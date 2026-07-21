One model brought style; the other brought control. Across all four tests, Marey Realism V1.5 was the one that actually executed the shot list, and the gap wasn’t subtle.

AnimateDiff Turbo never really got into this matchup. On the aggregate, Marey Realism V1.5 posts 34.6 to 15.8, sweeps the task count 4–0, and does it with 97% confidence—the kind of result that ends the debate rather than extending it.

What stands out is how Marey won. In the depot tram test, it delivered the actual requested side-tracking rainy blue-hour shot: mustard-yellow tram, stacked black pallets, blinking amber service light, coherent left-to-right motion, even visible passengers and reflections. AnimateDiff Turbo, by contrast, looked moodier than accurate—more painterly tableau than the specified occlusion setup, with little sign of the crucial pass-behind action or continuity details.

The same pattern repeated in action and realism. On the slow-mo brake-spray prompt, Marey gave a believable electric rallycross buggy carving through flooded tarmac with convincing water explosion and storm-lit realism; AnimateDiff Turbo missed the vehicle, missed the look, and drifted into stylized red-car imagery. In temporal consistency, Marey kept the man in the yellow raincoat, his face, and the umbrella stable on an actual rainy street, while AnimateDiff Turbo slipped toward a more artificial, corridor-like scene with more visible drift.

Even in the cathedral continuous-shot test—where a model can sometimes hide behind atmosphere—Marey still separated itself by showing a clear forward glide down a warm, candlelit nave toward the altar, with coherent motion and particulate ambience. AnimateDiff Turbo was pleasant enough frame to frame, but mostly static and under-specified. That’s the story of this comparison in one line: Turbo can produce attractive images, but Marey Realism V1.5 is the model that understands and sustains a video prompt.

Final call: Marey Realism V1.5 wins decisively. AnimateDiff Turbo offers style, but Marey is the far more reliable video generator for prompt fidelity, motion coherence, and shot continuity.

How they were tested

We ran 4 fresh video tasks, generated on the fly for this matchup so neither model could prepare in advance, and had gpt-5.4 score each one. To cancel position bias, every task was judged twice — once in each presentation order — and every number reported here, including the headline totals, is the average of both passes. AnimateDiff Turbo scored 15.8 to Marey Realism V1.5's 34.6.

1. Depot tram occlusion

A short continuous shot at blue-hour in a rain-slick municipal tram depot: a mustard-yellow route 11 tram with the fleet number 2749 glides left to right while the camera tracks alongside it on a parallel dolly move, then the tram passes completely behind a row of waist-high stacked matte-black shipping pallets and a blinking amber service cart for about two seconds before re-emerging still perfectly coherent with the same wet streaks, lit destination sign, reflections, and window passengers unchanged; cool sodium-vapor lamps and scattered puddle reflections create a moody industrial atmosphere, 16:9

Winner: Marey Realism V1.5 — Model B matches the prompt far better: it shows a mustard-yellow tram moving left to right in a rainy blue-hour depot with stacked black pallets and a blinking amber service light, and the tram remains coherent across frames with visible passengers and reflections. Model A is aesthetically moody but largely fails the specified side-tracking occlusion setup, showing a mostly static front-angle tram with little evidence of the required pallet/service-cart pass-behind event or the fleet-number continuity. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model B matches the requested depot-side tracking shot much better, with a mustard-yellow tram moving left to right past stacked black pallets and a blinking amber service light in a rainy blue-hour setting; it also preserves passengers and overall tram coherence across frames. Model A is more painterly and attractive in isolation, but it misses the specified side-tracking occlusion setup, lacks the pallet/service-cart interaction, and shows little meaningful motion progression.)

2. Slow-mo brake spray

A short continuous shot in smooth cinematic slow motion: an electric rallycross buggy with teal-and-copper livery and the number 58 slashes through a shallow flooded hairpin on a deserted proving ground, and at the exact instant the front-left tire hits a hidden ridge it launches a crown of razor-crisp water droplets, fine mist, and spinning grit while the camera performs a low sweeping arc from front three-quarter to side profile, keeping the wheel and spray in sharp focus as the suspension compresses and rebounds; bright overcast daylight through storm clouds gives silvery highlights and a tense, exhilarating mood, 16:9

Winner: Marey Realism V1.5 — Model B matches the prompt far better with an electric rallycross buggy in teal-and-copper tones, dramatic storm-lit flooded tarmac, and a convincing explosive water spray centered on the front-left wheel area. Model A shows the wrong vehicle type and stylized painterly imagery with weak adherence and less believable motion, while Model B is sharper and more cinematic despite not clearly showing the number 58 or the full requested camera arc in these frames. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model B clearly matches the prompt with an electric rallycross buggy in teal livery, dramatic slow-motion water spray, stormy overcast lighting, and coherent progression through the flooded turn, though the exact number and camera arc are not fully evident. Model A misses the vehicle type, style, and realism entirely, showing a stylized red road car with weak adherence to the specified action and setting.)

3. Temporal consistency

A man in a yellow raincoat walking toward camera down a rainy street; his face, coat, and umbrella must stay perfectly consistent with no morphing or flicker from the first frame to the last, steady tracking shot, 16:9.

Winner: Marey Realism V1.5 — Model B adheres much better to the prompt with a realistic man in a yellow raincoat walking toward the camera on a rainy street, and his face, coat, and umbrella remain notably stable across frames. Model A is visually appealing but looks stylized rather than realistic, appears more like an indoor corridor than a rainy street, and shows more facial/umbrella shape drift across time. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model B matches the prompt closely with a realistic man in a yellow raincoat walking toward the camera on a rainy street, and his face, coat, and umbrella remain highly consistent across frames with smooth forward motion. Model A is more stylized and less faithful to the rainy street/16:9 look, and while fairly stable, it shows weaker realism and prompt adherence overall.)

4. Single continuous shot

One unbroken take gliding slowly through a candlelit cathedral from the entrance toward the altar, no cuts, jumps, or transitions, dust and warm light in the air, 16:9.

Winner: Marey Realism V1.5 — Model B better matches the prompt with a clear slow forward glide down a candlelit cathedral nave toward a glowing altar, with strong warm atmosphere and visible dust-like particles while remaining coherent across frames. Model A is visually pleasant and stable, but it feels more static, less distinctly candlelit, and less evocative of a continuous entrance-to-altar move. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model B matches the prompt much better, showing a warm candlelit cathedral nave with visible forward glide toward the altar and strong atmospheric dust/light, while remaining visually coherent across frames. Model A is aesthetically pleasant but appears mostly static, lacks the candlelit ambience and clear entrance-to-altar glide, and feels less aligned with the requested continuous moving shot.)

See every prompt and the full side-by-side outputs in the interactive Head-to-Head.