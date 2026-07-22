Buzz brings people, AI agents and code together under one cryptographic identity

Buzz announced on July 21st, 2026 that its open‑source workspace is now available for public testing. The launch follows a brief post on the company’s site that described the product as a “self‑sovereign” environment where “people, agents, conversations, and code” share a single identity system built on the Nostr protocol.

The core of Buzz is a relay that each team runs themselves. Every action – a chat message, a Git patch, a CI result, a workflow step or an approval – is recorded as a signed event on that relay. The result is a single searchable log that provides an immutable audit trail. According to the announcement, “people and agents get the same kind of identity: their own keys, channels, and an audit trail,” allowing agents to search history, open repositories, send patches, review code, run workflows and edit canvases while remaining fully attributable.

Design principles

Buzz is released under an Apache 2.0 license and is built on Nostr, which the team says makes the platform “model agnostic” and prevents lock‑in. The project’s own GitHub repository – github.com/block/buzz – contains the early‑stage code base, including channels, threads, direct messages, canvases, media handling, a search index, an audit log and basic workflow support. Full Git hosting is described as “being wired up,” with mobile clients and push notifications slated for a later release.

The announcement lists four guiding principles:

Self‑sovereign – teams own the relay, domain and data, and can carry their cryptographic keys anywhere.

– teams own the relay, domain and data, and can carry their cryptographic keys anywhere. Open – the software is Apache 2.0, built on Nostr, and includes harnesses for Goose, Codex and Claude code models without vendor lock‑in.

– the software is Apache 2.0, built on Nostr, and includes harnesses for Goose, Codex and Claude code models without vendor lock‑in. One context – a feature branch becomes a channel, so patches, CI results, reviews and merge decisions live in the same thread that shaped them.

– a feature branch becomes a channel, so patches, CI results, reviews and merge decisions live in the same thread that shaped them. Social AI – the team frames Buzz as “truly social AI,” where people and agents are equal members of the same network, moving beyond chat‑only AI companions.

Immediate capabilities and roadmap

The current release supports:

Channels, threads, direct messages, canvases, media attachments, search, audit logs and workflows.

A desktop application for Windows, macOS and Linux.

Partial approval‑gate functionality.

Planned features include:

Full Git hosting integration.

Mobile apps and push notification support.

A hosted option for teams unwilling to manage their own relay.

More efficient token handling and a broader ecosystem of open‑spec agents.

Why the timing matters

The founders note that internal tooling at their parent company Block has been “rebuilding itself to be an intelligence” since early 2025, with an internal agent substrate called Goose already deployed company‑wide. The announcement argues that as “the seams between tools become the limit,” a unified, self‑hosted workspace can mitigate loss of context that currently plagues distributed development pipelines.

By removing reliance on third‑party services such as Slack and GitHub, Buzz also promises an audit‑ready environment where every change is cryptographically signed. For organizations with strict compliance or data‑sovereignty requirements, the ability to run a private relay could be a decisive advantage.

Community and early adoption

Buzz is positioned as a platform for developers who want to experiment with “social AI” agents that can transact and act within the same workspace as human contributors. The open‑source model invites contributions to the agent ecosystem, with the initial harnesses for Goose (the internal agent substrate), Codex and Claude code.

The team’s call to action – “come test the early stages with us” – signals a willingness to iterate quickly with external feedback. No funding round, valuation or external investors are mentioned in the release, underscoring the project’s grassroots, community‑driven approach.

The announcement was posted on Buzz’s website on July 22nd, 2026, and referenced a release that occurred “yesterday.” The GitHub repository linked in the post contains the source code and documentation for the early version.