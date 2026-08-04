The order tests whether a common software layer can scale autonomous strike capability faster and more cheaply than purpose-built Western weapons, using Ukrainian factories as the hardware base.

Lorenz Meier (@drlorenzmeier), the engineer who began building open-source drone software as an ETH Zurich student, is putting Auterion's terminal-guidance system on 50,000 Ukrainian-made strike drones under a German-funded order worth about $103 million.

Deliveries of the upgraded SkyFall Shrike drones began in mid-July, according to Auterion's July 13 announcement. The companies expect to complete the order over the coming months. Ars Technica reported that Ukrainian military units are already receiving the systems.

Ars described the 50,000-unit contract as Auterion's largest delivery order to date. It also captures the business model Meier has pursued since co-founding Auterion in 2017: place a common software and computing layer on drones built by other manufacturers, then improve their capabilities without redesigning the airframe.

A software upgrade for a $400 airframe

A Shrike operator initially flies the first-person-view drone manually. After locating a target, the operator can designate it from up to roughly half a mile away and activate terminal guidance. Auterion's onboard computer then uses the camera feed to track and home in on the target without relying on GPS.

That matters because terrain, buildings and electronic warfare can sever the radio connection during the final approach. The Skynode S module can continue guiding the drone after the link drops. While a connection remains available, the operator can abort the attack or select another target, Meier told Ars.

Auterion is replacing the Shrike's basic flight controller with avionics that include a processor capable of running computer-vision models onboard. Ars reported that Auterion optimized the software for a Western-made Arm system-on-a-chip costing about $18.

The underlying economics are central to the order. Ars put a manually controlled Shrike's cost at about $400, while Meier estimated that a Shrike with Auterion's autonomous capability costs roughly $2,000. Reuters reported that the 50,000-drone contract is worth about 90 million euros, or $103 million, and identified Germany as the funder. Dividing that total by the number of drones produces an implied average of about $2,060 per unit.

SkyFall supplies the mass-produced Ukrainian airframe, while Auterion supplies the higher-value guidance layer designed to keep it effective in jammed environments. That pairing gives Meier a route to battlefield scale without asking Ukraine to replace an established drone production line with a new Western platform.

From an ETH project to battlefield software

Meier started the Pixhawk project in 2008 while completing his master's work at ETH Zurich. His goal was autonomous flight using computer vision, but the processors and flight-control components he needed were not readily available. According to Auterion's account of Pixhawk's history, he recruited 14 other students, built the hardware and software, and released the resulting work as open source.

That work produced or helped establish projects including PX4, Pixhawk, MAVLink and QGroundControl. Meier later completed a doctorate in drone software architecture. In 2017, he and fellow ETH alumnus Kevin Sartori formed Auterion to turn the open-source flight stack into an industrial product that drone manufacturers could adopt across different airframes.

Auterion raised a $10 million seed round in 2018 from Lakestar, Mosaic Ventures, Costanoa Ventures and Tectonic Ventures. Auterion later announced a $130 million Series B led by Bessemer Venture Partners on September 23, 2025, with Lakestar, Mosaic and Costanoa participating. Auterion said $25 million of that financing was non-dilutive capital backed by the U.S. government's Office of Strategic Capital.

Ukraine has become the proving ground for Auterion's shift from general-purpose drone infrastructure into defense autonomy. On July 28, 2025, Auterion announced a separate $50 million Pentagon-backed commitment for 33,000 strike kits. The new SkyFall order increases the unit volume and ties Auterion directly to a Ukrainian manufacturer already producing expendable FPV aircraft.

Terminal guidance is the first layer

Auterion and SkyFall say the same Skynode S hardware can eventually run Auterion's Nemyx swarm software, allowing coordinated groups of drones to divide targets among themselves. That upgrade would not require changes to the Shrike airframe, according to Auterion.

Ars reported that Auterion has demonstrated a limited version of that model in a U.S. live-fire exercise at Camp Blanding, Florida. One operator commanded three autonomous strike drones against three separate targets. The test established a one-to-many control case, while deployment timing for swarm functions on Ukraine's 50,000 upgraded Shrikes remains undefined.

The current system also draws an important boundary around the word "autonomous." A human operator selects the target, and the software performs the terminal tracking and guidance. If communications fail after target designation, the aircraft can complete that phase without further instructions. Auterion therefore reduces the pilot's exposure to jamming while transferring the last part of the flight to an onboard model.

Meier's original thesis was that shared software standards could let many manufacturers build on the same drone foundation. The SkyFall order applies that approach to weapons at a scale far beyond his university research project. Auterion does not need to manufacture 50,000 airframes to shape how those drones fly, find targets and, eventually, coordinate with one another.