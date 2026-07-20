Exclusive: PFF soccer spinout Gradient Sports raises $10.4M
The Cincinnati-based sports data firm, spun out of Pro Football Focus's global soccer business, closed its equity offering to five investors weeks after PFF's enterprise arm sold for over $100M.
By Ryan Merket
· Published
· Updated
Scoop: RuntimeWire original reporting.
Why it matters
This $10.4 million round positions Gradient Sports to aggressively expand its soccer tracking and analytics offerings against competitors like SkillCorner, Stats Perform, and Second Spectrum, building on Cris Collinsworth's deep sports data legacy and a recent nine-figure exit for part of his PFF empire.
Gradient Sports, the sports data company led by NBC Sunday Night Football analyst and Pro Football Focus (PFF) owner Cris Collinsworth, has secured $10.36 million in new equity funding. The Cincinnati-based firm, which was formerly known as PFF FC and focuses on soccer tracking data, disclosed the raise in a Form D filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on July 20th, 2026.