brings the Sound track record, founder access and public brand. Beller brings the seed-stage practice and a career spent inside category-creation projects, first from Andreessen Horowitz's deal team, then Medium, then Facebook's crypto effort, then NFX.

The unanswered facts are still material. The new firm's name has not been made public. TechCrunch did not report a fund size, first close, limited partner base, headquarters, fee structure or initial portfolio. Without those details, it is too early to know whether Kutcher and Beller are raising a conventional seed fund, a smaller opportunity vehicle, or a structure built for capital-intensive companies that may need more than the usual seed check.

Sound keeps the AI crown jewels

Oseary and Epstein will continue leading Sound Ventures, and both will advise Kutcher and Beller's new firm, according to TechCrunch and Sound's May 21 note. That arrangement gives Sound a cleaner strategy without turning Kutcher into a competitor in the usual sense.

It also preserves Sound's central asset: its existing AI relationships. Sound's 2023 AI fund announcement said Sound Ventures was led by Epstein, Kutcher and Oseary and managed more than $1 billion across funds at the time. The AI fund was designed for foundation-model companies, not broad early-stage exposure. TechCrunch's 2023 interview with Epstein made the trade-off explicit: Sound was willing to back rival foundation-model companies, with founder blessing, because Sound believed only a few would become dominant and because its role was partly narrative, branding and market support.

That is a different business from what Kutcher and Beller are proposing. AI infrastructure, energy and deep tech do not usually reward the same playbook as backing late-stage frontier labs. They can require hardware timelines, project finance, utility constraints, defense or industrial customers, and patience before revenue resembles venture-scale software revenue.

For Kutcher, the move is a return to earlier formation risk after Sound's highest-profile AI wins made later-stage access the story. For Beller, it is a move from NFX's seed platform into a new partnership where her zero-to-one interest can be aimed at the physical and computational bottlenecks behind AI. The bet is that the next venture franchise in AI will not be built by picking another model lab, but by owning the messy layer that lets those labs and their customers scale.