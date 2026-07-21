Colossal, the five-year-old firm behind projects to “resurrect” extinct species, is building out revenue streams through conservation tech and multiple spin-off ventures.

This potential valuation jump for Colossal Biosciences demonstrates how deep tech companies can leverage ambitious, long-term scientific goals to incubate commercially viable technologies and diversify revenue, attracting significant capital even before core de-extinction efforts yield immediate returns.

Colossal Biosciences, the company co-founded and led by Ben Lamm, is reportedly in talks to raise new capital at a valuation between $20 billion and $30 billion. The potential funding round would double or triple the de-extinction startup's previous valuation of $10.2 billion, which it secured in January 2025.

The discussions, reported by Axios on July 20th, indicate a significant jump for the five-year-old company known for its ambitious projects to bring back species like the woolly mammoth and the dire wolf. While the specific amount of capital Colossal is looking to raise and the lead investor for this new round remain undisclosed, the Axios report notes that the company has started generating revenue over the last year.

Lamm has previously outlined a strategy centered on three distinct revenue streams for the business, expanding beyond its headline-grabbing de-extinction efforts. These include offering its advanced conservation technology to governments, spinning out independent companies from its core research, and commercializing its artificial animal womb technology.

Diversifying Through Conservation Technology and Spin-Offs

One revenue channel involves deploying Colossal's conservation technology directly. The company has reportedly offered its tools to the U.S. government and the United Arab Emirates. The UAE recently invested $60 million in Colossal, according to Wired, signaling governmental interest in the practical applications of its genomic and reproductive innovations for environmental preservation.

Colossal has also incubated and spun out three separate startups, each focusing on a distinct commercial application of its underlying technological advancements:

Breaking : A company dedicated to developing solutions for plastic breakdown, addressing a critical environmental challenge.

: A company dedicated to developing solutions for plastic breakdown, addressing a critical environmental challenge. Form Bio : A computational biology platform that secured $30 million in funding, providing advanced tools for scientific research and development.

: A computational biology platform that secured $30 million in funding, providing advanced tools for scientific research and development. Astromech: An AI-driven predictive modeling company focused on biology and life sciences. This venture was valued at $2 billion in March 2026, according to DMagazine.

These spin-offs allow Colossal to monetize its deep tech research across various sectors without solely relying on the long-term, complex outcomes of de-extinction itself. Each company leverages the foundational genetic engineering, synthetic biology, and computational capabilities developed by Colossal, creating immediate commercial value.

The Future of Artificial Wombs and Human Fertility

Another significant long-term revenue stream for Colossal involves its artificial animal womb technology. Lamm told TechCrunch in 2025 that the company plans to spin off this technology, noting its potential applications in human fertility treatment. In May 2026, he informed Rolling Stone that the technology is expected to be ready for use next year.

The ability to create an artificial gestational environment, initially designed for bringing back extinct species, could disrupt the reproductive health market by offering new solutions for infertility or other complications, positioning Colossal at the forefront of a nascent but potentially massive industry.

This diversified approach to revenue generation, coupled with the continued progress on its scientific goals, underpins the substantial increase in Colossal's reported valuation, signaling investor confidence not just in the spectacle of de-extinction but in the broad commercial utility of its underlying biotech stack.