The discovery order forces a gig‑nursing platform to reveal pricing and wage data, potentially exposing whether contractor‑based models truly avoid employer costs or cross into hidden employment—a question that could reshape labor compliance for tech‑enabled healthcare staffing nationwide.

A San Francisco judge has ordered a Clipboard Health co-defendant to disclose the financial machinery behind its gig-nursing business, including what healthcare facilities pay, what nurses receive and any internal calculations comparing employees with independent contractors.

The July 24, 2026 order compels AllShifts Marketplace to identify every worker it placed in California, name its client facilities and produce pricing and wage information within two weeks. The disclosures could help determine whether contractor classification creates the cost advantage at the center of a lawsuit challenging Clipboard Health's $1.3 billion staffing model.

AllShifts has offered unusually sparse answers so far. Asked who made its worker-classification decisions, it said "no non-attorneys were involved." Asked to identify managerial employees, it answered "none." That leaves an unanswered question at the heart of the case: who actually designed and operates the company's contractor-based staffing model?

NPH Medical Services, a traditional staffing agency serving more than 130 Northern California facilities, alleges that Clipboard and AllShifts built their businesses around misclassification. Its complaint describes the platforms' "primary innovation" as treating nurses as contractors, allowing them to avoid overtime, payroll taxes and workers' compensation expenses while undercutting agencies that employ their nurses. NPH cites eight facilities where it lost contracts to Clipboard and one where it lost a contract to AllShifts. The court has not yet ruled on worker classification; the discovery orders require AllShifts to provide evidence for further analysis.

The July order builds on a May 26 order requiring AllShifts to produce any "calculations or analyses of the costs of classifying the workers as employees or independent contractors." The latest demands add the underlying prices and wages, giving NPH access to the figures needed to test its claim that contractor classification, rather than marketplace efficiency, drives the platforms' cost advantage.

Clipboard was not the direct target of the July order and has not been ordered to disclose its own pricing or wage structure. The company says its platform connects independent professionals with facilities but does not supervise, direct, control or evaluate their work. Its terms of service characterize Clipboard as a marketplace rather than an employer.

NPH argues that Clipboard nevertheless exercises employer-like control through its app. A "Clipboard Score" affects nurses' access to shifts based on attendance, cancellations and lateness; location services must be set to "Always" for clock-in, clock-out and instant pay; and Clipboard verifies completed shifts before releasing payments. Clipboard describes those features in its worker documentation.

Clipboard graduated from Y Combinator's Winter 2017 batch and raised $80 million across Series B and C rounds led by IVP and Sequoia, reaching a $1.3 billion valuation in 2022, according to its funding announcement. The company says it fills millions of shifts annually.

The parties also carry their own labor-law history. Clipboard agreed in November 2025 to a $6 million California wage-and-hour settlement covering roughly 700,000 workweeks. That case included contractor-classification allegations but did not establish liability. NPH settled a 2024 class action for $1 million over alleged wage-law violations involving roughly 950 employees, without admitting wrongdoing.

Clipboard has also lobbied for statutory carve-outs that would distinguish healthcare-worker platforms from traditional staffing agencies in at least 17 states, according to an AI Now Institute report. Trial in NPH's case is scheduled for July 12, 2027. Before then, AllShifts' disclosures should show whether the contractor model's underlying math supports NPH's central allegation.