Exclusive: PFF soccer spinout Gradient Sports raises $10.4M The Cincinnati-based sports data firm, spun out of Pro Football Focus's global soccer business, closed its equity offering to five investors weeks after PFF's enterprise arm sold for over $100M. By Ryan Merket · Published Jul 20, 2026, 5:21pm CT · Updated Jul 20, 2026, 6:17pm CT

Scoop: RuntimeWire original reporting.

Why it matters This $10.4 million round positions Gradient Sports to aggressively expand its soccer tracking and analytics offerings against competitors like SkillCorner, Stats Perform, and Second Spectrum, building on Cris Collinsworth's deep sports data legacy and a recent nine-figure exit for part of his PFF empire.