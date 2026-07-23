Jason Marks is using contract manufacturing and a $41,520 mini pickup to avoid the factory spending that buried earlier EV entrants.

TELO is testing whether an EV maker can reach customers with tens of millions of dollars, outsourced production and disciplined volume instead of a costly factory buildout.

Jason Marks plans to put TELO's MT1 electric pickup into production with an initial run of just 500 vehicles, a deliberately narrow launch backed by Tesla's original founders and designed to keep factory spending from consuming the young automaker.

Marks told Forbes that TELO intends to reach a 5,000-vehicle annual production rate after roughly a year. He believes TELO can become profitable at that volume, although TELO has not disclosed the costs or margins behind the forecast. First deliveries are targeted for late 2026 or early 2027.

Marks co-founded the San Carlos, California, automaker in 2022 with Forrest North and Yves Behar. North worked on battery packs for Tesla's first Roadster and later founded electric motorcycle maker Mission Motors and charging app PlugShare. Marks previously developed autonomous-driving and driver-assistance test systems. Behar, the founder of Fuseproject, brought an industrial design career that includes work for Jawbone, August Home and Herman Miller.

Their product is a four-door pickup that TELO says can seat five and carry a 60-inch bed inside a 152-inch body, roughly the length of a two-door MINI Cooper. The proportions came from Marks and North's belief that electrification should remove the long hood and excess bodywork that make modern pickups difficult to park in cities.

A small production plan by design

TELO is borrowing the sequence that Marc Tarpenning and Martin Eberhard used when they co-founded Tesla in 2003: prove an electric vehicle at low volume, then add capacity in stages.

Tesla produced roughly 2,400 Roadsters before moving to the Model S and eventually attempting mass production with the Model 3. Marks is applying that history to a different vehicle and a tougher financing market. Several EV manufacturers raised hundreds of millions of dollars, invested heavily in production capacity and still failed to establish sustainable output.

TELO will avoid building a complete factory for the MT1's first production phase. Under an agreement announced on June 15th, Michigan manufacturer Schwab Industries will make the truck's body-in-white, the welded steel structure that supports the battery, panels and subframes. TELO will install its battery pack and other internally designed components in San Carlos, according to WardsAuto.

Contract manufacturing lowers the capital required before the first delivery. It also leaves Marks and North responsible for coordinating a supply chain, integrating major systems across facilities and maintaining quality as output rises. Those execution risks move rather than disappear.

Marks said TELO may bring additional manufacturing work in-house over time. That decision can wait until demand, certification and unit economics have been tested with customer vehicles.

Tesla's founders are funding a second act

TELO announced its $20 million Series A on September 23rd, 2025, making the financing about 10 months old. The round was led by Behar and Tarpenning, now a venture partner at Spero Ventures. Eberhard also invested, Forbes reported, while Tarpenning joined TELO's board.

The financing announcement named TO VC, E12 Ventures, Neo, Marc Benioff, Uncorrelated Ventures, Nova Threshold and MCJ among the additional backers. TELO previously raised a $6 million seed round led by Neo and a $2 million pre-seed led by GoAhead Ventures. Forbes puts total funding at about $27 million; the publicly announced rounds add up to $28 million. TELO has not disclosed its valuation.

Tarpenning and Eberhard had already built and sold the Rocket eBook through NuvoMedia before starting Tesla. Their support gives TELO two investors who understand the long gap between a working electric vehicle and a repeatable automotive operation. Tarpenning's case for TELO also reaches beyond manufacturing. "You have to delight the customer," he told Forbes, pointing to the vehicle, materials, service and sales experience as parts of the same product.

That thinking explains Behar's role as a co-founder rather than an outside designer. TELO's rounded nose and compact cabin reject the aggressive styling that has spread across the pickup market. The MT1 is meant to appear approachable while still offering the bed, payload and towing specifications expected from a work vehicle.

The reservation figure needs context

TELO said in September 2025 that it had collected over 12,000 reservations, which TELO presented as more than $600 million in potential demand. Each reservation requires a refundable $152 deposit. The headline figure therefore measures interest in a future configuration, rather than contracted revenue or a binding purchase commitment.

The reservation count still exceeds Marks' initial production target by a wide margin. That gives TELO room to find its earliest customers among urban tradespeople, fleets and buyers who want pickup utility without a conventional truck's footprint. Converting those reservations will depend on final pricing, delivery timing and the production vehicle matching TELO's current specifications.

The MT1 configurator lists a single-motor, rear-wheel-drive model at an estimated $41,520. A dual-motor all-wheel-drive configuration is listed at $46,019, while the long-range battery adds $3,980. TELO warns that prices and specifications can change before fulfillment.

TELO claims 260 miles of estimated range for the standard battery and 350 miles for the long-range pack. TELO also lists a 2,000-pound payload, 6,600-pound towing capacity and a bed that can extend from 60 inches to 96 inches through a folding midgate. Those specifications have yet to be demonstrated across certified production vehicles.

Certification is the next hard gate

TELO plans crash testing later in 2026. Marks told Forbes that computer modeling gives him confidence in the MT1's performance and that the flat battery pack is designed to strengthen the frame. Modeling does not replace completed tests, and TELO has not published final federal safety results.

The MT1's short front section makes safety work central to TELO's packaging thesis. Marks said the design began with a question about the minimum frontal crash zone needed to pursue a five-star rating. Until testing is complete, TELO's safety case remains an engineering target.

Price creates a second pressure point. TELO is asking over $41,000 for its least expensive configuration. Slate Auto's electric truck starts at $24,950, while Ford has outlined a roughly $30,000 electric pickup for 2027. TELO offers four doors, five seats and longer claimed range than Slate's base truck, but the gap puts TELO in a premium niche from its first delivery.

Marks has chosen a production plan that fits that niche. Five hundred vehicles do not require TELO to win the American pickup market. They require TELO to pass certification, control outsourced manufacturing and persuade a small group of reservation holders that a compact truck is worth a midsize price. Tarpenning and Eberhard are betting that this is enough to give Marks, North and Behar the time to build the next 5,000.