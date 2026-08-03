MiniMax says its multimodal model includes downloadable weights and native audio, but its claimed Arena lead was not visible on the public leaderboard reviewed Aug. 3.

MiniMax says H3 gives developers downloadable access to its video-model weights for further development, including fine-tuning. Its benchmark claim may aid distribution, though Arena's public leaderboard still did not show the model.

MiniMax, founded by Yan Junjie, said days after launching H3 that the model had become the highest-ranked open-weight video model on both Arena and Artificial Analysis.

MiniMax on X

MiniMax announced H3 on July 31. Yan, MiniMax's chairman, CEO and CTO, spent over six years at SenseTime, where he became a vice president and vice-head of its research institute. He studied mathematics at Southeast University, earned a doctorate in artificial intelligence from the Chinese Academy of Sciences and later conducted postdoctoral research at Tsinghua University. MiniMax's prospectus says he has published about 200 academic papers with more than 30,000 citations. (HKEX prospectus)

MiniMax's H3 blog frames the release as part of a push to "break task boundaries" across text, image, video and audio. The release's practical distinction is downloadable weights: the Comfy-Org Hugging Face model card provides weight-download instructions, and ComfyUI's H3 documentation gives developers local workflow examples.

The public evidence is narrower than MiniMax's claim

MiniMax's benchmark post says H3 is the leading open video-generation model on Artificial Analysis. MiniMax made the same claim for Arena.

The Artificial Analysis leaderboard reviewed for this story listed H3 at No. 2 overall behind Google Gemini Omni Flash and first among open-weight entries, with Elo 1,239 and 6,034 samples.

The Arena side requires careful attribution. The live Arena text-to-video page reviewed during reporting on Aug. 3 did not list H3. MiniMax's Arena ranking therefore remains a MiniMax claim rather than a result independently visible on the public leaderboard.

Arena on X

Both rankings rely on preference comparisons. They capture which outputs evaluators prefer in controlled matchups. They do not exhaustively test production work, including inference speed on specific hardware, consistency across long projects, controllability after deployment or legal exposure from generated content.

Yan's bet is task generalization

H3 supports text-to-video, image-to-video, first-last-frame generation and multimodal reference inputs, with native stereo dialogue, music and sound effects. MiniMax says H3 can generate clips of 4 to 15 seconds at 24 frames per second, with output at 768P or 2K.

MiniMax says H3 can jointly understand multimodal contexts spanning text, images, video and audio, then generate video with native stereo audio. MiniMax's video-generation documentation lists H3 across text-to-video, image-to-video, first-last-frame and multimodal reference workflows.

The open-weight release adds a distribution route unavailable to services that provide access only through proprietary interfaces. The Hugging Face release and ComfyUI's H3 documentation give developers a path to run released H3 components locally. MiniMax also offers commercial API access, so open-weight experimentation can feed usage of its paid platform.

A benchmark claim with financial stakes

H3 is arriving as Yan pushes MiniMax from a research-led model maker toward a platform spanning consumer applications, developer APIs and downloadable weights. MiniMax's HKEX prospectus showed revenue of $30.5 million in 2024 and $53.4 million for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2025, while adjusted net loss for that nine-month period was $186.3 million. Average monthly active users rose from 3.1 million in 2023 to 27.6 million for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2025, and new AI-native product users rose from 11.1 million in 2023 to 104.2 million in 2024. (HKEX prospectus)

MarketScreener reported in July that MiniMax was seeking HK$16.04 billion, or about $2.05 billion, through a share sale and convertible bonds to fund AI growth. That financing effort shows the capital demands around a market where Google, ByteDance, OpenAI, Alibaba, Kuaishou and independent labs are releasing video systems at a rapid pace. A leaderboard lead can attract developers during the release window; sustained adoption will depend on whether MiniMax can convert open-weight experimentation into API demand and finished products. (MarketScreener)

MiniMax attached a claimed benchmark lead to H3 only days into its release, although the Arena evidence remains incomplete. Developers will determine whether H3's general-purpose design can hold characters, motion, sound and creative direction together across repeatable commercial workflows.