Brian Armstrong (@brian_armstrong)'s Coinbase (@coinbase) is rolling out Coinbase Advisor, an AI-powered investment advisory tool for Coinbase One members that can analyze portfolios, generate trade recommendations and automate tax-loss-harvesting prompts inside Coinbase's consumer app.

Coinbase announced the rollout Tuesday in a two-post thread on X, calling Coinbase Advisor "one of the first SEC-registered AI-powered investment advisors in the world." The stronger, verified version of that claim is narrower: Coinbase Advisors, LLC's Form CRS, dated April 24, 2026, says the entity is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission as an investment adviser and provides automated advisory services through a digital interface.

The product is not a chatbot bolted onto a crypto exchange. It is the latest step in Armstrong's long-running push to turn Coinbase from a venue for buying crypto into what the company has been calling an "Everything Exchange": one account for crypto, stocks, derivatives, prediction markets, stablecoin products and now AI-guided portfolio construction.

That strategy matters because Coinbase Advisor sits directly between advice and transaction flow. Coinbase Advisor's terms say the service uses large language models and other AI techniques, together with information available to Coinbase, to generate financial advice, trade recommendations, explanations, educational content and analysis covering Coinbase products and broader financial or crypto products. The same terms say transactions can flow through Coinbase-affiliated trading providers, including Coinbase, Inc. for digital assets, Coinbase Financial Markets for derivatives and Coinbase Capital Markets for securities.

Coinbase is framing the product as advice that can move from prompt to execution. Its Advisor product page says users can ask for portfolio-specific insights, build a diversified core portfolio based on goals and risk profile, and adjust allocations before execution. During beta, Coinbase says Advisor is available to select users and otherwise exclusively to select Coinbase One subscribers at no additional cost, though fees for underlying Coinbase products and services still apply.

The important constraint is that Coinbase Advisor is non-discretionary. The Form CRS says Coinbase Advisors provides non-discretionary investment advice, does not manage client accounts and leaves clients responsible for making recommended investments and reallocations. The product page says users must review, edit and authorize every action before a trade is placed. Coinbase's own legal terms say Advisor does not exercise discretion over a user's account and does not place trades without explicit instruction.

That boundary is not a footnote. It is the regulatory architecture that makes the launch possible. Coinbase can market AI-assisted advice while keeping final trading authority with the customer, and it can do so inside an app whose business model benefits when users transact. The Form CRS states Coinbase Advisors will not charge an advisory fee for non-discretionary trading advice, but may be compensated through revenue sharing with affiliates that users transact with to execute investments.

Coinbase spells out the conflict. Its Form CRS says affiliated execution venues and intermediaries, including Coinbase Capital Markets, Coinbase Financial Markets, Coinbase Exchange and Coinbase Derivatives Exchange, may receive revenue from user activity, and that revenue may be shared with Coinbase Advisors. The document says this gives Coinbase Advisors an incentive to encourage use of those affiliated services. The Coinbase Advisor terms make a similar disclosure, saying Coinbase Advisor may suggest Coinbase-affiliated products and that Coinbase entities can earn fees or other revenue if users act on those suggestions.

The AI risk disclosures are equally direct. Coinbase's risk disclosures, updated June 15, 2026, say Coinbase Advisor can produce outputs that are wrong, incomplete, inaccurate, biased, false, inconsistent, unsuitable or out of date. They also say the tool may lack context on a user's broader financial position, risk tolerance or goals, and that it primarily uses information available to Coinbase plus information the user provides in the interface and suitability questionnaire.

That is the core trade-off in the product: Coinbase can personalize advice using account-level data that outside financial advisors usually do not have inside an exchange app, but that same closed-loop environment means the advice is shaped around assets, products and execution paths Coinbase can support and monetize.

The launch also comes after Coinbase spent the past several months widening the surface area of its consumer business. In a December 2025 System Update blog post, Coinbase began rolling out stock trading, prediction markets, simplified futures and perps, primary token sales, Coinbase Business and the Base App. The same post introduced Coinbase Advisor as an AI-powered advisor for financial management in the main Coinbase app. On Tuesday, Coinbase's investor relations site listed a Product Showcase: Coinbase System Update - Take Control at 3 p.m. ET, anchoring the Advisor rollout to a broader product push rather than a standalone feature drop.

Coinbase's latest public filings and investor updates show why Advisor is strategically useful. In its May 2026 first-quarter update, Coinbase said it had reached a new all-time high in crypto trading volume market share, that retail derivatives annualized revenue exceeded $200 million, and that prediction markets reached more than $100 million in annualized revenue in less than two months after U.S. launch. Those are company-reported figures, but they show the direction of the business: Coinbase is trying to increase the number of tradable products per user and reduce dependence on spot crypto cycles.

Advisor is the user interface for that expansion. A traditional exchange gives users assets and an order ticket. Coinbase is trying to give them a thesis, an allocation and a path to execution in the same flow. That can lower friction for users who would otherwise not touch derivatives, equities or portfolio rebalancing. It also concentrates the decision journey inside Coinbase's own product stack.

The question for Coinbase is not whether AI can answer a portfolio prompt. The sharper question is whether an AI advisor tied to a transaction platform can give advice that users understand as advice, not just a more polished version of product discovery. Coinbase has registered the advisory entity and disclosed the conflicts. The market test starts with whether users treat those disclosures as meaningful, or whether the convenience of a one-chat portfolio tool makes the boundary between guidance and selling harder to see.