Hunter Block (@hunterblock) is turning Offsiter into a booking and operations platform for company retreats, with hotel-built packages that put dates, lodging, meeting space, food and pricing in one place.

The San Francisco Bay Area founder has spent nearly a decade working on a problem he first encountered as a host. Before starting Offsiter in Santa Cruz in 2017, Block operated StartupCabin, a North Lake Tahoe retreat house for product and startup teams. Guests repeatedly asked where they should eat, what they should do and which destination they should visit next. Block saw the outline of a larger marketplace connecting corporate groups with venues and local operators.

That origin still shapes Offsiter's current product. Rather than asking planners to submit requests for proposals to multiple hotels and then reconcile separate quotes for rooms, meeting space and food, Offsiter is centering its marketplace on what it calls Complete Meeting Packages. Hotels assemble the packages with available dates and per-person prices, while Offsiter supplies comparison, customization and planning tools.

On July 28th, Offsiter listed a three-day Calistoga package for groups of up to 20 starting at $960 per person and a Yosemite-area package for groups of up to 50 starting at $802 per person. Those figures are starting prices attached to specific offers, rather than universal estimates for corporate retreats.

Block validated the marketplace by hand

Block's path into retreat software followed earlier product, business development and customer-success work. On his personal site, he says he led product and revenue work at smart-grid analytics provider GridCure, helping develop its initial SaaS platform and business model. He also spent 2015 as director of project strategy at San Francisco design agency Parade, where his work included Salesforce's Guided Tours product.

Offsiter began with a far lighter technical footprint. In a 2021 account of the early marketplace, Block said he assembled the first version with Squarespace, created destination and venue pages manually, and offered partners listings in return for a 10% commission. He onboarded roughly 10 partners before the process became too labor-intensive.

The manual work gave Block evidence that both sides would pay for reduced friction. Destination pages began attracting organic traffic, while venues wanted to appear alongside recognizable hospitality brands. Offsiter added Sharetribe's marketplace software and relaunched in the fourth quarter of 2019, after which Block said bookings began arriving organically.

His takeaway was blunt: "You'd be surprised how quickly people on both sides of a problem will give you a commission for making their lives easier."

The pandemic temporarily broke that model. Offsiter added virtual team-building options as corporate travel stopped, then shifted back toward physical gatherings as remote-first employers began using offsites to replace some of the connection once created inside an office.

The product moved beyond venue discovery

Offsiter has since expanded from destination pages and quote requests into workflow software. A 2022 development case study described a six-month MVP build using Ruby on Rails, React, GraphQL and AWS S3. The project added dashboards, invitations, RSVPs, vendor tracking, approvals and contract management. The case study also identifies Mark Rodriguez as a co-founder involved in the product work.

The current platform extends that operating layer through agenda building, vendor tracking, guest lists, room assignments, dietary details and onsite schedules. Planners can modify headcount and package inclusions before moving approved vendors into the event plan.

That combination matters because venue discovery is only the first step in an offsite. The administrative burden shifts quickly to approvals, contracts, invoices, travel details and attendee data. Offsiter is betting that owning those workflows will make the marketplace harder to replace after a hotel has been selected.

Offsiter says it has served more than 10,000 travelers. Its homepage also carries a testimonial from a Brex employee-experience manager who says Offsiter supported more than 50 personalized offsites per year. Both are Offsiter-published claims rather than independently audited operating figures.

The product menu reflects an early-stage effort to serve different customer sizes. Offsiter's pricing page lists a $0 limited beta with marketplace access and planning tools, a custom tier aimed at organizations running more than 50 offsites annually, and separate hands-on planning services. Contracts for the retreat itself are signed directly between the customer and hotel, according to Offsiter's FAQ.

A crowded market built around the same pain point

Offsiter competes with retreat marketplaces and planning providers that are also trying to replace spreadsheets, email chains and opaque hotel negotiations. Offsite combines a venue marketplace with managed planning, while Retreat offers venue sourcing, vendor booking and full-service event coordination.

Block's distinction is the packaged hotel inventory. Offsiter wants teams to begin with a defined offer containing the core components of a retreat, then customize it inside the platform. That approach can shorten the sales cycle for hotels by giving buyers an initial price and available dates before a traditional RFP process begins.

The model also ties Offsiter closely to the quality and depth of its venue supply. Packages only reduce planning time when buyers can find suitable locations, dates and budgets without reverting to custom sourcing. Offsiter currently emphasizes Northern California launch destinations while also offering custom package requests.

Block has spent years moving the product through successive levels of automation: a retreat house, hand-built listings, a marketplace layer, concierge services and workflow software. The current bet is that corporate group travel can be sold as structured inventory, with enough flexibility for people teams and executive assistants to adapt each package without rebuilding the trip from scratch.