The July 21st-28th contest asks developers to bring their own IDE or coding agent while Base44 supplies the infrastructure.

Base44 is moving beyond a chat-based app builder and trying to become infrastructure for any coding agent or IDE, widening Wix's reach into developer workflows.

Base44, founded by Maor Shlomo (@MaorShlomo), opened a seven-day developer competition on July 21st, offering $10,000 to one winner for an application built through an external IDE or AI coding agent and deployed on Base44's backend.

The three-post announcement on X pitches the contest as an open-ended build rather than a narrowly defined hackathon. Entrants can use their preferred development environment while Base44 supplies the database, authentication, real-time services, integrations and hosting. The competition runs through July 28th, and enrollment is available through Base44's Dev Build-Off portal.

Shlomo started Base44 in 2025 around a conversational interface that turns natural-language instructions into working applications. Six months into that run, Wix acquired Base44 for approximately $80 million upfront, plus performance-based earn-out payments through 2029. Base44 remained a distinct product under Wix, with Shlomo continuing to lead it.

Base44 wants developers outside its editor

The contest is built around a newer part of Base44's product: a standalone backend service for developers who want to control their own frontend, repository and coding tools.

Base44's main app editor generates a React frontend and backend from a conversation. Its backend service exposes the same underlying infrastructure separately. Developers can build a custom web interface, mobile application, headless service or extension and connect it to Base44 through a JavaScript SDK.

Base44 manages projects through a command-line interface that can create data models, deploy serverless TypeScript functions, configure connectors and push an application into production. The company's CLI documentation names Claude Code, Cursor and Windsurf among the coding agents developers can use with the system.

On LinkedIn, Base44 suggested full-stack software-as-a-service products, Chrome extensions, internal tools, chatbots, headless APIs and smartwatch widgets as possible entries. Base44 also offered 2,000 additional integration credits to people who enroll and describe their intended project in the comments. The three-post X announcement identifies the prize and submission period, though it does not include judging criteria or a date for naming the winner.

The competition functions as a product adoption campaign for Base44's infrastructure. A one-week deadline gives developers a reason to run complete projects through the backend, including authentication, data storage, integrations and deployment. Those workloads can reveal where the service holds up and where developers still fall back to established cloud products or specialized backend providers.

Wix is opening more of its infrastructure to coding agents

The timing fits a broader shift inside Wix. On July 21st, the same day Base44 announced the competition, Wix said Wix Headless would connect with AI coding tools, including Claude Code, Codex and Base44.

The two offerings address different layers. Base44's backend provides general application infrastructure such as databases, authentication, functions and hosting. Wix Headless adds business services including payments, bookings, e-commerce, customer management, analytics and marketing. Together, they give Wix two routes into software generated outside its traditional website editor: developers can use Base44 as the application backend, then draw on Wix services when the product needs commerce or operational features.

That expansion carries financial weight for Wix. The parent company said Base44 had reached approximately $150 million in annual recurring revenue as of May, up from the $100 million figure Wix reported in March. Those figures are company-reported and do not disclose how much revenue comes from long-term customer retention, usage credits or recently acquired subscribers.

Shlomo has framed Base44's technical direction around owning the software creation stack. In June, he wrote that Base44 was combining its own database, backend and newly trained model, Base 1, into a single development system. The backend competition tests the other side of that strategy: whether Base44's infrastructure can attract developers who choose another model, another agent and another interface.

For Base44, the useful outcome extends beyond the winning submission. The contest gives Shlomo's team a concentrated batch of external projects and a chance to convert builders who entered for a cash prize into recurring infrastructure customers. That is the adoption test behind the $10,000 offer.