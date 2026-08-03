Dawood Khan and Sheheryaar Khan built a measurement-and-placement product, but the revenue claim rests on an unnamed customer and undisclosed attribution.

CrowdReply is pushing AI visibility from analytics into paid source influence, where revenue attribution and disclosure determine whether the channel is durable.

Dawood Khan and Sheheryaar Khan are pitching visibility inside AI answers as a direct customer-acquisition channel for CrowdReply. In an X post whose date is not established in the supplied materials, CrowdReply said a startup launched the prior month "can make $1M/month" by ranking in Claude and GPT, followed by a sales pitch for a single tool to manage the work.

CrowdReply on X

The post does not provide enough evidence to treat that number as a customer outcome. Without a named customer, prompt set, referral data, conversion rate or revenue calculation, the $1 million monthly figure remains CrowdReply's marketing claim.

The public materials reviewed for this article do not name the startup behind the $1 million monthly line or publish a case study tying those sales to Claude or GPT recommendations. CrowdReply's homepage says the product is used by more than 5,000 brands, but that is still a company-reported adoption claim rather than evidence for the monthly revenue figure.

That distinction matters because CrowdReply is selling an increasingly plausible marketing channel through an extraordinary revenue promise. AI assistants can expose buyers to brands before they visit a search results page. Proving that a mention inside an answer caused a purchase requires more evidence than showing that the brand appeared.

A growth marketer's second act

Khan and Khan have spent years building products for small marketing teams. Product Hunt identifies Dawood Khan as CrowdReply's co-founder and Sheheryaar Khan as its CTO. Their maker histories also connect both men to Pixelied, an online design suite.

The earlier Pixelied record offers useful context for CrowdReply's distribution-first playbook. In a 2023 AppSumo update, Pixelied listed Dawood Khan as CEO and Sheryar Khan as CTO. Pixelied claimed more than 1 million registered users, 3 million designs created and about 700,000 monthly users at the time. Those were Pixelied's self-reported figures, but they show a founding pair already focused on low-cost acquisition and tools aimed at marketers outside large enterprises.

CrowdReply began with the same bias toward distribution. Its first recorded launch on May 23rd, 2025 sold Reddit marketing without requiring customers to manage accounts or proxies. CrowdReply 2.0 followed on March 26th, 2026, expanding the pitch into tracking and improving how brands appear in AI answers.

The X post therefore does not mark a new CrowdReply launch. It sharpens the revenue story around a product direction Khan and Khan have pursued for more than a year: place brands in public conversations and editorial sources, then measure whether AI systems begin citing or recommending them.

CrowdReply sells measurement and intervention

CrowdReply tracks prompts, brand mentions, share of voice, sentiment and citation sources across AI products. Its more consequential feature is the action layer. Product Hunt describes an Engagement Engine that uses persona-based accounts to place customer-supplied messages on Reddit, Quora and Facebook. CrowdReply also says its marketplace includes more than 40,000 publishers.

The current pricing page makes that operating model concrete. Plans start at $99 per month, rise to $299 for Growth and begin at $499 for Enterprise. CrowdReply charges $7 to $10 for a Reddit comment and $15 to $25 for a thread, depending on the subscription tier. Included credits can be spent on those placements.

CrowdReply's founders are building a closed loop: identify the conversations and pages feeding AI answers, buy or create a presence in those sources, and track subsequent changes. That gives customers something many visibility dashboards lack: a defined action after a weak ranking appears.

It also creates CrowdReply's main trust risk. Helpful participation in an online discussion can inform buyers and AI systems. Paid comments placed through persona-based accounts can become astroturfing when the commercial relationship is hidden. CrowdReply's pitch depends on treating those placements as useful participation rather than disguised advertising. The long-term value of those placements depends on disclosure, relevance and whether platforms continue to tolerate the method.

CrowdReply has also made the workflow easier to automate. Its MCP documentation, updated July 15th, says customers can connect Claude, Cursor and other compatible clients to research brands, manage Reddit tasks, monitor AI visibility and place backlink orders through natural-language instructions. CrowdReply says posting work is fulfilled by human workers or vendor partners, with confirmation required before credits are spent.

That integration captures Khan and Khan's larger bet. Marketers will increasingly ask an AI agent to diagnose a visibility problem and commission the work needed to address it without opening several dashboards.

A large claim in a heavily funded category

CrowdReply is competing in a category that has attracted substantial capital. Profound announced a Series C at a $1 billion valuation on February 24th. Peec AI raised a $21 million Series A in November 2025. Semrush said its expanded AI Visibility Index analyzed 126 million U.S. prompts from January through April 2026.

CrowdReply is positioning itself against better-financed analytics products by emphasizing execution. In a LinkedIn post tied to CrowdReply 2.0, CrowdReply claimed it had crossed $5 million in annual recurring revenue while remaining bootstrapped. That figure is self-reported.

The $1 million monthly pitch serves the same competitive strategy. Revenue claims move CrowdReply away from being perceived as another monitoring dashboard and toward performance marketing, where customers pay for measurable commercial outcomes.

The product can support that argument by reporting stable prompt panels, dated citation changes, AI referral traffic, conversion events and revenue from those sessions. A credible case would also separate the effect of AI visibility from paid search, direct traffic, affiliates, social posts and broader brand demand.

Khan and Khan have identified a real opening: brands want to know how AI systems describe them, and many want a practical way to change those answers. CrowdReply has built the measurement and placement machinery around that demand. The founders' next challenge is making the revenue attribution as inspectable as the rankings they sell.