The Austin founders are courting clients and collaborators while a public deck says Camp Studios is raising a $3 million seed round.

Camp Studios is testing whether brand-campaign cash and creator-owned audiences can finance low-budget films and carry them into theaters without a legacy studio.

Max Reisinger (@Maxbrsee) and his Creator Camp co-founders are opening Camp Studios to more brand clients and creative collaborators, extending the commercial work that has financed their push into creator-led films.

https://x.com/creatorcamp_/status/2082172449882243373?s=46

Creator Camp issued the call in a July 28th post on X, declaring that "the most important creative company of the 2030s doesn't exist yet" and directing prospective partners to Camp Studios. The post offered few operating details, but the destination site makes the immediate objective clear: Camp Studios wants more companies to hire its network for campaigns, experiences and entertainment.

Reisinger built his career making films for YouTube. A Camp Studios fundraising deck credits him with 120 films, 30 million views and more than 750,000 subscribers. He started Creator Camp with Simon Kim, Chris Duncan and early co-founder Ryan Ng after an October 2021 gathering of online filmmakers in Montana.

The founders later moved to Austin. In a 2025 Camp Studios introduction, Kim said he, Reisinger and Duncan had left college, lived in a garage and started building a film studio around directors who learned their craft online rather than through traditional film schools and production companies.

The July 28th post is an expansion pitch, rather than Camp Studios' first unveiling. Creator Camp previously established Camp Studios as its production and distribution arm. Earlier in 2026, it began presenting the operation as a media agency that could sell the same audience-building skills to outside clients. Creative director Cristina Colina has said Camp Studios worked with Anthropic, Spotify, Notion, Canon, Lovable, Cosmos and Wabi.

That client work supplies cash for Creator Camp's larger film bet. TheWrap reported that Creator Camp used profits from branded partnerships to fund its film operation. The fundraising deck says Creator Camp secured more than $800,000 in partnership revenue from customers including Shopify, Polaroid and The North Face. Those figures are self-reported and the deck does not specify the period in which the revenue was recognized.

The deck also says Camp Studios is raising a $3 million seed round. It frames the capital around a plan to find internet-native filmmakers, develop their intellectual property and use their existing audiences to distribute films in theaters and online. Camp Studios compares parts of the model to Y Combinator's batch system, with creators receiving development support and retaining ownership in the projects they build.

A film became the proof point

Camp Studios tested the model with Two Sleepy People, a romantic comedy written and directed by creator Baron Ryan and co-written by Caroline Grossman. The film cost $100,000 and was completed in roughly 100 days, according to Creator Camp and independent coverage of the release.

Creator Camp and Attend Theatrical Marketplace announced a three-picture theatrical agreement in November 2025, beginning with Two Sleepy People. The release used social promotion, creator participation and direct signals from fans to demonstrate demand to theater operators.

The project subsequently secured European distribution. On May 28th, 2026, mk2 announced that its mk2 alt unit had acquired European distribution rights, with a French release preceding a wider European rollout planned for the fall.

That progression gives Camp Studios a stronger sales case than a conventional creative agency built around social reach alone. Camp Studios can show clients a campaign operation that helped move an independently produced film from an Austin premiere into North American theaters and an international distribution agreement. Creator Camp, in turn, gets customer revenue that can subsidize film development before outside investors or distributors commit capital.

Camp Studios still has to repeat that result across additional films. Creator audiences can generate inexpensive attention, but theatrical releases require local demand, ticket conversion and distribution partners in each market. A creator's follower count does not guarantee any of those outcomes.

The renewed call for brands and collaborators shows how Reisinger intends to finance that test. Camp Studios is selling campaign work to technology and consumer brands while using the resulting revenue, relationships and distribution experience to assemble a studio around creator-owned films. The agency arm is the near-term revenue operation. The film pipeline is the larger wager.