The startup enables its Devin AI developer assistant to execute code on anything from a Mac mini to a Kubernetes cluster.

Devin Outposts lets enterprises keep code and data on‑prem while still using an AI pair‑programmer, opening a path to regulated markets that pure cloud‑only agents cannot reach.

On July 21st 2026, Cognition announced Devin Outposts, a set of deployment templates that let its Devin AI developer agent run on machines the user controls. In a nine‑post thread on X, the company laid out how the new feature separates Devin’s inference and planning loop – which continues to run in Cognition’s cloud – from the command‑execution layer, which can now live on a Mac mini, a GPU box, a private VM, or a Kubernetes cluster.

"Outposts lets you run Devin sessions inside infrastructure you control. Devin’s agent loop (inference and planning) continues to run in Devin’s cloud, while all command execution, file edits, and repository access happen on machines you operate," Cognition wrote in the second tweet of the thread.

The announcement is more than a marketing flex; it addresses a core concern for enterprises that want to leverage AI‑driven coding assistance without exposing their codebases or internal services to an uncontrolled cloud. By keeping execution on‑prem or in a private network, companies can enforce data residency, obey compliance regimes, and retain tighter access controls.

Cognition partnered with six platform providers to ship ready‑made templates:

Cloudflare Workers – Deploy Devin as an isolated sandbox on Cloudflare’s edge network, with customizable proxying and private connectivity to internal services. The deployment guide is hosted on Cloudflare’s developer site【https://developers.cloudflare.com/sandbox/tutorials/devin-outposts】. Daytona – Spin up Linux or Windows sandboxes from a snapshot in under 90 ms, pre‑loaded with repositories, dependencies, and toolchains. Documentation lives on the Daytona site【https://www.daytona.io/dotfiles/devin-outposts-on-daytona】. E2B – Provide fast, configurable cloud sandboxes that can bridge to a private cloud, giving Devin the ability to run commands behind corporate firewalls. The guide is on E2B’s docs【https://e2b.dev/docs/agents/devin】. Modal – Attach Devin to the same GPU infrastructure used for model training and serving, enabling reproducible debugging and profiling on production hardware. Modal’s documentation is available at【https://modal.com/docs/devin】. Namespace Labs – Deploy Devin on an M5‑powered Mac with Xcode, allowing autonomous building, running, and testing of Apple‑platform apps. The deployment steps are in Namespace’s docs【https://namespace.so/docs/devbox/devin】. NVIDIA Brev – Grant Devin direct access to GPU‑accelerated environments for debugging training runs and inspecting GPU state. NVIDIA’s launchable page lists the Outpost configuration【https://brev.nvidia.com/launchable/deploy?launchableID=env-3Ge1ZXazlZQuJHfQed2od9IT8R5】.

Each integration follows a common pattern: Cognition supplies a YAML‑based definition that describes how the remote executor should be instantiated, authenticated, and linked back to the central Devin service. When a developer issues a command, Devin streams the request to the remote agent, which runs it locally and streams results back to the cloud‑hosted planner.

The move is notable because Devin, first released in early 2024, has been positioned as a “self‑hosting‑aware” AI pair programmer. Earlier versions required all file system access to occur in Cognition’s managed environment, which limited adoption among security‑sensitive teams. Outposts expands the addressable market to regulated sectors such as finance, healthcare, and aerospace, where on‑prem execution is often a non‑negotiable requirement.

Industry analysts have flagged the shift as part of a broader trend where AI agents are decoupled from monolithic SaaS back‑ends. “The next wave of developer‑focused AI will be hybrid – central intelligence with edge execution,” wrote research firm Arxan in a June 2026 briefing. Cognition’s partnership roster underscores that strategy: by leveraging existing sandbox and GPU providers, the company avoids building its own hardware stack while delivering a turnkey solution.

Cognition has not disclosed pricing for Outposts, but the blog post notes that the feature is available to all existing Devin customers, with usage‑based billing for the underlying compute resources. The company also promised additional templates for Azure, AWS, and Google Cloud in the coming months.

The launch arrives as AI‑enabled developer tools race to capture enterprise spend. Competing products such as GitHub Copilot’s “Codespaces” and Replit’s “AI‑Assist” still rely on cloud‑only execution, which could be a differentiator for Cognition when courting regulated customers.

Overall, Devin Outposts represents a strategic pivot from a pure SaaS model toward a hybrid deployment paradigm, allowing the startup to tap into the lucrative on‑prem AI market while leveraging partner ecosystems for infrastructure.

Sources