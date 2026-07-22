Founder Heather Udo is adapting checkout infrastructure built for publishers and ads to OpenAI's new merchant-app model.

OpenAI's retreat from a single in-chat checkout created room for infrastructure providers that connect AI discovery to merchant-controlled purchasing. Shoppable is testing whether a 2011 checkout thesis can become the transaction layer for AI shopping.

Heather Udo brought her 15-year bet that checkout should travel to the shopper into ChatGPT on Wednesday.

Shoppable said in a July 22 announcement that its Universal Checkout plugin is available to U.S. users through ChatGPT's Plugin Directory. The plugin lets a shopper ask for products, assemble a cart spanning multiple retailers, and follow a link to Shoppable's checkout to complete the purchase.

The live ChatGPT listing confirms that users can connect Shoppable. It does not independently establish Shoppable's claim that it is the first commerce infrastructure provider offering multi-retailer discovery and cart building through the directory.

For Udo, the interface is new and the thesis is familiar. She founded 72Lux, the predecessor to Shoppable, in 2011 after concluding that purchase intent was scattered across the internet while checkout remained trapped on individual retailer sites. "The cart should come to the consumer, wherever they already are," Udo said in Wednesday's announcement.

Udo arrived at that idea with experience on both sides of online retail. Before Shoppable, she worked on the founding team at Affinity Labs, leading display advertising, lead generation, sales, and business development before Monster Worldwide acquired Affinity Labs in January 2008, according to Shoppable's account of her background. She had also held roles at apparel retailers.

The original problem was personal. Udo told TechCrunch in 2014 that she started building the product while living near major stores in downtown San Francisco yet still shopping online because she lacked time to visit them. She thought the buying process had failed to keep pace with the technology around it.

A cart inside the conversation, a checkout outside it

A shopper can invoke the plugin by beginning a prompt with "@Shoppable." ChatGPT then uses the request and conversation context to search Shoppable's catalog, which Shoppable says contains over 500 million products, and build a cart from several merchants.

The transaction does not finish inside the ChatGPT conversation. Shoppable generates a checkout link that sends the shopper to Shoppable's own site. Shoppable's product FAQ says shoppers do not need a Shoppable account and that merchant partners handle fulfillment. The FAQ identifies Walmart and Best Buy as examples of retailers represented in the catalog.

That distinction places Shoppable between product discovery and the retailer systems that ultimately fulfill an order. Shoppable normalizes merchant catalogs, consolidates items into one cart, processes the checkout layer, and routes orders to the relevant merchants. Retailers remain responsible for fulfillment and related customer service.

The plugin runs on the universal checkout Model Context Protocol server that Shoppable released on May 12. That release initially made the server available through Anthropic's Claude. Adding ChatGPT gives Udo access to a much larger consumer surface: Shoppable's announcement cites ChatGPT's over 900 million weekly active users.

OpenAI's product-discovery shift created the opening

The timing follows a change in OpenAI's commerce strategy. OpenAI previously introduced Instant Checkout with Stripe for selected merchants inside ChatGPT. By March 2026, OpenAI had shifted its emphasis toward richer product discovery, merchant-controlled experiences, and several possible checkout paths.

OpenAI's March product update expanded product comparisons and merchant catalog integrations while highlighting dedicated experiences such as Walmart's ChatGPT app. OpenAI also said merchants could connect product data through third-party providers.

Shoppable fits that revised model. ChatGPT handles the conversation and discovery, while Udo's infrastructure controls cart consolidation and sends the shopper to an outside checkout. The arrangement gives OpenAI a commerce function without requiring it to maintain every retailer integration or own the entire transaction flow.

Udo had already argued for that division of labor. In a March 5 essay, she wrote that merchants cannot fund and maintain a separate connection for every emerging shopping interface. Her answer is a shared infrastructure layer that merchants integrate with once, leaving Shoppable to connect it to publishers, ads, connected television, and AI assistants.

Fifteen years of infrastructure still needs current proof

Shoppable says four U.S. patents cover its universal checkout technology. The patents give Udo a defensible claim around the checkout architecture she began developing before conversational AI became a consumer product category.

Shoppable has disclosed little about the present scale of the operation behind that intellectual property. Shoppable has not published current revenue, gross merchandise volume, active merchant count, paying customer count, conversion data, or plugin usage. A catalog containing 500 million products establishes breadth, though it does not show how often ChatGPT users receive relevant recommendations or complete a purchase.

The last publicly reported institutional round dates to 2016, when TechCrunch reported a $3.5 million Series A led by an unidentified strategic investor. Participants included MI Ventures, Canary Ventures, On Grid Ventures, Thomas Varghese, Bodley Group, John D. Owen, Noopur Shukla, Andrew Boszhardt Jr., and Sandeep Bhanote, among others. Shoppable did not announce new financing with Wednesday's launch.

Udo's advantage is the length of time she has spent working on the unglamorous parts of distributed commerce: catalog normalization, merchant connections, cart consolidation, payments, and order routing. The ChatGPT plugin turns that infrastructure into a consumer-facing test. Its performance will depend on whether Shoppable can convert conversational product searches into completed multi-retailer orders, a metric Wednesday's announcement did not disclose.